Cleveland-Cliffs: Shares Slide On Tariff Disappointment, Ignore Fundamentals

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) shares have once again proved to be a traders’ paradise and investors’ hell following the market’s disappointment with tariff implementation. With so many exceptions (and probably more to come given the upcoming negotiations with China), steel-related stocks are sliding. However, I’d like to argue that the market continues to ignore supportive fundamentals which do not depend on tariffs.

First, the steel prices are on their way up:

Source: steelbenchmarker.com

Some of the recent gains are not sustainable, but some are sustainable. In my opinion, all the talk about tariffs has clouded the big picture that tells us that demand is strong, otherwise, such an increase in steel prices would not have been possible. Surely, it will take some time before all the recent gains are reflected in Cleveland-Cliffs’ bottom line. However, analysts now acknowledge that earnings will increase:

Source: Yahoo Finance

At current prices, Cleveland-Cliffs trades at 5.5 projected 2018 P/E and less than 7 projected 2019 P/E. Such numbers are typical for companies who face significant fundamental problems, but Cleveland Cliffs “faces” growth! Such valuations are laughable in theory, but in practice they are disappointing for investors who put their money into the stock based on fundamentals and now have to painfully wait when the market will ultimately adjust the company’s valuation to more appropriate levels.

Source: barchart. Iron Ore 62% Fe CFR May ‘18

Meanwhile, iron ore prices have been under pressure. Iron ore has been volatile for quite some time now, showing excessive enthusiasm during the upside and too much pessimism during the downside. I don’t think that the recent price action will significantly hurt the performance of Cliffs’ Australian segment – the discount for lower-quality ore has been persistently huge so fluctuations in benchmark prices should have little effect. Cliffs will wind down the operations in Australia this year as was previously disclosed, so the only unknown here is the concrete timeframe of the closure.

In my opinion, Cliffs’ fundamentals remain intact as they are based on the demand strength of the domestic market rather than tariffs, which will deliver some positive effect even if many countries are excluded from the tariff list. They key question is when the market will turn its eye back to Cliffs' fundamentals.

In my opinion, the company’s shares are currently trading in the wide $6.30 - $8.20 range. The stock’s fluctuations within this range do not depend on the fundamental changes of Cliffs’ outlook, but rather on the stock market’s mood. This will change when the market sees tangible evidence of Cliffs’ success. While I believe that the shares belong to at least the $10 - $12 range, I must admit that achieving good upside on the Q1 earnings release, which is scheduled for April 20, will be problematic because the first quarter is always the weakest quarter for Cliffs. Thus, it is quite possible that Cliffs’ bulls will have to demonstrate some more patience. At the same time, the stock remains a good trading vehicle. The fundamental strength together with technical support protects those buying in the $6.00 - $6.50 range.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.