Huami: The Number One Global Wearables Market Player At A Discount

As a result, I believe the company is undervalued by well over 100% and a long-term investment, through 2021, can yield significant returns which will outperform the broad market.

As the company continues to fly under the radar with anticipation for the Xiaomi IPO, expected later this year, I believe there is significant price appreciation to be made.

Huami's partnership with Xiaomi and their marketing push has allowed the company to take the number one spot in the wearables market by units shipped, and it's growing.

Huami has recently IPO'd on the NYSE to offer US investors exposure to the growing wearables market in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to grow around 25% annually.

Investment Thesis

As China surpasses the United States in wearable technologies demand, companies like Huami (HMI) are primed to take center stage with their lower-cost products that rival companies like Apple (AAPL) with their Apple Watch and Samsung (SSNLF) with theirs.

Huami, which is partnered with Xiaomi, the creator of popular smartphones under the same brand name, has been capturing market share in the Asia-Pacific region, growing revenue and sold units at a much higher rate than demand in the region. As the market is expected to grow at a near 25% CAGR through 2021, the company is aiming to release new products and is working on leveraging their massive database of user data for future product innovation. The company is also working on maximizing their own sales initiative separate from Xiaomi with their AmazFit product line, which it heavily relies on to control its overall exposure and risk.

As the company grows sales and profits at a record pace, evident by their recent full-year 2017 filing this morning, they're keeping up with market demand and capturing additional market share which I believe makes the company undervalued at current prices by a significant margin as they ready the launch of new products and seek to capture the high growth market that's emerging in the Asia-Pacific region.

Huami guided for a 60% increase in first quarter 2018 sales, which means an acceleration in demand is present as they launched new products in H2 of 2017 and expect to launch additional products throughout 2018 and I believe that Huami is one of the few investments present in the current market which can offer exposure to the wearables market without exposing investors to other technologies like smartphones or home appliances in the world's fastest growing region.

Industry Overview

According to research done by Frost & Sullivan (page 2), there was an explosion in wearable technologies in 2014 and spending increased from $1.7 billion to $16 billion in 2016 as shipped units increased 29.3 million to 102.9 million, with most of the recent growth coming from emerging countries like China. The report forecasts the market to grow to $46.2 billion by 2021, amounting to a 23.6% CAGR from 2016, shipping 281.9 million units for the year as average unit pricing increases slightly. In 2015, boosted in part from Huami's partnership launch and the successful Apple Watch launch, China surpassed the United States as the number one wearable technology consumer market and in 2017 21% of adults which use smartphones are expected to use wearable technologies at least once a month, compared to the US's 20.4%. Health & Fitness were the number one contributor to the rise in market share as more medical applications became compatible, IoT connectivity technologies became more widely adapted and lower manufacturing and goods costs made it more affordable for the general public.

A clear advantage for Huami's technologies comes from observing the success of Apple Watch vs. Fitbit (FIT) trackers. The health and fitness tracking element of Fitbit was a temporary hit but when other applications became available on devices like the Apple Watch, the switch to a higher performing device was inevitable. Devices with a broad array of applications and use capabilities are becoming more successful and capturing market share, especially as some devices now come with a cellular connection allowing the owner to perform tasks and even phone calls from their devices. The Chinese market is exploding with devices for a number of reasons, including the aforementioned, but the key driver for Huami is price and is one of the reasons Fitbit never took off in the Asia-Pacific region. Huami offers cheaper products with virtually the same features as Fitbit and in some cases close enough to the Apple Watch and its Samsung counterpart, boosting demand and sales for the company's products.

Business: Xiaomi Wearables

Huami's smart devices include the Mi brand which includes the Band, Body Fat Scale and Smart Scale with the Band 3 coming out in 2018. Amazfit, the company's other brand, includes the Equator, Moonbeam, Cor, Health Band, Stratos, Pace and BIP, which mostly focus on smart connectivity and health monitoring. They operate a distribution agreement for their devices with Xiaomi, a private mobile smartphone maker in China that includes a 19.3% stake in Huami, which means the success of the company is highly leveraged to their own in the wearables market. A further note of interest is Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun, which owns another 20.4% of Huami through his investment firm ShunWei Capital (Page 134 - Ownership Summary). Xiaomi does, however, take on a considerable amount of the marketing effort for Huami's products as they remain the number one wearables marketer in China, which would have likely cushioned Huami's income statement in recent years. The contract is set to expire in October of 2020, which I review in the risk section.

With the company's high active user database of around 50 million accounts, they hold a massive amount of data which they leverage with algorithms to come up with a more accurate and statistical approach to their tracking services. In the future, just as the recently reported Israeli effort to utilize a wide array of stored medical data to increase scientific discoveries and help the medical community run trials and scientific research, the company can ultimately use this data to improve their product offerings and utilize their powerful algorithms to find what products will best suit individuals, aiding further market share capture.

Business: Self-Branded

In 2017, the company has expanded their own self-branded wearables under the AmazFit brand to account for roughly 20% of revenues, allowing them to become more self-sufficient rather than relying solely on Xiaomi's market share which generated over 97% of 2015's revenues. This in turn should make it a more diverse business model and allow the company to expand in the region and internationally with better profit margins. The higher margin devices, alongside those sold through Xiaomi, will allow the company to overcome the prominent hurdle for companies like Apple and Samsung in entering the Chinese market, and offer compatible products at a much lower price, even if we might see a cheaper version of the Apple Watch like the iPhone SE come out as a response to the growing market demand.

