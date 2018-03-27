Apple Phones Are Not The Most Expensive - Multiple Expansion Warranted

Currently, Apple (AAPL) is trading at approximately 13x forward earnings (9.1x net of cash), while the market trades at 18x (a -40% discount). This discount implies market participants believe Apple's premium pricing model is not sustainable. Proponents of this view use past-history, declining phone prices and elongated replacement cycles to support their case. However, this view is contradicted by the data in the resale markets. Not only is Apple's competitive position the strongest out of the major manufactures, their phones are not the most expensive to own.

How is this the case?

In the recent Q1 2018 earnings call, when asked about the decaying demand rates for smartphones and it implications for high-end/high-priced phones, Apple's CEO said:

The most important thing for us is customer satisfaction. Customer satisfaction is literally off the charts on iPhone X. We think the advances in technology that were a part of the iPhone X…have been incredibly well received. In a market that is as large as the smartphone market, people want some level of choice when they're deciding ones to buy. But we feel fantastic, particularly as it pertains to iPhone X.

Later, when questioned on slower upgrade rates and longer replacement cycles, Mr. Cook responds:

Generally what we see with iPhone is the reliability of iPhone is fantastic. The secondary, or the previously owned market, has expanded in units over the years. And you see in many cases, carriers and retailers have vibrant programs around trading an iPhone. Because iPhone has the largest residual rate on it, it acts as a buffer for the customer to buy a new one and it lines up with another customer somewhere else that is perfectly fine with having a previously owned iPhone... The replacement cycle is likely longer…it's not something that we are overly fixated on.

Fortunately, there are active resale markets for smartphones. We have been tracking this data since 2015 and update it monthly. Incorporating last months data, and analyzing these transactions, allows one to test the veracity of Mr. Cook's statements.

Below are the average retail price points for brands in the smartphone industry.

Table 1: Apple Phones Cost More

The average price for Apple's phones is the highest in the smartphone market. Better resale value means Apple's phones retain their value longer than its competition. In other words, they depreciate more slowly. By tracking resale prices of devices across smartphone brands, we can show this definitively.

Table 2: Apples Phones are not the most expensive

Starting with retail price, the amount the device sold for, and the time from the date of purchase, we can calculate the monthly cost of ownership. This monthly cost is converted into a deprecation rate, which then allows for the calculation of a "useful life." Useful lives allow us to calculate the cost of ownership over a particular time period. Table 2 shows what the actual cost of ownership is for smartphones by manufacturer if they enjoyed a useful life equivalent to Apple's useful life of 50.99 months. From this perspective, Apple products are less expensive than most of the high-end smartphone manufacturers.

We know from Tim Cook's comments that resale value plays a key role in Apple's strategy. By dis-aggregating the analysis in Table 2, Apple's strategy is revealed.

Table 3: Product Comparison by Cost of Ownership

Table 3 shows how effectively Apple is positioned across different price points and market segments. Looking at the range of Apple's products, whether it is low-end phones such as the SE or high-end phones such as the X, Apple is positioned extraordinarily well in the smartphone market.

It is clear management understands the importance of resale value. Management is using it to position Apple to be the top smartphone provider in all market segments, and has effectively ensured the sustainability of Apple's prices, margins, and return characteristics.

Limited Competitive Pressure = Sustainable Pricing and Economics

Lack of pricing pressure has huge implications. In short, it means Apple's economics are sustainable. This sustainability (likely the result of Apple's tight integration of its hardware and software) argues for higher stock multiples by itself. This is true, without even considering its derivative implications.

In short, higher customer satisfaction leads to a huge installed base, which provide Apple's service business a stable ecosystem to sell into. As a result, the service business is a fast growing, higher margin business which could ultimately drive revenue growth in the future. We will explore the implications of this and its possible impact on value, in an upcoming article. However, for now, it is clear Apple's stock deserves to trade at least in line with market.

Disclaimer: This article is not a specific recommendation to buy or sell. Any potential investor should consult a qualified Financial Advisor before making any investment. This article was written by Ryan Guttridge, CFA, and Adam Greene. Ryan is a Professor of Finance at the RHSmith School of Business at the University of Maryland where Adam is a student.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.