Glencore Has Been Trading With Copper, But The Company Has A Lot More To Offer Investors

The ascent of the shares of Glencore International PLC (OTCPK:GLNCY) has been nothing less than spectacular since early 2016. The stock of one of the world's leading producers of commodities fell to a low of $1.95 per share in mid-January 2016 and reached its most recent high at $11.68 in late January 2018. The rise of almost six-fold in just over two years was a reflection of the price action in raw material markets.

Glencore is not only one of the world's leading commodities producers, but the company is also an aggressive trading and merchant company. The company began operations in 1974 as Marc Rich and Company. The late Marc Rich was a legendary commodities trader who started his career at Philipp Brothers in the 1950s after a bonus dispute with management in the 1970s; Rich founded his namesake company with headquarters in Zug Switzerland. In the 1980s, the U.S. government accused the trader of tax evasion and treason for trading crude oil with the Iranians during the hostage crisis in the late 1970 and early 1980s. Rich left the U.S. and never returned. His company was the predecessor to Glencore, a company that realized that a profitable future in the commodities business depended on controlling production assets. Glencore went on a buying spree, and in 2013 it completed a merger with Xstrata, the raw materials giant. The price of the merger was steep as commodities prices were close to highs in 2013. The amount of debt buried Glencore and caused the shares to drop to under $2 per share at the beginning of 2016.

Glencore's was in trouble in early 2016, and some analysts thought that the company would not survive. However, when one borrows a little from banks the banks control the borrower. When a borrower owes billions, the banks often bend over backward to get their capital back. Glencore went on a program of cutting expenses, selling non-essential assets and repairing their balance sheet. The fact that commodities prices hit bottom and began to recover helped matters and the rest is history. Glencore has come back bigger and stronger than ever and now holds a dominant position in many raw material markets.

Over recent weeks, the shares have been trading up and down with the price of copper. Meanwhile, the red metal is just one of many commodities that Glencore dominates.

Up and down with the red metal

Copper is a bellwether commodity and the red metal often provides signals for not only raw material prices but for the global economy. There are many copper producing companies around the world, and Glencore ranks third. Codelco, the Chilean producer, leads the world in output, while Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) comes in second. Glencore is third, in 2016 the company produced around 1.226 million tons of the red metal. BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) is fourth as their output is approximately 113,000 tons less and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) come in fifth and sixth when it comes to overall production.

Since copper is a leader in the commodities asset class, shares of Glencore tend to follow the price of the red metal.

The chart of GLNCY stock shows the ups and downs of the shares since late September 2017.

Before copper took off the highest level since 2014, it dipped to a low of $2.9205 on December 4 on the nearby COMEX futures contract. O that day, GLNCY stock traded below the $9 per share level reaching its most recent bottom at $8.88 per share. GLNCY broke through the $10 per share level in late December as copper reached its highest price since 2014 at $3.3220 per pound and the world's third-largest copper trader moved to a high of $11.68 per share. Since then, copper retreated to under the $3 level, and GLNCY is trading at just over $10. GLNCY has been trading almost tick-for-tick with the price of copper.

Glencore is a serious player in crude oil and coal

While Glencore has a high-profile position in the global copper market and its trading acumen compliments its production capabilities, the company's other assets provide diversification in the world of raw materials.

Glencore is one of the world's leading merchants and marketers of crude oil and oil products. According to the company's website, they supply over six million barrels of the energy commodity to customers around the world each day. Glencore is also actively involved in the natural gas market. Relationships with producers in Russia and the Middle East have put the company at the forefront of the energy markets.

When it comes to coal, GLNCY has production assets in Australia and South Africa and is a significant marketer of coal. The company just added to their coal portfolio with a $1.7 billion investment in two Australian producers.

Agricultural assets could be a hidden jewel

GLNCY owns a 49.9% stake in Glencore Agriculture. The company is active in a host of agricultural commodities including grains and soft commodities. They own 246 storage and handling facilities, 35 crushing and processing plants, 23 port terminals, and operate with over 14,000 employees and contractors around the globe.

To combat their financial woes in early 2016, the company sold off parts of their Ag business to two Canadian investment companies; the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation. While GLNCY holds just under a majority share, their expertise and position with the largest number of shares in the joint company put them in a dominant position. Agricultural markets have been under pressure for years, but global demographics mean that each day, more people, with more money are competing for finite supplies of food. Eventually, GLNCY's agricultural assets will pay off for the company in a significant way.

Zinc and cobalt

Glencore processes zinc and lead ores in mining regions of Australia, South America, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company smelts and refines zinc and lead at processing facilities in Australia, Canada, Spain, Italy, Germany, the U.S., and Kazakhstan. They also have recycling capabilities in Europe and North America. Zinc demand has been on the rise as requirements for galvanized steel and iron for construction, cars, electronics, and other consumer goods have improved with the global economy. Lead demand is also on the rise as battery demand has skyrocketed with the rising demand for electric vehicles.

When it comes to electric cars and portable electronics, demand for Cobalt has been explosive. Recently Apple and other companies have been buying their cobalt requirements directly from mines to avoid supplies from the Democratic Republic of Congo (NYSE:DRC) because of child labor in the African nation. Glencore is a major producer of cobalt that is a by-product of copper mining in the DRC as well as cobalt that is a by-product of nickel mining in Australia and Canada.

Ivan Glasenberg, the CEO of Glencore, recently warned of the potential for Chinese dominance when it comes to global cobalt supplies. He said, "If cobalt falls into the hands of the Chinese, yeah you won't see EVs being produced in Europe etc. They are waking up too late…I think it's because the car industry has never had a supply chain problem before." Glencore is the world's largest producer of cobalt and recently agreed to sell one-third of their output to China's GEM. Glasenberg did not rule out selling the company's stake in cobalt mines in the DRC to China if the price is tight.

Right now, Glencore is in a dominant position in the cobalt market.

A well-diversified commodities producing and trading giant

The company is also a major player in the global nickel market, ferroalloys, as well as in the alumina/aluminum and iron ore markets.

Glencore's market cap as of March 27 was at the $73.74 billion level which smaller than other mining giants BHP and RIO. However, the rich history of the company as a merchant and trader puts Glencore is a position where the company is flexible and can move into raw material markets around the world to market or take advantage of price distortions when they arise. When I worked at Philipp Brothers in the late 1970s, 1980s, and early 1990s, the company had offices all over the world, and where they did not have a presence, they had agency agreements. Commodities are global assets and consumption is ubiquitous.

Glencore is a unique business that combines the best of production assets with marketing and trading expertise. The company operates in Switzerland, a favorable environment from a regulatory perspective. Over the past decade, Glencore's appetite for production assets got the company in trouble when prices turned south. However, they trimmed expenses, cut nonessential assets, and eliminated some of their debt and now are back in strategic acquisition mode.

Meanwhile, economic conditions around the world, a weak dollar, and demographic trends when it comes to population and wealth could be pointing to a continuation of growth and demand for commodities.

As the chart dating back to 2011 shows, the stock reached its high in 2012 at $15.70 per share. While GLNCY is currently trading with the price of copper, the company has a lot to offer investors aside from the red metal. I believe that we will see a new high in the shares of this company and the current dip in copper could be an opportunity to buy GLNCY before it makes another higher high. However, caution is necessary in equity markets these days as we are witnessing highly volatile market conditions. I suggest buying on dips leaving plenty of room to add on further weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

