Emerging Catalysts Should Help Unlock Acacia Research's Discounted Value

Founded in 1993, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) is a patent enforcement company, and as such it primarily generates revenue from partnering with patent owners and inventors to monetize their IP through licensing fees, litigation settlements, and sales of their patent portfolios. In the last few years Acacia has had difficulty in locating viable new patent portfolios to monetize, casting doubt on its ability to grow its future revenue streams. New patent portfolio acquisitions have slowed from 25 in 2013, down to six in 2014, three in 2015, two in 2016, and only one in 2017.

The company attributes the decreasing patent intake to 1) the strategic decision to focus on serving fewer, but higher quality patent portfolios, and 2) changes in the legal environment that have increased the complexity of patent enforcement, primarily stemming from regulations that can invalidate patents and add to the costs of litigation. The slowdown in IP acquisitions and the regulatory challenges confronting Acacia have contributed to its declining share price from nearly $31 per share in 2013 down to $3.40 as of last market's close.

If you find that reading about intellectual property litigation gives you the urge to yawn and close your eyes, don't despair, the rest of this article is going to deal with disruptive technology, shareholder activism, and common stock available at a steep discount to tangible book value - topics that you may find much more appealing. These factors all serve to indicate an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity in ACTG's shares.

Investments in Disruptive Technology

While Acacia searches for new patents to monetize, the Company has decided to utilize its IP expertise and a portion of its cash stockpile (which is currently about $137 million) to add shareholder value by investing in startups in disruptive growth sectors. While this is certainly a departure from standard business operations for Acacia, it isn't exactly new territory. The Company was originally founded as a technology incubator but then shifted its focus towards IP monetization with the bursting of the tech bubble.

In August 2016 Acacia announced its initial tech investment of about $53 million in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a cloud-based artificial intelligence company focused on search and analytics software. Veritone completed its IPO in May 2017, resulting in an unrealized gain of nearly $50 million for Acacia by year end. Acacia's subsequent tech investment came in June 2017, in the form of a $2 million investment in Miso Robotics, a company with plans to produce an "adaptable AI-driven robotic kitchen assistant that will work alongside kitchen staff to improve operational efficiency for the restaurant industry." Miso launched its robotic kitchen assistant recently at a CaliBurger located in Pasadena, CA and has plans to provide its products to over 50 CaliBurger restaurants worldwide by the end of 2019. Miso is also holding discussions with other service-related companies that are interested in its capabilities. In January 2018, the Company invested about $1 million in Bitzumi, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. One of the main backers of Bitzumi is James Altucher, an entrepreneur and author who has been an outspoken advocate of cryptocurrencies. I should point out that I'm not endorsing bitcoin as an investment strategy, but given its proliferation and widespread use as an alternative investment, Bitzumi's business model may very well see strong growth.

Management has stated that they are building out their business development pipeline with the intention of holding a diversified portfolio of high growth technology investments. Investors should be aware that each of these investments are speculative early-stage companies and as such they may wind up worthless, extremely valuable, or anywhere in between. However, given the success of Veritone, Acacia's new direction may prove a realistic strategy in creating shareholder value.

Sum of the Parts Valuation - Getting Something for Nothing

Valuing Acacia is tricky due to the irregular and unpredictable nature of the Company's cash flows. Patent licensing and monetization entails a lot of uncertainty related to the timing of collections of fees from patent licensees and infringement cases. The same can be said for realizing profits from the Company's investment portfolio. There are simply too many moving parts to forecast cash flows in any reliable manner. Therefore, we can turn our attention to Acacia's balance sheet to put its valuation into perspective.

As of December 31, 2017, Acacia reported a book value of about $294 million, with an IP portfolio held at $62 million, which implies a tangible book value of $232 million. At a current market capitalization of $172 million, Mr. Market is quoting Acacia's equity value at a steep 41.4 percent discount to book value and 25.8 percent discount to tangible book value, indicative of his pessimism and undervaluation relative to Acacia's true prospects.

To conceptualize this analysis differently, by paying $3.40 per share we're receiving $2.69 in cash, $1.22 in Veritone common stock (as of last market close), and $0.28 in Veritone warrants (last reported fair value) for a total of $4.19 in cash and investment value alone. Taking a more conservative approach, we can mark the Veritone warrants to zero and take a 20 percent haircut to the latest market value of Veritone's stock, putting Acacia's common stock interest in Veritone at $0.97 per share, deriving a value of $3.66 in cash and liquid stock alone. The investment in Acacia at this price appears even more enticing when we see that we're also getting the remainder of the Company's assets for free - a patent portfolio and the optionality of investments in two startup companies (Miso Robotics and Bitzumi).

