Real Assets At A Discount, Is It Time To Buy

Brookfield's Real Assets Income Fund (RA) recently saw a downturn in value that has sent share prices back to their historic low. The decline was driven by fear of rising interest rates, sparked by the January NFP report, and came in tandem with the broad market decline of last February.

The Real Assets Income Fund is a real-assets themed closed-end fund. It focuses on Real Assets which include natural resources, real estate, and infrastructure.

Not only is the stock trading at historic low prices, the rush to sell widened the dividend to historic levels, making it an attractive addition for value-minded income investors.

The attraction, or benefit, of real assets and real-assets focused investing is two-fold. The first is diversification. Modern portfolio theory is shifting, has shifted, away from the old model of 60% to 70% equities and the rest bonds to a one that includes up to 30% of real assets. Real assets include real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, and the businesses that are based on them. The second is inflation protection. Real assets offer some protection from inflation because the price and value of the underlying assets are tied to the dollar.

The Portfolio Is Well Diversified

The portfolio is divided into three segments. Each segment is managed by a different team of specialists under the direction of the fund Manager, Larry Antonatos.

I say the portfolio is real-assets themed because it is diversified across asset classes with a heavy tilt toward debt-based assets, paper, and not a lot of "real" assets in the mix. What it does own is corporate bonds (33.2%) issued by real assets companies, securitized mortgages (39.9%) and to a smaller extend equity holdings in MLPs and real estate (22.8%). The remaining 4% is held in cash.

The corporate credit portion of the fund uses a dynamic approach to bond allocation. The strategy assumes that not all real assets companies perform the same at all points of the business cycle. It seeks to target bonds from real assets companies at key points in the cycle to maximize returns. It is currently allocated with a focus on infrastructure at 18.6% of total portfolio. Other segments, bonds from real estate and natural resource companies, are allocated at 7.3% and 7.0% of the portfolio.

Securitized credit is allocated at 39.9% of the total portfolio with that divided between residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The allocation is skewed toward residential, 29.9% compared to only 5.3% for commercial and a smaller allocation to "other".

The equity portion of the portfolio, the actual "real" assets, are just under 23% of the portfolio. The 22% is split between real estate, REITs, and infrastructure, MLPs, and has been growing over the past few quarters. I bring this up because there is a concern about rising rates and how they will affect the fund going forward.

Rising rates will, ultimately, hurt the value of the bond portfolio, so mannagers are working to rotate out of lower yielding holdings in favor of other assets. Since the fund's launch, equity holdings have increased more than 1100% and I expect to see that number continue to grow. Another mitigating factor is the average coupon rate of the bond portfolio. It is over 4% and well above today's benchmark giving managers some time and room to maneuver.

A Healthy Dividend

The dividend distribution is relatively healthy. The history only goes back about 1.5 years but that's because the RA fund is the result of merging three legacy funds with a similar focus. The legacy funds (HHY), (HTR), and (BOI) all had long histories of distributions that managers did not want to upset. To alleviate any problems, they set distribution for the Real Assets Income Fund at a level where no legacy investor saw a decline in payment and many saw increases.

The monthly payment is $0.199 which equates to $2.39 annually or just over 11% at current share price (near $21.65). So far, the fund has been able to pay most of that from earnings but there is some return-of-capital to be aware of. To date, ROC is running about 24%, not great but not the worst either.

ROC means the fund has a finite lifespan. If the managers pay you out of capital each month, they will eventually use up the fund's value. Typically, if the funds expected lifespan is more than 30 years, the ROC is negligible, especially if the returns are above average as these are. At 24% ROC, about $0.58 annually, it would take more than 43 years to use up the RA fund. In addition, this outlook does not take NAV increase into account. If, when, NAV increases the lifespan of the fund will increase as well.

A Deep Discount To NAV Enhances The Opportunity

On to NAV. The fund's net asset value fell a little more than -4.75% in February as a broad correction took hold of the market. At the same time, share prices fell nearly 9% widening the discount considerably. Ironically, one of the goals when merging the three former funds was to narrow the discount to NAV and they were well on the way to delivering on that promise. It had been down to only -6% after starting out near -11.25%, it is now hovering near -10.33% and offering an attractive value that will help enhance total returns.

Another goal was to attract institutional investors and they have also done that. The fund's institutional ownership has been steadily rising over the past year and now sits at 32%. The average rating is a hold with a number of well-respected institutional and mutual funds on the list. The top three are UBS Group AG, Rivernorth Capital Management, and Eaton Vance Management with nearly 8.5% of the fund between them. Most funds have held their number of shares steady over the past year but the number one owner, UBS, has increased their stake by 8% in that time.

Is It Time To Buy?

I already owned this fund, and to be honest, was not happy to see share prices fall. The decline in prices hurt my total returns (theoretical) but at the same time offers a new opportunity. Not only is this fund operating in a segment of the market that is garnering investor attention, it pays a market-beating 11% dividend yield and trading at a historical discount to its NAV. Is it time to buy (some more)? I say yes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.