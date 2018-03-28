The Value Of Consistent Growth At First Financial Makes For 'Pricey' Shares

Short-term gains from high-yielding assets appear to have been sacrificed in order to better position the balance sheet for rising rates.

With the help of assets from a recent acquisition and lower tax rates, 2018 earnings should add to 31 consecutive years of earnings growth.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) is the holding company for First Financial Bank, an acquisitive 73-branch operation (post recent acquisition) that’s headquartered in Abilene, Texas. Looking for a discount on shares backed by a company performing as consistently as FFIN has (in Texas) is an endeavor I gave up on quite a few years ago, but I thought now would be a good time to update my 2013 review. Steady growth is a good reason to continue to hold FFIN in long-term portfolios, but 2017 was a curious year, as the stock ended on a down note despite above-average YOY earnings growth (up 14.46% vs. 10-year CAGR of 8.57%).

From the company's Annual Report

Non-interest Income Building on Acquired Customer Base

First Financial has grown earnings for 31 consecutive years. The company is an active acquirer, and on this front, 2018 is already ahead of schedule. On the 1st of January, the bank completed the acquisition of Commercial Bancshares, a financial that ended 2017 with $390.2 million assets, $271.5 million loans, and $345.9 million deposits.

A long line of successful bolt-on acquisitions (slowly expanding core markets) have improved margins and helped the FFIN craft an attractive earnings profile. In 2017, noninterest income increased by 7% to $91 million; 38.46% of pre-provision revenues of $327 million, up from 27.2% of pre-provision revenues in 2016. The new customers from Commercial Bancshares will benefit from increased services, and also help drive higher noninterest income that consists of ATM and credit card interchange fees (29.5%), trust fees (27%), service charges on deposits (22%), and mortgage fees and other sales.

These are fairly consistent lines linked to customer count, but trust fees are also benefiting from improved oil & gas prices. In 2017, trust fees increased 20% to $23.69 million - accounts for 68.9% of the increase in YOY noninterest income. Trust fees were driven by a significant increase in the fair value of trust assets (up 17.3% to $5.13 billion), so 2017 was an above-average year, but one that underscores how well-developed and diversified the bank’s revenue sources have become. Taking a small step back, higher trust fees account for 25.7% of the total YOY increase in pre-provision revenues.

Interest Earning Assets and Yields

Unlike most major accounts, FFIN’s loan portfolio isn’t growing very fast. The Commerce purchase will add ~$270 million to loans, which is more than FFIN has added since 2015.

Deposits are not a problem. The loan-to-deposit ratio is low at 58.4%, and the cost of funds is equally low at just 0.22% (up from 0.13% in 2016).

The reason why the loan portfolio hasn’t been growing is 4-fold.

1. Conservative Regional Asset Allocations

Relative to other banks in the US, a below-average loan-to-deposit ratio is common for Texas banks. This is not because of a law, it’s a product of hundreds of S&L failures that came with the collapse of oil and real estate values in the '80s. Maintaining below-average loan-to-deposit ratios keeps leverage in a safe range (leverage discussed further in opportunities section).

2. Competition from High-Yielding Investments

A low loan-to-deposit ratio is also a product of the bank’s large security portfolio. As you can see below, interest income in 2017 increased by $14.2 million, with most of the increase driven by volume and rate changes from assets in the security portfolio.

The bank has been funneling new deposits into tax-exempt securities because their tax-equivalent yields rival those earned by assets in the loan portfolio. With that in mind, lower taxes are a headwind for these assets (less tax benefit), so it will be interesting to see how these investments and margins change throughout 2018.

3. Fixed-Rate Loan Sales Depressing Portfolio Growth

Over-time, portfolio growth has been muted by the selling of most fixed-rate originations (residential loans). Holding for investment only new variable-rate loans puts the portfolio in a better position for rising rates - as evidenced by a growing number of assets with short-term repricing - at the cost of current yields that typically include introductory rates set below market on fixed-rate assets.

As you can see below, adding to 1-4 family residentials means adding to the company's lowest-yielding major loan type.

4. A Hold on C&I Lending

While 1-4 family loans have grown, higher-yielding C&I assets have remained flat, resulting in a large fall in their position in the portfolio.

This is likely due to competition, as well as the distance the bank has been trying to build between itself and oil & gas-related nonperforming loans - that have improved significantly on rebounding oil prices.

As you can see below, exposure to oil & gas fell to 1.72% of total loans at the end of 2017.

By all metrics, nonperforming assets improved in 2017. Higher asset quality and modest loan growth helped bring provision charges down to $6.5 million, from $10.2 million in 2016 and $9.685 million in 2015.

Opportunity and Valuation

With rates rising, FFIN is in a good position to benefit from adjustable-rate assets and its short-dated (based on re-pricings) loan portfolio. In addition, higher rates should slowly add to the universe of potential loans that have only allowed for modest loan growth since the end of 2015 (assuming the bank has been passing on unattractively priced C&I loans).

There are a lot of factors at play, and another is the competition for space on the balance sheet that the loan portfolio has lost to tax-free securities. This option has helped lower FFIN's loan-to-asset ratio to 49%, well below state and US averages (as shown below). With the new assets from Commerce, the pro forma loan-to-asset ratio shows a slight increase (to 50.2%). The company is conservative but as the composition of higher-yielding assets increases, so should profitability.

Pre-tax returns on assets have been consistently reported at ~2.1%. Post-acquisition, and allowing for modest organic growth, gets me to average assets of ~$7.5 billion in 2018, which yields projected earnings before taxes of $157.5 (based on 2.1%), or 6.6% YOY growth. Last year’s earnings included a one-time tax benefit of $7.65 million. After adjusting for this, the 2018 tax rate on $157.5 million pre-tax would need to fall to 21% to grow adjusted earnings by 10% ($124 million). Which, coincidentally, matches exactly the new tax rate.

There will be one-time merger fees and some dilution, but FFIN’s past purchases produce a strong track record, and we’ve covered several options the company has to increase the average pre-tax run rate of ~2.1%. This increases the odds for the 32nd year of consecutive earnings growth and supports an above-average valuation.

Share Price Limits Due to Already Favorable Valuation

31 consecutive years of earnings growth, however, means FFIN shares haven't performed as well as peers (recently) who are coming off of big hits during the financial crisis and/or are benefiting from faster growth rates (from balance sheet expansion).

TCBI data by YCharts

While the stock might not be leading in appreciation, shares benefit from a significant premium on tangible book value. This is positive for long-term holders, as it increases purchasing power (value of shares issued relative to acquisition targets), but it also hampers EPS growth rates (above-average tangible returns with less equity per share equals lower EPS growth).

TCBI Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

The long-term outlook is positive, but the stock ended the year trading slightly lower (cited in the opening) in 2017. Shares are trading at the top of their 5-year range based on earnings, which could prove to be a headwind, as it sets a higher bar for core earnings to clear.

TCBI PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Rising rates point to an expanding loan portfolio (increased volume) that should significantly increase margins. This is a bullish sentence, but the real risk is that short-term upside is already priced in. The bank trades above peer multiples, while earnings have benefited from one-time gains, and while core earnings growth remains below 10%. I like FFIN as a long-term play because the bank is proven and still has a relatively small balance sheet, but this still is a hard buy for new investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.