The Kingdom And Shale: Differentiated Energy Investments

After watching a Bloomberg interview with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih as he visited London, some proverbial reading of the tea leaves seems appropriate. The Aramco (Private:ARMCO) IPO is most likely to be launched in 2019, a delay from earlier expectations. The Saudi stock exchange will be the "anchor" exchange for the listing. London, Hong Kong, and New York are still in the running for the second listing. 1

The listing of Aramco is one part of Crown Prince Mohammed's Vision 2030. The Saudi economy is destined to shift away from its over-reliance on oil and toward a more diversified 21st Century economy. Interestingly, energy diversification was specifically mentioned by the Minister, which included a target of 10GW of renewables added to 2023 and two new nuclear plants, with up to 16 possible. 2

The Kingdom will attempt to use less oil itself and export more value-added products. The Crown Prince is currently touring US cities to explore investments in both directions - U.S. inbound and outbound.

Recently, CEO Nasser of Aramco offered a bit more color on the ambitions of the listed firm, said to compete with big oil. According to Bloomberg:

Nasser said he planned direct investment into refining and petrochemicals, growing the so-called "downstream" side of the business, rather than increase the company's current oil production capacity of 12 million barrels a day. Asked what Aramco would look like in 2030, he said, "more integrated, more of our barrels will go into petrochemicals, rather than refineries. Shifting more downstream, adding more value into the barrel through downstream."

This sounds very similar to Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) strategy laid out at Analyst Day on March 7th, with a greater emphasis on petrochemicals and value added in refined products, but with its upstream portfolio working harder.3

Global demand from a growing Asia, Middle East, and Africa are markets for which another "Big Oil" integrated player can serve.

From Exxon's positioning, notice that SABIC, Saudi's listed diversified chemicals and manufacturing company, is a large competitor in the space. SABIC, of which 70% is owned by the Saudi government, listed in 2005 as the 11th largest petrochemical company. In 2014, it was the fourth largest. In late 2017, SABIC CEO Yousef Al-Benyan stated that the company was looking to spend $3-10bn on acquisitions over the next five years.4

The Saudis have experience in listing their advantaged firms. This time, the Aramco listing supports the government coffers to assist in the Saudi economic transition but allows global investors to share in its making.

Oil Markets and Geopolitics

Outside of the many moving parts that such a mammoth listing requires, oil markets and geopolitics play a role as well. The energy minister mentioned in the Bloomberg interview that the "framework of (production) cuts" into 2018 looked solid. The participants, specifically Saudi Arabia, want to preserve what they have worked to achieve-namely, "(stabilizing) the volatility the market would bring." Meaning, in absence of the coordinated production cuts, the market would be more erratic, similar to when OPEC ceded its stabilization role for gaining market share in the 2015-2016 period.

According to the minister, the market was not rebalanced (in early March), considering it still "erratic" but on the way to being balanced. Their productions cut policy would be lifted gradually, and with seasonal considerations, for a smoother transition according to conditions. He also mentioned the potential to formalize the countries coordinating with an OPEC-like structure - a supergroup - but other countries would have to agree to OPEC-type (Saudi) rules. With Aramco becoming partially public, the conflicts of interest might not fly with capital markets and in terms of governance.

Geopolitical forces are a wild card. Russia has been in the crosshairs with the U.S., Britain, and Europe, more so lately than usual after the UK poisonings and U.S. election - influencing social media escapades. Iran is still waging its proxy wars against Saudi Arabia. In Venezuela, crude oil production decreased from 2.3 Mbpd in January 2016 to 1.6 Mbpd in January 2018.5 China and the U.S. have been clashing largely because of Trump's tariff talk.

The minister talked his book about U.S. shale. He said that given the short-cycle nature of shale oil and natural rapid decline of 2.5-3.0 M/b/d annually, new capacity of 5 Mb/d is needed. This is based on demand running hotter than it has been in a few years at 1.5 M/b/d. However, this demand growth slows to 1 M/b/d after 2020, and further afterwards. (He implied that too much investment was directed into shale.)

Still, according to BP (NYSE:BP), liquids demand grows just under 11M/b/d to 2040 from the excess supply period of 2016. OPEC begins gaining market share and increases its output by 6 M/b/d by 2040. I suspect any Supergroup that may have been formed, might be long disbanded by this time.

Demand for oil has a number of trajectories in the BP analysis. Interestingly, U.S. supply of liquids grows from roughly 15% to 20% in the outlook period, with U.S. crude being 10% of the global liquids market.

The investment world appears to have room for both U.S. shale and a piece of the Kingdom. Though the Saudis might prefer a higher price for oil to support their entry point into capital markets, the role and allure of shale appear undeniable. They pose very different investment consideration sets, however.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.