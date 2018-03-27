RSX: Making Sense Of Russian Elections, A Diplomatic Crisis, And A Recent Rate Cut

A lot has been going on around Russia in recent months, but this has had a limited effect on VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX), which is up about 6% year to date (compared to the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), which is roughly flat year to date after all the volatility). In this article, I'll provide my thoughts on key developments in March.

Putin easily wins election

Vladimir Putin easily won the election on March 18, scoring almost 77% of votes. Other candidates never came close and, frankly, you could have bet your last shirt on the results of the election. Unfortunately, nobody was taking such bets. The criticism of the election was centered around the fact that Putin's vocal critic, Alexei Navalny, was not able to take part due to the previous conviction that Putin's opponents believe was fabricated.

In my opinion, Vladimir Putin now has absolute carte blanche on whatever changes he wants to make (if he wants to change anything, of course). The fact that Navalny was easily expelled out of the election showed that he did not acquire broad support. Don't forget that this is Russia, so whether Navalny's conviction was fair or unfair would not have mattered if he had enough support.

With this carte blanche, the key for the future of the Russian economy would be the composition of the cabinet and especially the figure of the prime minister. Rumor has it that former finance minister, Alexei Kudrin, is trying to get this role. If this rumor turns into reality, it would be bullish for Russian stocks. At this time, before actual moves on the composition of the future cabinet are made, the election is a non-event for the market. The results were known before they actually began and, ultimately, the status quo was confirmed.

Diplomatic crisis

A more important topic is the ongoing diplomatic crisis between Russia and the UK/U.S. following the poisoning of an ex-double agent in Britain. As always, in the markets investors and traders should ignore media headlines that try to evoke emotions in the hunt for clicks and instead focus on facts that could influence the fundamental thesis.

Looking through such a lens, the recent diplomatic crisis is just another step in the worsening of Russia-West relationships. In my opinion, it has a limited negative influence on Russian stocks. The reason for this opinion is that risks (including political risks) associated with investing in Russia are long-known. Such risks are the primary reason why the Russian stock market remains perma-cheap. For those looking beyond media headlines, nothing truly new happened. The event is just a continuation of an old trend. I'd rate it as "mildly bearish."

Russian Central Bank lowers key rate

The Russian Central Bank has recently cut its key rate to 7.25%. In my opinion, the rate dynamics are more important for the inflows into the Russian stock market than the political news, assuming there's no true catastrophe on the geopolitical front. In its statement, the bank said that annual inflation in February 2018 was just 2.2%. The giant spread between the key rate and the inflation continues to support ruble-denominated assets. At the same time, the spread between the Fed rate and the Russian key rate is closing. The Fed is hiking, while the Russian Central Bank is lowering the rate.

I expect that the Russian Central Bank will decrease its key rate to 6.00% by the end of this year, assuming its predictions of 3%-4% inflation in 2018 are true. With the Fed rate surely breaching the 2.00% mark this year, the spread will ultimately become lower than 4%. That, in my opinion, can trigger the unwinding of Russia-related carry trades and have a negative influence on Russian assets.

Conclusion

With energy comprising 40.38% of RSX, the bet on this ETF is primarily a bet on rising oil prices. There has been some upside recently, but whether Brent oil (BNO) prices can be sustained around $70 this year remains a question.

RSX is currently near the critical support level. If it continues its momentum downside, I'd expect it to see at $21. On the upside, the near-term ceiling is $24, assuming no new misfortunes for Russia on the international front and supportive oil prices.

