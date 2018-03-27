Buy Office Depot With Caution

The stock trades significantly below its book value of equity, but value investors aren't jumping in.

Share Price Under Pressure

Shares of Office Depot (ODP) have been tumbling year to date, and the bearish trend has only accelerated in the last few weeks. Stockholders are left scratching their heads as the stock continues to hit new 52-week lows for seemingly no obvious reason.

ODP data by YCharts

The company posted net income of $181 million ($0.27 diluted EPS) in FY 2017 and pays quarterly dividends of $0.025 per share. Its stock currently trades at a staggering 40% discount to its equity per share of $3.47.

Sounds like a great value stock? Not so fast.

Let's take a look at what makes Office Depot a not-so-great value play.

"Strategic Transformation" Adds Uncertainty

In October 2017, Office Depot announced the acquisition of CompuCom Systems, Inc. for approximately $1 billion. The acquisition was completed the following month.

CompuCom is a company that provides a single point of contact for its enterprise customers' IT support needs. Office Depot's most recent 10-K annual report explains that the company is pivoting from being a traditional office product retailer to a business services-driven platform. The CompuCom acquisition is a crucial first step in this transformation. I believe investors should pay very close attention to this pivot as the company's future is predicated on generating growth as an omni-channel business services provider.

Until acquiring CompuCom, Office Depot primarily operated through two divisions - Retail and Business Solutions.

On the retail side, it goes without saying that the company faces fierce competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN).

Office Depot has closed 367 stores in the last 3 years and opened none.

Year Open at beginning of period Closed during period Opened during period Open at end of period 2015 1,745 181 0 1,564 2016 1,564 123 0 1,441 2017 1,441 63 0 1,378

Source: FY 2017 Annual Report

While still profitable, the Retail Division will most likely continue to shrink, and its future profitability is also in question.

The Business Solutions Division is also contracting, albeit at a slower pace. In 2017, it became the larger division of the two - both in terms of revenue and operating income. This business is more stable compared to its retail counterpart due to its contract-based distribution channels, but the revenue in this division has still declined 5% per year for the last three years.

This brings us to the critical importance of the CompuCom deal: Unless the CompuCom Division expands quickly, existing businesses alone will struggle to keep this ship afloat in the long-run. I put emphasis on rapid growth since CompuCom only added $156 million to the company's $2.7 billion revenue in Q4 2017. The 10-K reflects CompuCom's numbers only from the November 8 acquisition date, but it illustrates the lack of scale relative to the whole.

Ultimately, it's not clear whether CompuCom will be able to drive the growth that Office Depot needs, and this lingering uncertainty is what's putting a relentless downward pressure on the stock price. On the other hand, CompuCom appears to be rather capable of adapting to changing markets and fulfilling the needs of growing verticals. Statistics provided by the company indicate that they have experienced 25+ years of profitable growth.

Source: CompuCom website

I believe that the company's cloud services and IoT solutions are especially relevant today and will continue to be so for at least the next few years. This is certainly a reason to be optimistic - and perhaps a factor that the market is overlooking - but they need to produce results as part of Office Depot to convince investors.

Office Depot As An Acquisition Candidate

One might think that Office Depot's current valuation makes the company an attractive candidate for acquisition. Unfortunately, the odds are not so great.

In 1997, a proposed merger between Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) and Office Depot was blocked by the Federal Trade Commission due to antitrust concerns. A decade later, Staples proposed an acquisition of Office Depot for $6.3 billion, which was once again blocked by the FTC.

The only company in this vertical capable of acquiring Office Depot is Staples, but they will not be making another bid as it itself was acquired in 2017 by a private equity firm, Sycamore Partners.

Perhaps Office Depot will also be acquired by a private equity firm looking to pick up distressed companies. Perhaps it will be acquired by an online retailer. But I wouldn't expect anyone to make a move while the company is in its early transformative stage.

On the flip side, Office Depot made 5 acquisitions in 2017, and it will likely use its $600 million in cash to make further acquisitions to grow its new IT services business.

Buy With Caution

It's too early to definitively say that Office Depot is undervalued, even at current distressed prices. Yes, the company is cash flow positive, pays dividends, and trades below book value of equity, but until its strategic transformation pans out favorably, buying this stock for the long-term is a speculative bet rather than a sound value play.

That said, I believe that the recent sell-off was a result of a knee-jerk panic triggered by an increased volatility in the overall market. I am in favor of the stock in the short-run and expecting a rebound in the high single- to low double-digit percentage range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ODP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My long position is based on a short-term recovery expectation.