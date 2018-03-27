What Does The Abundance Of Recent Bearish News Mean For Sand Fracking Companies?

Bears have been ruling the news recently as reports continue to surface that bring down the whole sand fracking market, whether it deserves it or not. From Antero Resources Corporation's (AR) latest news release, to the unexpected FERC tax news, to the continued concerns about railroads that can't seem to keep up with demand, the sand market continues to get hammered even as oil prices continue to hold around the highly profitable $60-$65 a barrel for WTI crude. With fundamentals continuing to look great for sand frackers, I can't help but see this as another great buying opportunity to double down on my favorite stock in the sector.

The week started out with a bang as the S&P 500 recovered nicely from last week's bearishness, but did so with major sand fracking companies like Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP), U.S. Silica (SLCA), Fairmount Santrol Inc. (FMSA), and Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) heading dramatically in the other direction.

HCLP Price data by YCharts

With no major news popping up throughout the day, the closest news in that sector of the market for the day was Antero Resources saying it is exploring options to cut sand fracking costs, including options to possibly mine its own sand. With sand costs approximately 12% of the company's well development costs, and rising fast, it should be no surprise the company is open to ways to help contain these costs. Here's what's wrong with this thesis and why this news mostly looks like the company venting its frustration:

First, the time to buy a mine or build a fracking plant was when oil was in the $20-$40 a barrel range when the stock prices of sand producers were on life-support, and industry bankruptcies might have allowed some terrific real-estate bargains during that time period. Now, with WTI crude holding its highly profitable $60-$65 prices over most of the year, no sand producers will be willing to sell mines or plants for less than an exorbitant price and real-estate will once again be selling at a premium.

Second, Antero has frack crews under contract for at least the next year at set prices which means that the solutions the company would be looking at to produce its own sand will be coordinated to be completed at least a year from now. This will undoubtedly introduce a number of new risk factors for the company if it decides to stop contracting futures contracts in preparation to open its own sand supplies. Big gambles like this can make or break not only the CEO, but the company itself, if things start to turn south. I would think it is much easier and safer for the company to moan and groan about prices and live with the ups and downs with most other oil producers.

Third, there are many types of fracking sands used in oil and gas production and companies are constantly using different formulas and combinations of sands for the best results for that particular area. These differences include differences in Norther White sand compared with Permian Brown sand and numerous different course grades. If Antero grabs a mine in the Permian, or builds a plant in Wisconsin, they might only have access to producing a limited supply of a certain type of sand in a few different grades. This might put the company in a precarious position if it wants to move more towards a particular type of sand for its wells that it doesn't have access to after it built or bought its future mine or plant.

Finally, what happens if the company goes to all the trouble of setting up its own sand supply a year from now and oil prices crash over the year from $65 a barrel to $20-$40 a barrel again? Not only will the company and its CEO look like complete fools for buying in at the top of the oil market, the company will also be inclined to use its own supply of sand, even though other producers at that time might be selling their sand at considerable discounts to what Antero can produce it at.

Another bit of recent "bearish" news was the unexpected Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) tax reform actions that eliminated income tax allowances for Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). This news again brought sellers in the space out in force as all players even remotely associated with MLP's suffered over the day to unjustified selling pressure as the babies were tossed out with the bath water. It turns out that quite a few businesses are protected from the new FERC regulations including frac-sand producers who are not involved in midstream services. Thus, another recent "bearish" news item that has little to no actual effect on sand producers like HCLP, SLCA, FMSA, and EMES even though shares of the companies suffered.

There is also the recurring service issues with Class-1 railroads not being able to handle the supply of frac-sand logistics to adequately address demand across U.S. shale regions. This issue is meaningful in lost sales across the frac-sand companies, but it is nothing that will hinder the companies from making money hand-over-fist for the foreseeable future. This problem has been know about and addressed over the past two quarters, and is thus becoming predictable, as investors should be aware that this will be a key bear topic during frac-sand companies next earnings reports. However, these service issues look to mitigate over the course of the first quarter as weather improves and railroads hopefully get their acts together to better coordinate the supply and demand logistics for needed sand.

Plus, there is a silver lining to these rail problems as service issues mean that sand pricing should continue to aggressively rise over the near-term as oil companies have to turn to the spot market to address sand shortages which can be $20-$30 higher per ton than contracted out sand production. Sure, rail issues will result in some lost sales and some bearish stomping about, but rising prices will ultimately help propel contribution margins marginalizing the service issues in my mind.

Frac-sand companies are all trading at a tremendous value to the market with tremendous upside, especially if sentiment shifts if oil hits $70 a barrel or global issues like Iran sanctions enter into the equation again. Here is a quick look at how the main frac-sand companies have performed over 2018 with my sector favorite Hi-Crush leading the way amongst the pessimism.

HCLP data by YCharts

Hi-Crush's advantages in the sector include being a first mover in the Permian Basin, and owning many of its own rail terminals. This gives Hi-Crush pricing power and priority, if and when bottlenecks occur, along with the company sporting an attractive approximately 6.5% distribution yield which management plans on growing approximately 10% a quarter. Here are some of the fundamentals of Hi-Crush's performance, after its latest earnings report in February, which gives a snapshot of how a lot of the frac-sand industry has been performing over the past 6 months.

Hi-Crush Q3/17 Q4/17 Growth Revenues $167.6M $216.5M 29.2% Sand Prices (Per Ton) $68 $71 4.4% Sand Volumes (Tons) 2,456,195 2,985,115 21.5% Contribution Margin $19.39 $23.46 21% Distribution $0.15 $0.20 33.3% Distributable Cash Flow $37.5M $52.6M 40.3%

Table by Trent Welsh

The fundamentals say the sand companies are doing tremendous and will as long as oil continues to hold $60 and above. However, frac-sand companies are failing to keep up with elevated oil prices, as well as the general energy ETF (XLE) over the past year and might be due for a nice catchup trade.

HCLP data by YCharts

With bearish sentiment and news continuing to dominate the headlines for frac-sand companies, patience is needed for the value of these companies to be fully realized. Fortunately, this should only be a matter of time with the companies continuing to make explosive revenues at depressed valuations for the foreseeable future, so long as oil prices hold up. I've used this latest pullback to around $11 a share to double down on my holdings of Hi-Crush as I believe there is a high probability of a strong retracing back to around the $13 level that the stock was trading at less than a month ago. I don't mind being patient with something I see true value in, and I can wait for the market to realize the potential of these stocks while I collect the very attractive distribution. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.