Given the complete lack of any debt obligations, all of these assets belong entirely to Acacia's shareholders. It's important to note that Acacia has also accumulated net operating loss (NOLs) carryforwards that it can use to offset future taxable income in the event that the Company begins producing profits or purchases a profitable business. As of year-end 2017, Acacia had accumulated about $181 million in U.S. federal income tax NOLs expiring between 2026 and 2037. There's no indication as of today that these NOLs will ever be put to use, but if they can be utilized it will be of significant value to shareholders.

Multiple Catalysts - Shareholder Activism, Long Optionality, and Stock Buybacks

Many deep value investors claim that sheer undervaluation alone can serve as its own catalyst. In this case investors need not rely on value alone as there exist several identifiable catalysts to spur price appreciation.

The first and most important catalyst is an emerging shareholder activist campaign. On March 19, 2018, a joint press release was issued by Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners, who collectively own 4.1 percent of Acacia, outlining their concerns with the Board and Management ranging from transparency with investors to the company's strategic direction. The press release also nominated two candidates for election to Acacia's Board of Directors at the 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting, thus kicking off a proxy battle to improve corporate governance at the Company. The very next day the Company responded with a press release of their own in which they defended management against many of the positions put forward by the activists.

Before the day had ended, the activists countered with another press release (I personally found all this back and forth quite entertaining), expressing dissatisfaction with the Company's response and indicating that they're prepared with legal action should the Company do anything to push back the date of the upcoming annual shareholder meeting. This proxy battle should be a wake-up call to all interested parties that there is a need to highlight the inherent value in Acacia that has been ignored by the market. Whatever the outcome of the proxy battle, investors should know that they're in good company investing alongside two prominent activist investors who also see value in this situation.

Another potential catalyst lies in the embedded optionality of Acacia's investment efforts in emerging technology. As of now, Acacia has gained exposure to artificial intelligence, robotics, and cryptocurrency growth sectors.

Lastly, the Board approved a stock repurchase program in February 2018 for up to $20 million of outstanding common stock, or 11.6 percent of the current market capitalization. Share buybacks often occur when insiders believe the shares are undervalued. Taking this into account with the string of insider purchases occurring between February and March by Executive Chairman of the Board (to the tune of 67,000 shares, amounting to $242k of his personal savings), the message from insiders is loud and clear.

Low Cost Structure Should Help Preserve Cash

As with many cash-rich companies selling at less than tangible book value, prudent investment analysis necessarily entails an examination of potential expenses that may drain resources from the balance sheet. Acacia's operating expenses consist primarily of compensation, office and facility costs, legal and accounting professional fees, and PR/marketing expenses. Over the last couple of years, Acacia has contained and reduced majority of these costs as patent enforcement activities have slowed. This is reflected in the Company's drastic reduction in headcount from 55 full-time employees at year-end 2012 to only 13 as of year-end 2017.

Additionally, the Company has stated that there are no major capital expenditures planned for 2018. Fiscal year 2017 showed about $17 million in general and administrative expenses (excluding non-cash stock compensation) and that figure should go down as cost reduction efforts continue. If we assume $18 million in cash operating expenses going forward, plus perhaps another $2 million for other expenses related to business development, we see annual expenses nearing $20 million per year, or 14.6 percent of the latest reported cash balance. At this rate, Acacia should have enough time to pursue its turnaround strategy.

Conclusion

At the stock's peak in 2011, Acacia commanded a market capitalization in excess of $1.5 billion. As a result of disruptive legislation and declining prospects for patent monetization, Acacia's market cap has been in free fall. Today's market cap of $172 million appears to be the by-product of investor overreaction as it largely ignores valuable assets held by Acacia and fails to price in recent positive fundamental changes.

As with any investment, a lot of things can go wrong for Acacia - including failure to revitalize its patent portfolio, throwing cash into ultimately unsuccessful startups, and a host of other unknowable issues. Most of this poor outlook has already been priced into the stock, and with many irons in the fire Acacia has several routes to creating shareholder value. The investment thesis here rests on the idea that at a cheap enough price we should be comfortable acknowledging that the downside is limited, and allowing the upside to take care of itself.

Make no mistake, this is not a Buffett-style "great company with a wide moat" investment, instead it is a deeply discounted special situation. This is by no means a short term trade, and investors should be mentally prepared to hold for a long-term period to allow one of the several catalysts to unlock value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.