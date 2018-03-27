Natural Gas - Storage Keeps Moving Lower

Storage is expected to finish April 20th 415 Bcf below the five-year average and 796 Bcf below last year's.

The new production needed to push storage back to the five-year average by November 2018 is ~81 to ~81.5 Bcf/d.

A storage report of -68 Bcf would compare with -43 Bcf last year and -46 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a -68 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended March 23.

Source: ICE

Over the last week, our storage draw estimates kept moving higher while the injection estimates keep moving lower.

In our latest estimate, US natural gas storage will finish April 20th around 1.393 Tcf making it one of the lowest levels in recent years.

This latest forecast increases the storage deficit to the five-year average and puts the figure at 415 Bcf.

Because April is already the start of the injection season, the lack of storage build for the first 3 weeks of April has widened the "supplies needed" in order to push storage back to the 5-year average by November 2018. As we said in this weekly natural gas recap, investors and market participants shouldn't underestimate what a "cold April" could do to storage.

Now here's the updated math. From April 20th, there are 28 injection weeks left. The deficit is 415 Bcf to the five-year average and -796 Bcf to last year.

Over the span of 28 weeks:

Five-Year Average

This translates into a weekly deficit of 14.82 Bcf per week or ~2.12 Bcf/d.

Last Year

This translates into a weekly deficit of 28.43 Bcf per week or ~4.06 Bcf/d.

Since our last calculation, this new deficit increases the supply needed over the injection period by ~0.85 Bcf/d, which puts the new supply needed at ~81 to ~81.5 Bcf/d.

Increasingly, over the course of the injection period, if storage injections come in at or below the 5-year average for whatever reason (weather related), market participants will start to slowly shift the futures curve higher in anticipation of below average storage by November.

This is not a concern yet as Lower 48 production growth has been stellar for the first 3 months of this year, but if production for whatever reason disappoints at any point in the year, prices could quickly reflect it.

For now, the natural gas market appears to be in an observation mode, and traders we speak to are waiting to see if the stellar production growth can continue during April and May.

