Trump Tariffs' Impact On Apple

The worst-case scenario is that Apple may have up to a 20% increase in imported cost due to the tariffs from its direct Asian tech suppliers.

Recently, President Trump said that his administration will levy 25% tariffs on "about $60 billion" worth of 1,300 Asian (China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan) imported technology goods. Where exactly the 25% levies will fall is still unknown, but the focus will obviously reflect the administration's concerns about China's aggressive moves to acquire and obtain new technology in areas such as semiconductors, computing, and manufacturing.

China immediately responded with its own tariffs on 128 U.S. products, mainly agricultural goods, with an import value of $3 billion. It is not yet known whether the US technology sector will be the next target of further Chinese retaliation, but it is likely so, given the large orders Chinese manufacturers place with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) and other US chipmakers. However, China's choice of the tech "hit list" becomes a delicate one since many U.S. hardware makers rely on Chinese contract manufacturers - this would make such a measure a double-edged sword.

There could be more complication for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the foreseeable future. Since the U.S. tariffs tech hit list is not out yet, if Chinese-manufactured chips and electronics components make the list, hardware makers and component distributors will be worse off. If finished goods from contract manufacturers are being levied tariffs, then Apple will be hurt. Apple has a manufacturing partnership with Taiwanese firm Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) in China - the closely integrated relationship may become hardly distinguishable when it comes to U.S. tariffs and China retaliation tariffs. As the fifth-largest smartphone vendor in the country, its Greater China revenue totaled $17.9 billion in Q1 2018. Apple is seemingly the most vulnerable to both Trump's tariffs and any Chinese retaliation. For that reason, I estimate Apple's U.S. tariffs exposure by identifying the company's cost distribution of its Asian suppliers, and Apple's China tariffs exposure from the revenue distribution of Apple's Asian customers.

Apple's Level-1 Asian Suppliers

"Level-1" suppliers are the top 10 Asian companies directly providing products to Apple. They will take the full impact of 25% US imported tariffs. Apple will have to pay the additional cost to the level-1 suppliers if they choose to pass the entire tariffs to Apple. In Table 1, I identified the top 10 largest Asian suppliers with each of its cost contribution to Apple. From the largest Hon Hai Precision's (OTCPK:HNHAY) 38.9% to Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductors' 1.86%, the qualified Asian importers account for 90.7% of Apple's cost of goods sold. If a full 25% tariff is levied, Apple's cost will increase by 22.7% just from the Level-1 suppliers.

However, if Trump's tariffs are directed to China, Apple should not be affected since the Chinese tech import firm cannot even make the top 10 list. Apple's largest Asian supplier (38.8%), Hon Hai Precision, is technically a Taiwanese firm also operating in China.

Apple's Level-2 Asian Suppliers

"Level-2" suppliers are any Apple's suppliers, Asian or not, that provide Asian products to Apple from their own Level-1 Asian suppliers. The need for the identification is that Level-2 suppliers also will pass their increased cost from their Level-1 Asian suppliers to Apple. To make it a bit clearer, I illustrate a real example below for the different cost contribution from both Level 1 and Level 2 suppliers.

SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) is a Level-1 (6.41%) Korean supplier to Intel (INTC) and Intel is a Level-1 (2.86%) supplier to Apple. Although Intel is not subject to U.S. tariffs, Intel will pass the cost increase (0.18%) from its Level-1 Asian supplier SK Hynix, which may push the U.S. tariffs burden to Apple (Table 2).

There may be some remote chance that Apple may be exposed to some Level-2 Asian suppliers even if there is no transaction between the two. For example, while Hon Hai contributes 38.93% of Apple's cost, one of the top 3 Hon Hai's Asian suppliers, Foxconn, also contributes 2.85% to Hon Hai's cost. However, even the inter-company transaction is outside the U.S., Foxconn may still pass some of its U.S. tariffs exposure to Ho Hai, which may pass it onto Apple, say 1.11% Thus, in a way, Apple may be exposed to the Level-2 Asian suppliers. In short, the nine Level-2 suppliers may add another 2.61% to the Apple's Level-1 suppliers' 90.7% cost exposure.

As the supply tree can theoretically go on forever, that is, the imposition of 25% tariffs serves more like a multiplier which has a far-reaching impact and not just confined within only direct Asian suppliers. The good news is that after Level-2 suppliers, the actual cost increase will quickly converge to a negligible level. For all practical purposes, Apple's U.S. tariffs exposure on cost should be confined within Level-1 and Level-2 suppliers only, which is around 93%. The worst-case scenario is that Apple should see up to 23% imported cost increase if the full 25% tariffs apply to 93% of its cost base.

Asian Retaliation Tariffs

Given the strong and surprised stance of Trump's tariffs, it is reasonable to expect that there will be retaliation from the targeted countries, i.e. China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. On this front, Apple is more vulnerable than most since it has more than 35% revenue exposure from that region (Table 4).

Specifically, I further identified Apple's Asian customers and their revenue contributions. The customer is considered "qualified" if its revenue contribution can be individually identified. The "unqualified" customer is the one that revenue is estimated approximately based on its market capitalization (Table 5). Apple has around 4.04% of Asian qualified revenue and 31.85% of unqualified revenue.

To be pragmatic, the most likely country to impose retaliation tariffs is China. This is because China is the main target of Trump's tariffs and Apple has the largest revenue exposure (20%) in the country. However, considering the political reality in that region, it is less likely that Japan, Korea, and Taiwan will join suit with China to organize a coordinated tariff in retaliation. As Foxconn practically is the largest private employer in China, it is hardly a foregone conclusion the Chinese government will impose equally harsh tariffs directly against Apple before other alternatives have been exhausted. There has been speculation that Apple may be exempted from China's tariffs if imposed. It is my estimate that Apple has at most 20% (China) revenue being exposed to tariffs. The resulting impact on revenue should be measured and contained.

