Francesca's: First Thoughts After Q4

Francesca's Holdings (FRAN) is surely a stock that sparked the interest of many bargain-hunters. In the past, I have been a victim of the apparent cheapness of the stock as well and bought it just to see it stall and then decline further. It remained on my screener, and I regularly review the company's results to understand if anything has changed. The recent results give me an opportunity to share some thoughts on the current conditions of Francesca's business.

Sales and Margin Trends Are Still Alarming

Even during a time when the vast majority of retailers reported rebounds in comps and sales, Francesca's reported top-line trends that would make many investors look elsewhere almost instantly. While the rest of the retail industry in North America was seeing positive comps and improving traffic trends after a while, Francesca's management declared that Q4 was a challenging time for the company. FRAN ended Q4 with sales of $138.5 million, a 5% YoY decline which reflects an even more negative trend in comps, which declined 15%. This is definitely alarming. It's alarming because it clearly shows a company that was not able to report even a slight improvement while many retailers that were considered "in trouble" have reported mid-single-digit comps growth starting from softer declines last year.

This is particularly alarming also because it indicates some serious problems for the business concept, as the company-specific weakness occurred in a time of solid rebound for basically everybody else. To understand how much we should be disappointed, let's consider that Francesca's management mentioned in the earnings call that 80% of the company's stores are located in A and B centers, while only 20% of the stores are located in C and D centers. For the sake of clarity, A and B centers are characterized by high and stable levels of foot traffic, and investors and analysts usually expect the stores located in those areas to show a reasonable level of stability in terms of revenue and comps. A company like Macy's (M) is estimated to have roughly two-thirds of its stores in those high-quality centers, and reported a 1.4% increase in comps in Q4, basically 1640 bps above Francesca's growth. I have no intention to run a comparison between Francesca's and a much larger and established retailer like Macy's. It's just worth noticing how Francesca's, which is supposed to have an even larger exposure to high-quality centers is actually experiencing much worse trends.

That said, margin trends have kept going down as an obvious consequence. Store occupancy de-leverage and the additions costs of new stores have generated a decrease in gross profit and an increase in operating costs. As a consequence, income from operations was just $10.4 million or 7.5% of net sales compared to $23.6 million or 16.1% of net sales in Q4 2016. Adjusted net income was $7.1 million compared $14.6 million in Q4 2016.

The management mentioned the aggressive markdowns and the liquidation of slow-selling merchandise among the main reasons why the performance was so poor. It's interesting to see that both data and the management's words confirm there is not a good probability to see improvements in those factors soon. For example, let's look at the significant growth in inventory, which increased 4% on a per-boutique basis and by 12% in total. That is the opposite of what I would expect with a 15% decline in comps, a 5% decline in revenue, and with markdowns exerting strong pressures on average unit retail. It's clear that the promotional activity is having no effects on the levels of inventory, and it's difficult for me to foresee significant improvements in prices and margins if the situation with inventories is actually getting worse. All the metrics seem to point to an ongoing deterioration in the business without particular reasons that justify an optimistic view.

Are there any positive signs?

I tried to look at positive signs in the management's guidance and by looking at other aspects of the financial performance. I couldn't find much. Besides the aforementioned increase in inventories, which reflects a huge gap with revenue and comps growth, the management's guidance doesn't seem to be so positive either. The first thing I noticed is that both the guidance for the first quarter is significantly worse than the guidance for the full-year 2018, which pushes a potential recovery (if there will be any) further in the future.

For the first quarter, the management expects sales of $100 million to $103 million, a decrease of 4% to 7% compared to last year. This assumes a 13% to 15% comparable sales decline, basically in line with Q4, which shows zero improvements and even a further deterioration if we consider that Q1 faces easier comparison with a very weak Q1 2017, when comps declined 5%, while the poor performance of Q4 2017 compared with positive comps growth in Q4 2016.

In addition to that and in part as a natural consequence, margins are expected to deteriorate further. In the management's own words:

Source: Q4 earnings call

Inventory levels are not expected to decrease much either, with the management forecasting a low-single-digit decline that is very far from the decline in comps.

For the full-year, the forecasts are slightly more positive, but shouldn't excite anybody. Sales expectations of $485 million to $499 million reflect a 3% to 6% increase over last year, but still, assume a low single-digit decrease in comparable sales. Despite that, the company expects total gross margin to increase slightly driven by higher merchandise margins, which is surely not very easy to achieve looking at the current state of inventories even when we take into account the aggressive promotions of this year.

For the year, Francesca's inventory per boutique is expected to be down low-single digits, basically just in line with the decline in comps. Besides the poor performance expected for sales, comps, and gross margin, it's interesting to see that the company still lacks any basic control over costs, with full-year SG&A expected to increase in the mid- to high-single digits compared to the fiscal year 2017, which indicates a further operating margin decline even if the company delivers in line with gross profit guidance.

Final Thoughts

The first look at Francesca's Q4 results and the management's commentary during the earnings call doesn't show any particular positive signs for Francesca's business. Inventory kept growing despite the intensive promotions, and both comps and margins fell sharply and are expected to decline further next year as well. Don't misunderstand me, I am not bearish on FRAN. With such a solid rebound almost everywhere in the retail industry, it's possible that some relief will arrive for the company as well. Nonetheless, it's worth noticing that the company is still lagging the rest of the industry and has reported sharp declines in key metrics while the majority of its peers were experiencing solid rebounds. It's difficult to say this stock is expensive at 8.6x EPS of $0.58 (mid-point of the company's guidance), but the lack of control over operations even in good times speaks clear about the level of risk of this business. The stock is surely cheap for a reason and may continue to be cheap for a long time. In the end, the value trap thesis still finds too many confirmations in the recent financial trends to make me interested in this stock when there are many better picks available.

