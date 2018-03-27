GE Power: Key Takeaways From The 2017 Annual Report And 10-K

Based on my analysis of GE's 2017 annual report and 10-K, I'm revising my 6 month price target downward to $12.64 for reasons detailed herein.

The significant loss of shareholder value is largely attributable to the abysmal performance of GE Power, which is the company's largest operating segment.

There has been a 30+% decline in GE stock since 1/11/18 and the $13.07 price of GE stock on 3/23/18 is a 6+ year low.

My price target of $14.63 within 6 months per my 12/31/17 article was breached on 2/8/18 and GE stock has been on a downward spiral.

Investment thesis

The financial and operational issues discussed in my 12/31/17 article entitled “The NEW GE Power Faces An Uncertain 2018 “ will continue to negatively impact the Power segment in 2018, and delay GE Power’s President Russell Stokes’ plan to Reset, Refocus and Renew the beleaguered unit.

Based on in-depth analysis of GE’s 2017 annual report and 10-K my view is that GE stock will continue to trend downward in 2018 due in large part to the continued underperformance of the company’s largest segment

My review indicates that GE (NYSE:GE) remains a strong sell based on several relevant financial metrics as discussed herein.

Recent developments

Subsequent GE filings sustain views that I made in my 12/31/17 article and will foreshadow the challenges that will plague GE Power in 2018.

The article stated in part:

“On January 24, the company will hold their 4th quarter earnings webcast and the author anticipates that they will disclose a significant decrease in sales in the NEW GE Power.”

The author notes that GE did in fact report a 15% decrease in sales and an astonishing 88% decrease in operating profit year over year on the above-referenced date.



GE's audited financial statements indicate GE Power will face an uncertain 2018

The company filed their 2017 annual report and 10-K with the SEC on February 20, 2018.

The audited financial statement are an integral part of this document

Several balance sheet items are of particular concern to the author as follows:

Writedown of slow moving and obsolete inventory will negative affect free cash flow

My article pointed out the Power segment’s inventory issues and the associated problems regarding cash flow.

Page 21 of the 10-K references this matter as follows:

“We recorded pre-tax charges of $0.9 billion in the fourth quarter primarily related to slow moving and obsolete inventory across several businesses within Power, a litigation settlement and the bankruptcy of a distributor.”

The company has recently acknowledged that problems regarding excess power inventory are a continuing issue. On February 21, 2018 GE CFO Jamie Miller said the company plans to reduce inventory in the Power segment by $1 billion in 2018.

In the author’s view, this is an ambitious initiative, and even if successful may likely result in a writedown of undetermined magnitude, further degrading already precarious financial statements.

GE’s inability to fully accomplish this objective would significantly impair their free cash flow which is expected to be between $6.0 and $7.0 billion for 2018.

Goodwill impairment loss of $217 million will weaken their credit rating

GE recorded a $217 million impairment loss in the fourth quarter to the power conversion reporting unit. This charge will weaken their credit rating and make the company more vulnerable to a downgrade by the "Big Three" credit rating agencies.

However, they have not addressed the issue raised by the SEC comment letter that I referenced in my 12/31/17 article.

The $10+ billion Alstom purchase which I stated was “grossly overpriced and ill-timed” is in the author’s view likely to be written down by an unknown amount at some time in the future. Another SA contributor has expressed the viewpoint that such a charge would be in the billions.

As of December 31, 2017 the goodwill associated with the Power segment is $25.269 billion per the 10-K.

Contract assets are under review by the SEC

Page 114 of GE’s audited financial statements states in part:

“In late November 2017, staff of the Boston office of the U. S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) notified us that they are conducting and investigation of GE’s revenue recognition practices and internal controls over financial reporting related to long-term service agreements.”

As of December 31, 2017 GE Power had $12.786 billion in contract assets, which represented an increase of $1.934 billion compared to 2016.

The author discussed this matter in his 2/12/18 article entitled “Will the SEC probe be GE Power’s Sword of Damocles?” and stated “it is not my intent to speculate about the outcome of this investigation, which may take a protracted period of time to be resolved.”

