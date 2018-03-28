Coffee's Ugly Trading Pattern

Waiting for a sign of life, but it may come all at once.

Since 2001, the long-term chart of the coffee futures market that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange does not look all that bad.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, the price of coffee beans traded to a low of 41.50 cents per pound in 2011 and the trend in the commodity has been higher over the past seventeen years. In 2008, the futures hit another higher bottom at $1.0170 per pound before taking off for triple that level in 2011. However, in 2013, coffee made a marginally lower low when it moved to a low of $1.0095 per pound. That was the last time that the soft commodity traded at that level and the most recent low was in January 2016 at $1.1105. So far this year, the price of the beans only made it as low as $1.1650 per pound.

While the price picture for coffee futures over the past two decades looks relatively positive, the action since November 2016 has been just the opposite.

The bear market since November 2016

The last significant high in the coffee futures market came in November 2016 when the price hit $1.76 per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the soft commodity has been steadily declining since late 2016. Open interest, the number of open long and short positions in the ICE coffee futures market, has been steadily increasing reaching its most recent level at 271,511 contracts, which is a record peak for the metric. Rising open interest and falling price in a futures market is typically a validation of a bearish trend.

However, price momentum has moved to an oversold condition with the slow stochastic at around the 15.5% level. Coffee has been in a bear market for almost one and one-half years, and with the price of May futures trading at below the $1.18 per pound level on March 26, the selling continues.

Coffee beans have not made a higher high

Every attempt at a recovery rally in the coffee futures market failed since late 2016. While demand is a function of demographics, the rising number of coffee drinkers around the world have done little to foster any upside momentum in the price of the commodity. In the world of commodities, both supply and demand determine the path of prices. However, demand characteristics tend to impact markets over long periods, while supply can cause short-term price spikes to the up and downside.

The quarterly chart shows that coffee demand has lifted prices over two decades. Ample supplies from Brazil and other South American producing countries have weighed on the price of coffee beans in the medium term because production has been enough to satisfy global demand over recent years. Mother Nature determines the weather in the critical growing regions of the world each year, and she has created conditions that have not interfered with the output.

Technical resistance falling with the price

In the almost picture-perfect bear market in coffee futures, technical resistance levels have been declining with the price of the commodity.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of active month May ICE coffee futures displays, the commodity rarely violated upside technical resistance during its descent towards the $1 per pound level. The most recent rebound took the price of May futures to a peak of $1.2075 per pound where yet another failure in price occurred. The price action has been a repeat performance for months as coffee falls to a lower low, rebounds to a lower high, and then fails once again.

Technical resistance levels have been piling up over recent months in a sign of how the trading action has been a steady deterioration of the price. Right now, resistance is at the March 21 high at $1.2075, then at the March 13 peak at $1.2215. There is price resistance all the way up at the $1.2420, $1.2650, $1.2815, and $1.335 level. The technical levels continue all the way up to the November 2016 peak at $1.76 per pound. Lower lows continue to stand as a wall of resistance on the upside, but coffee can be a wild commodity at times as it has routinely doubled, tripled, and halved in value over past years over short periods.

No new spikes to the up or downside, yet

The last price spike in the coffee futures market came on the downside in June 2017 when the price fell to what is now an area of critical support at $1.13 per pound. Coffee declined from around the $1.30 level to the low, but quickly rejected that bottom and rallied back to the $1.4375 level during the first week of August 2017. The move in June 2017 was the last price spike and period of increased volatility in the coffee market, but since then it has stuck closely to its pattern of lower highs.

Like most agricultural commodities, the price of coffee is dependent on the annual crop, so each year is a new adventure when it comes to the path of least resistance for prices. Buyers cannot store coffee for long periods as the beans lose flavor and potency. Moreover, the bountiful level of supplies has masked the ever-increasing demand for coffee. Starbucks has been opening thousands of stores in China and copycats have opened even more coffee shops.

The transition of the world's most populous country of tea-drinkers to a rising number of coffee-drinkers continues to underpin the demand side of coffee's fundamental equation. At the same time, each quarter, the world adds around twenty million people to the total population, and some percentage will become coffee drinkers. Twenty million people per quarter amount to 840 million per decade. With the world's population at 7.462 billion, the growing number of people in the world constitutes an expanding addressable market for coffee beans.

Waiting for a sign of life, but it may come all at once

Coffee can be a highly volatile commodity.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, weekly historical volatility in the coffee market has declined to around the 16.2% level. However, the metric in the coffee market is typically much higher and has traded above 50% and higher at times over recent years. With demand growing and supplies always a function of weather each year, it may just be a matter of time before the price of coffee takes off to the upside and shocks the market once again.

All of the many levels of technical resistance on short and medium-term charts could find themselves overwhelmed with buying when the market turns and the odds favor that the next spike in the coffee market will be on the upside.

Coffee is one of those commodities that becomes very challenging when it comes to hopping on a bullish trend once it begins. Increasing volatility during a significant recovery period will likely increase price ranges and risk for market participants. Therefore, while it may be a trade that requires lots of patience and provides lots of aggravation, I continue to recommend using periods of price weakness to build long positions in the coffee futures market.

For those who do not venture into the futures arena, there are coffee ETN products that replicate price action in the futures contracts.

Source: CQG

JO is the most popular coffee ETN product, and it has traded in a range from $14.16 to $81.13 since 2008. JO is currently trading right near its decade low and was at $14.39 on March 26. The ETN has over $160 million in net assets, trades over 260,000 shares each day, and has an expense ratio of 75 basis points. Barclays will delist JO in April and replace it with BJO, which has been building critical mass over recent weeks. Net assets of BJO now stand at just over $25 million with around 3,600 shares trading each day. BJO was at the $47.15 level on March 26.

There is another coffee ETF, CAFE, but it is considerably smaller than both JO and BJO with only $5.05 million in net assets making it a challenge when it comes to executing positions and given the wide bid-offer spreads in the CAFE product.

I am a scale-down buyer of BJO on weakness as coffee is one commodity that could come out of its bearish shell and suddenly conquer technical resistance levels. Those levels have moved significantly lower with the price of the commodity that is enjoyed all over the world.

