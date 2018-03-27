JDST: The Stars Are Not Aligned

At the moment, there is little edge as related markets are neutral to bullish.

Just don't try to short it, or hold it longer term.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares ETF is a volatile way to capitalize on declines in the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF.

Executing a trade in the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares ETF (JDST) requires exquisite timing.

This is not something you can hold as a long term investment.

charts by Tradingview

But that doesn't mean you have to treat it like a hot potato either. In 2016 there was a great 5 month hold for a 216% gain. Throughout 2017 and 2018 there have been many potential trades within a range.

In the short term the moves are clean and clear and correlate well with the underlying movements of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

But in the longer term the divergence is plain to see. The below software finds a 100% correlation between the two ETFs over 20 days, but only a 80% over 200 days (JDST is in red and GDXJ blue).

software developed by Arbitrage Trader

The reasons for the the divergence - or beta decay - have been written about many times before on Seeking Alpha so I won't go over old ground. This is a good article on the subject, and explains it simply (although the mechanics of rebalancing and use of leverage do get complex).

To understand what is beta-slippage, imagine a very volatile asset that goes up 25% one day and down 20% the day after. A perfect double leveraged ETF goes up 50% the first day and down 40% the second day. On the close of the second day, the underlying asset is back to its initial price: (1 + 0.25) x (1 - 0.2) = 1 And the perfect leveraged ETF? (1 + 0.5) x (1 - 0.4) = 0.9 Nothing has changed for the underlying asset, and 10% of your money has disappeared.

Ideally we should close out a portion of any profit each day, but that is not a realistic way to trade. At the very least we must have a specific target in mind and plan to hold for no more than a few weeks or months. Trailing stops are also a good idea.

The Ideal Trade, or a Trap?

The obvious trade is to short and hold long term till JDST makes its inevitable decline. Unfortunately there's no such thing as a free lunch and there are multiple obstacles in the way of this winning strategy.

Firstly, you need to borrow shares to sell short, and the availability is often limited. In the rare times there are plenty available, I would be suspicious. The ideal trade is to short a large rally, but in my experience there are no shares there when you really want them.

Secondly, your borrowed shares can be called back at any time without notice. This invariably happens at the worst possible time. Let's say there are plenty shares available to short (suspicious), but your timing is off and short ahead of a large rally. You cannot simply hold and let the decay take you eventually back to break-even. Your shares will be called back and you are forced to buy at the highs. Considering the 3 x leverage and volatility this is potentially very damaging.

Thirdly, your broker will likely charge a hard to borrow rate.

Clearly the odds are stacked against retail short sellers of these products and I advise to be very careful.

The Next Trade

Due to the dynamics of the fund, I would only consider short term longs.

In order to find a trade we need to keep an eye on the many drivers of JDST, including the movements of gold (GLD) - which in itself driven by half a dozen related markets - and GDXJ.

Gold is attempting to break out of big resistance in the $1360-75 area. Quite simply, it either breaks cleanly and continues into the $1400s for a large rally, or it fails and collapses through $1300 as trapped longs are forced to sell.

The fact gold has not broken out warns us not to get too bullish, yet. All the drivers were aligned well: the usual post rate hike rally, US dollar (UUP) weakness, the safe haven bid and potentially inflationary trade tariffs. What will now be the catalyst for a break?

In truth, gold could still break out on no apparent driver at all. The media won't report "gold breaking out on lack of sellers" but this statement could actually be the closest to the truth. perhaps it will break out on a catalyst no one has anticipated.

Regardless, gold does not look bearish, and for any high probability trade on JDST there needs to be more clarity. Why trade a 3x inverse ETF when there is no edge?

GDXJ is equally trapped.

The triangle consolidation can be interpreted a number of ways, but to my eyes it looks like it will eventually break higher after even more sideways trading.

JDST needs to break above $60 to rally strongly, and given the views in gold and GDXJ I would say the chances of that happening are worse than 50/50.

It's worth monitoring JDST if it falls into the $40 support. If gold makes a fake break and GDXJ reverses below $36, the $40 area in JDST could be OK for a quick trade back to the mid $50s. To be honest, though, the best decision in this range is probably to do nothing at all.

Conclusions

JDST is a potentially useful trading vehicle. When gold and GDXJ have clear bearish set ups and catalysts for large moves on the downside, JDST can be bought for a wild 80-100% swing over a 1-3 month holding period.

However, at this point the odds of a profitable trade are low. Gold is making higher lows and GDXJ appears to be consolidating for a move higher. The best trade I can see at the moment is to buy near $40, but only for a small swing in the range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.