However the possibility exists that GE may be required to revise their financial projections in this regard and/or be subject to a monetary penalty based on concerns that there is a “massive mismatch between revenues and cash" according to an industry analyst.

Such a change may have a material effect on GE’s financial statements.

My analysis of GE’s annual report and 10-K indicated the following issues regarding the company’s income statement items related to the Power segment:

Revenue and margins under extreme pressure and trending downward

GE Power which accounts for 29 % of GE’s total revenues, had a woeful 2017. For the first two quarters, their gross margin averaged 14.% However, the margin decreased to 7 % for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 which contributed to the company’s huge earnings miss.

The performance of this segment further deteriorated during the fourth quarter as the operating margin plummeted to a paltry 2.8%.

In the author’s view, this is an untenable situation, and deserving of intense scrutiny by GE management as such miniscule margins are a major obstacle to GE CEO John Flannery’s stated objective to “right size” GE Power.

The first quarter 2018 results are expected to be announced on April 20, 2018 and will be a bellwether quarter for 2018.

GE CFO Jamie Miller stated on January 24, 2018 that the firstr would be cash flow negative. She has not provided any other relevant information regarding the expected amount in this regard.

However, it is noteworthy that in the first quarter of 2017, there cash flow was negative by more than the company’s guidance.

A repeat of this situation would be detrimental to the company’s cash flow, and increase the probability of a further reduction to the quarterly dividend.

It would appear that a sizable reduction both in headcount and manufacturing space is on the horizon for the Power segment given the worsening performance of GE’s largest segment. Based on my due diligence in preparation of this article, it is my view that the Greenville, SC and Schenectady, NY locations are at added risks of a reduction in force.

The author strongly believes that the company should initiate an internal audit re the sales unit in order to determine the propriety of the actions they may have taken to obtain sales, including but not limited to the creditworthiness of customers, and the associated payment terms.

It is of critical importance that GE ensures that there is compliance with their established sales policies and practices, and deal proactively if any corrective measures are deemed necessary.

Ratio analysis indicate troubling financial issues

Tangible common equity (TCE) is the subset of shareholders' equity that is not preferred equity and not intangible assets. TCE is an uncommonly used measure of a company's financial strength. It indicates how much ownership equity owners of common stock would receive in the event of a company's liquidation.

JP Morgan analyst Steve Tusa issued a $14 price target for GE on February 12, 2018 and subsequently lowered it to $11 on March 13, 2018. This 20% decrease in less than a month prompted the author to implement the analytical tool defined above.

Using the above metric, GE’s TCE is negative by almost $40 Billion as of December 31, 2017, which is a significant “red flag” especially given Tusa’s concerns over 2018 earnings and free cash flow.

The company’s 2015 statement of financial position indicated that GE’s TCE was almost $15 Billion, which means that TCE has declined by a staggering amount of nearly $55 Billion in the last two years.

The principal reason for this decrease is twofold: a $34+ billion decrease in stockholder’s equity combined with a $20+ billion increase in goodwill and intangible assets.

Needless to say, this is a very disturbing trend in terms of GE’s financial stability

John Flannery’s “Mixed Message” regarding GE Power

In a letter to shareholders on February 25, 2018 the GE CEO stated:

“Power is competing in an environment that is far more challenging than we anticipated this time last year, and its earnings were down 45% in 2017.”

The author is troubled by this statement because as I indicated earlier Power’s operating margins averaged 14% for the first six months of 2017.

In addition, on March 8, 2017 former GE CFO stated that “we feel really good about the power business.”

This lack of clarity is yet another cogent example of GE’s lack of clear communication all of its stakeholders.

Conclusion

As I stated in my 12/31/17 article GE Power “had a woeful 2017 and will struggle even more in 2018 for a variety of financial and operational reasons.”

Based on the author’s proprietary model which he developed utilizing his skills as a former CPA, GE’s stock may very well trade below the company’s present price of $13.07 in 2018.

His current price target is $12.64 within 6 months given present information.

















Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.