Sales and Profitability Surge

Huami reported 2017 sales of $314.9 million, up 31.6% from 2015. Even as this was lower than 2016's 74% rise in sales, the company is guiding for a robust first quarter of 2018, expecting an increase of over 60% to $86 million. Even as the holiday season didn't seem to be as robust as they expect the first quarter to be, the lackluster results and seasonality points to overall revenues increasing almost 45% for 2018, based on my expectations and a look at cyclical trends, to around $455 million, depending mostly on the success of the 2018 holiday seasons.

However, the company's net income is surging as the company controls costs with existing infrastructure and resources alongside improvements in profit margins as pricing and cost of goods are kept under control. For 2015, the company reported a 12.3% gross margin, which improved to 17.7% in 2016 and 24.1% in 2017. This in turn has aided their first profitable year in 2016 where they reported a $3.6 million profit which increased over 600% in 2017 to $25.8 million.

As the company has only yet released first quarter 2018 guidance, I expect the company to report a 45% rise in revenues to $455 million. With a further gross margin improvement in 2018 to around 27% I expect gross profit to be $123 million for 2018. Huami has kept operating expenses to a minimum, recording $40 million in 2016 and $48 million in 2017 which I expect to rise to $60 million in 2018, based on previous data and expected margins, which remains under revenues growth rates. This means net income for 2018 should be around $58 million (including $5 million in income tax expense) resulting in EPS of $0.98 for the year, based on 59.4 million shares outstanding.

The company is well capitalized with over $56 million in cash & equivalents and no long-term debt. The accumulation of cash can be used for research & development and marketing efforts of their own products around the region alongside international expansion efforts in conjunction with Xiaomi.

Risks: The Way of Fitbit?

Many in the wearable analysis markets have been comparing the company's growth to the earlier stages of Fitbit which were extremely high but quickly deteriorated with the company's lack of technological innovation alongside the emergence of companies like Apple and Samsung with their respected devices. I believe, however, that Huami's emphasis on product innovation and a low-cost solution for real smart watch technologies rivaling those of Apple and Samsung will continue to push demand for the company's products and avoid the fate of Fitbit in recent years.

Xiaomi continues to take on a large portion of Huami's marketing effort, which is hard to inspect given the collective reporting and lack of public filings but typically means high spending dollars being taken off Huami's income statement. Even as it's hard to determine how much exactly is being taken on by Xiaomi, it's apparent that the company's 2016 results would have been a net loss considering they only made $3.6 million whereas typical marketing platforms are far more than that figure, especially in the Asia-Pacific region with mountains of generic competition, yet 2017's net income of $25.8 million would have likely covered that expense and generated a profit. This does mean that a breakup from Xiaomi, however unlikely, will not only result in a huge drop in revenues but also a large rise in expenses as they are forced to set aside cash for marketing and promotional activities. Another factor with the Xiaomi relationship is the recent news that Xiaomi is seeking an IPO of its own, valuing them around $100 billion, which means there's a possibility of lower investment demand for Huami if an investment in the parent company can be coupled with exposure to the Chinese mobile market, which may be preferable for some local and US investors.

Valuation

As I believe the company can keep up with the region's wearables growth rates, a 24% rise in sales over the next 3 years seems highly achievable and conservative, representing a high growth rate even as it is expected to slow gradually.

Given these growth factors and the fact I expect the company's EPS for 2018 to be around $0.98, I believe a 20x-25x price to earnings ratio presents an appropriate valuation range for the company. This brings fair value of the company to a range of $19.60 to $24.50 per share, or an average of $22.05 per share, representing a price increase potential of 106% as I believe the Xiaomi partnership will continue based on their large investment.

Price to sales ratios are also indicative of the company being undervalued as the company's current market capitalization of $635 million is roughly 1.4x 2018 expected sales, which based on the high growth rate of around 25% expected through 2021 can comfortably be in the 2x-2.5x range, representing a price increase potential of around 61%. The company's profitability improvement, I believe, can justify the aforementioned valuation of $22.05 per share.

Investment Conclusion

As China surpasses the United States in demand for wearable technologies and the saturation in companies like Apple and Samsung, which have an uneven exposure to other products like the iPhone or Galaxy phones alongside their other business ventures, I believe Huami is a compelling growth story which offers investors exposure to the wearable market, which is expected to grow around 25% annually through 2021, higher than other industries.

Huami is in a unique position with their Xiaomi partnership, which is growing their dominance in the Asia-Pacific smartphone market, alongside their emphasis on self-branded products with higher margins and better exposure, which allowed the company to report double digit revenue growth and triple digit net income growth since its inception and guide for a robust first quarter of 2018. I believe that based on these factors and first quarter numbers we'll see a 45% increase in revenues for 2018 and EPS of around $0.98 for the year, bringing the company's fair value median range to $22.05 per share, significantly higher than current prices.

Huami is currently flying under the radar with very little coverage and notice both on their organic product growth and their Xiaomi partnership, and given Xiaomi's plan to IPO sometime in the next year, I believe the company will come under the analyst spotlight in the not-so-distant future and that current prices offer a nice discount for those looking for an investment and exposure to the Asia-Pacific wearable technologies market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.