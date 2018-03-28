Sugar Is Sour, But It Offers Value

I continue to believe that some of the best opportunities in the commodities market these days are in the agricultural sector. Each year is a new adventure in these markets as it is the weather that determines the path of least resistance for prices. Therefore, the supply side of the fundamental equation in these markets is a year-to-year affair.

Meanwhile, when it comes to demand, two factors continue to tell us that each year, the supply side will need to expand to keep up increasing world requirements for food. Therefore, I am an agricultural bull who has not been a comfortable position in many commodities futures markets. When it comes to sugar, the sweet commodity hit a significant bottom at 10.13 cents per pound in August 2015, and over the next 14 months, the sweet commodity rose to a high of 23.90 cents.

However, sugar soured, and the price has been falling steadily since that peak, and it recently fell to a new and lower low in March. While it could take some time, and lots of aggravation, I believe that sugar will sweeten once again, and the price will head higher. These days, it is likely that the demand side of the fundamental equation will limit the downside potential, which means that risk-reward favors a long position in the sugar market.

Sugar trades to a new low

Abundant supplies of sugar have led the commodity to a series of lower lows with the most recent coming on March 19.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of May sugar futures that trade in the Intercontinental Exchange highlights, the sweet commodity traded down to 12.30 cents per pound which was the lowest price for the soft commodity since September 2015. While sugar recovered marginally, it remains near that bottom and was trading at the 12.54 cents per pound level on March 27 after testing the downside and trading to a low of 12.35 on Tuesday.

Filling a gap on the monthly chart - Open interest at a decade high

The move to new lows was a significant event in the sugar futures market as sugar filled a gap on the long-term chart.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, there was a gap from 12.35 to 12.45 dating back to September 2015. The move on March 19 filled the void on the chart. Meanwhile, a technical metric is trading at its highest level in a decade. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market, and in sugar, it has risen to 964,579 contracts as of March 26. The last time that open interest was at the current level was way back in January 2008 when it hit a record high at 1.035 million.

The increase in the metric, while the price of sugar was declining, is typically a bearish sign for a futures market. However, price momentum has fallen to an oversold condition on the monthly and weekly charts. The price action and overabundance of positions could be telling us that the sweet commodity is in need of a recovery rally.

Producers do not like this price level

When sugar fell to 10.13 cents per pound in August 2015, one of the reasons it took off to the upside reaching 23.90 cents in October 2016 was that producers could not make profits at the low level for the sweet commodity.

Raw materials like sugar tend to trade in cycles. Prices fall to levels where output slows, demand begins to increase, and inventories decline. They rise to points where output rises and demand drops leading to higher stockpiles. In August 2015, the sugar market fell to the bottom end of its cycle, and in October 2016, it rose to the top. At around 12.50 cents per pound, the sweet commodity is a lot closer to lows than highs when it comes to the cyclical behavior of the commodity.

At the same time, the rise in the prices of oil and petroleum products have likely increased demand for domestic production in the world's leading sugar producer, Brazil. In the U.S., corn is the agricultural commodity required for the production of ethanol, but in Brazil, sugar is processed into the biofuel. It is likely that higher oil prices are leading to increased sugar demand for ethanol leaving less available for export abroad at the current low level of the price for the soft commodity.

Consumption is a function of demographics

Meanwhile, on a multi-decade basis, sugar has been making higher lows.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart dating back to the 1980s shows, sugar futures traded to a low of 2.29 cents per pound in 1985. Over the decades that followed, the price made higher lows. Sugar traded to a low of 4.36 cents in 1999, 5.01 cents in 2002, 5.27 cents in 2004, 8.36 cents in 2007, and 10.13 cents in 2015.

Higher lows since 1985

Many other agricultural markets display similar price patterns over past decades, which could be the result of upward pressure on markets from the demand side of the fundamental equation for food.

Source: CQG

In 1960, there were approximately 3 billion people on earth. As of March 27, the number of inhabitants of our planet stood at 7.463 billion. Each quarter the world adds almost 20 million people, and over a decade the rate of population growth means that there are more than three-quarters of one billion more mouths to feed in the world. Higher lows in the sugar market is likely a function of the ever-increasing demand for the sweet commodity.

Sugar is a staple commodity, and while supplies are currently abundant, producers are not making a sufficient return on their crops, while the number of consumers on earth continues to increase. Sugar is a difficult market when it comes to priced projections because many countries around the world, including the United States, subsidize the production of the essential food product.

In the U.S., consumers pay a higher price for sugar than the world free-market price. While world sugar was trading around the 12.54 cents level on March 27, the U.S. subsidized price settled at 24.48 cents per pound, almost double the price of free-market sugar. Brazil and other producers sell sugar at the world price.

Subsidies and tariffs often distort the supply and demand equations for commodities, but the price of sugar has declined to a level that could threaten the pattern of higher lows that has been in place since 1985. The price of 10.13 cents is a line in the sand for the sugar market. While we could see another lower low in the sweet commodity, the staple is at a level where the odds favor long positions on a scale-down basis.

SGG is the most liquid ETN product that replicates the price action in the sweet commodity. Barclays will replace SGG with SGGB in April, but the new ETN has yet to build critical mass when it comes to volume and net assets. CANE is an ETF product that reflects price action in the sugar market.

Source: Barchart

CANE has traded in a range from $7.39 to $26.43 per share since 2011. At $8.45 per share, the ETF is close to the lowest level in 7 years. The cyclical nature of commodities like sugar, an overabundance of positions in the sugar futures market, and the price pattern dating back 33 years combine to present a compelling case for a price recovery in the sugar market.

The price of sugar has soured, but the staple commodity offers value at its current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.