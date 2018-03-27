How To Use Jim Slater's Zulu Principle To Find Cheap Growth Stocks

Mark Slater, one of the UK's top performing growth investors, once told me that there's "something comforting about owning really good quality businesses". In particular, he said, their quality meant he rarely had to worry about their financial results. "You know the results are going to be good - the management are good and they focus on the right things. The problem is they are rare and they are quite difficult to identify."

When it comes to picking good quality growth stocks, Slater has delivered several years of impressive results at his Slater Growth Fund. His record is a big endorsement of an investment strategy first conceived by his late father, Jim Slater.

Jim Slater is a legend among many British investors. His career took him from buccaneering City dealmaker to being a leading authority on how to find the most promising growth stocks in the market. Indeed his book, The Zulu Principle, which documents his strategy, is a bible for growth company investors everywhere.

At Stockopedia, our modelling of the kind of rules used by Slater shows how reliable this kind of approach can be over time. Over the past year, it has seen a modest 12.6 percent gain, but a more striking 43.3% over two years. The main challenge is that in bull markets, when growth stocks become expensive, this "growth at a reasonable price" strategy can struggle to find high numbers of qualifying shares.

How the Zulu strategy works

Central to Slater's growth strategy is a focus on investing in companies that are poised to deliver impressive earnings growth but can still be bought at a reasonable price. These are typically small, profitable stocks with robust cash flows, low debt and share prices that are already rising.

Slater was keen to find firms with strong competitive advantages, offering new products or services that were steered by effective and enthusiastic management.

One of his most distinctive tools for picking these Zulu shares is something called the price-earnings growth factor, or PEG. He saw this as a crucial measure of whether a stock offered an attractive trade-off between price and growth.

The PEG is worked out by dividing forecast price-to-earnings ratio (PE) by the expected rate of earnings-per-share growth (G). As Slater saw it, stocks with a PEG of less than 1 had higher growth rates than their PE ratios and were thus 'cheap for their growth'. For instance, a stock on a forecast PE of 20 but expected to grow at 25% would have a PEG of 0.8.

Screening for Zulu stocks

In detail, the Zulu screen looks for stocks with a PEG below 0.75, a price-to-earnings ratio below 20x, a return on capital employed greater than 12% and earnings that are expected to grow by at least 15%. Importantly, the shares also need to have positive relative strength against the market over the past year.

Name Mkt Cap £m P/E Rolling 1y PEG Slater EPS Gwth % Rolling 1y ROCE (pc) Relative Strength 1y Impax Asset Management 201.5 12.8 0.37 34.1 16.7 +111.1 Gocompare.Com 466.9 13.6 0.47 29.1 161.8 +29.1 VP 341.3 9.10 0.49 18.7 12.8 +7.68 Macfarlane 133.3 12.1 0.49 24.8 14.0 +36.9 S&U 276.4 9.9 0.60 16.4 13.3 +16.1 Elecosoft 37.9 17.6 0.61 28.6 15.6 +31.7 Johnson Service 504.3 15.3 0.73 21.1 12.6 +29.3

In the current conditions, the screen is picking up just seven stocks, which is below the long-term average of 13. But it's a much improved number on the four stocks that were passing the rules at the start of 2018. Names like Impax, VP, Elecosoft, and Macfarlane have been a presence on this screen since last year. Some of the newer stocks for Q1 have been GoCompare, S&U and Johnson Service.

In search of growth at a reasonable price

In the early months of 2018, the Zulu focus on earnings growth in smaller companies with reasonable share prices, has picked up stocks that have held up well in a period of volatility. Part of the appeal of this strategy is its blend of growth and value to ensure a focus on buying the fastest moving stocks without overpaying for them. The strategy's effectiveness, together with Slater's enduring popularity, is likely to keep it a favourite of many UK stock pickers.