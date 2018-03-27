Return Of The Tech Nightmare

Here's a bit of color and commentary on what happened Tuesday along with some general thoughts on the outlook for the space.

There are a lot of red flags you can plausibly ignore if you're bullish, but tech troubles isn't one of them.

You know, it's funny. I actually started to write this post just after lunch time on Tuesday and here's the direction I was initially planning to go with it:

Well, Tuesday feels like another day in market purgatory. The worry I have - and it's the same worry I'm hearing from a couple of traders - is that people were buying on Monday and again this morning not because there's incremental positive news or because the outlook has otherwise improved, but rather because we've gotten a reprieve from the trade bombast and political turmoil. To be clear, there's a sense in which that's exactly what the market needed - a break from the inflammatory trade headlines and from the staff shakeups at the White House. But there's a difference between having a reason not to sell and having a reason to buy.

I made it that far into my Tuesday missive for this platform and then I noticed things were starting to look a little shaky, so I decided to wait an hour or so and see how things panned out. Needless to say, the weakness in tech ended up dragging the entire market down and by the time it was all over, the Dow had erased half of Monday's euphoric rally and the Nasdaq logged its worst day since February 8 (and if you think you're hearing the phrase "since February 8" a lot lately, you're correct and that's not a good thing to be hearing):

(Heisenberg)

Tuesday saw the widest range for big-cap tech since August 2015 (i.e. during the global turmoil triggered by the yuan devaluation):

(Bloomberg)

If you recall, it was just eight days ago when I revisited the VXN/VIX ratio. So that would be the ratio of the Nasdaq 100 "VIX" to the "regular" VIX. I quoted Bloomberg's Michael Regan in that post on the way to suggesting that you should "watch the VXN/VIX ratio going forward" to see if it resets to levels it spiked to after Goldman released their infamous FAAMG note last summer or whether it resets to the lower average everyone was used to from 2007 through April of last year.

The key here is that the ratio obviously plunged early in February when the VIX (the denominator) spiked following the implosion of the levered and inverse VIX ETPs. With that out of the way, the VXN/VIX ratio will mean revert but as the above-mentioned Michael Regan wrote, "the big question now is what mean will it revert to." Here's the chart I used last Monday (this shows the averages):

(Heisenberg)

Ok, so fast forward to Tuesday and VXN spiked to 29, driving the VXN/VIX ratio up to 1.3:

(Heisenberg)

Now recall the following excerpt from Regan's March 19 note (you can read the full short commentary in the post linked above):

If this Facebook privacy drama turns out to be more than a one-day story (which seems likely) and causes greater scrutiny on consumer data handled by all the dot-com heavyweights (which seems less likely, but still possible) then a return to last year's type of ratios may be on the cards.

Yeah well clearly, the Facebook drama has indeed turned into "more than a one-day story" and on Tuesday, Twitter got hit by a Citron short call that flags concerns about regulation tied to data privacy issues (I do not profess to know anything at all about the veracity of that call, all I know is that it hit the shares hard on a day when tech was already under fire).

Not to put too fine a point on it, but for two solid weeks I've been variously suggesting that given the political environment, it is entirely possible that tech (and particularly the heavy weights that have shouldered such a large portion of the burden in terms of sustaining the rally) could be exceptionally vulnerable to regulatory risk. That is playing out in dramatic fashion. If things get much worse for Facebook this week, March could end up being the worst month for the shares on record. Here's the updated chart on that which includes Tuesday's rather dramatic losses:

(Heisenberg)

Additionally, you should note that Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA) were hit exceptionally hard on Tuesday as well, and while I won't elaborate on that in terms of the investment case for either company, what I think investors in general (i.e. all investors, irrespective of whether you own any of these names outside of a fund) should be aware of is that this is a manifestation of what Nomura recently called the "bursting of the big data bubble." I want to reiterate the key quote from that piece for you in light of Tuesday's tech wreck. To wit (more here):

The perception of the accuracy and use of the data are being questioned Part of the explosion in the use of these platforms was the disruption of the conventional distribution and verification of information. Before social media, information was distributed and verified by particular institutions such as press/media companies, universities and government bodies. Today thanks to the increasing concerns that platforms and data-holders have been “gamed” by corporations and foreign governments to manipulate consumers and voters, there is a growing backlash from individuals and governments on how these platforms can operate.

Here's the accompanying chart:

(Nomura)

Obviously Tesla and Nvidia are another matter, but not entirely. These are all "story" stocks to a certain extent. That's not to say there isn't a (very) compelling underlying investment thesis and indeed there's a great argument to be made that these names sport the best investment case of all: owning these names represents a share in humanity's future. But I would encourage you to recall the following excerpts from Howard Marks' summer 2017 note (the one that ruffled more than a few feathers):

In the current iteration, these attributes are being applied to a small group of tech-based companies, which are typified by “the FAANGs”: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (now renamed Alphabet). They all sport great business models and unchallenged leadership in their markets. Most importantly, they’re viewed as having captured the future and thus as sure to be winners in the years to come. True as far as it goes . . . just as it appeared to be true of the Nifty-Fifty in the 1960s, oil stocks in the ’70s, disk drive companies in the ’80s, and tech/media/telecom in the late ’90s. The FAANGs are truly great companies, growing rapidly and trouncing the competition (where it exists). But some are doing so without much profitability, and for others profits are growing slower than revenues. Some of them doubtless will be the great companies of tomorrow. But will they all? Are they invincible, and is their success truly inevitable? That raises the question of whether investors in technology can really see the future.

The answer to that latter question (i.e. whether or not investors can see the future) is obviously an unequivocal "no". And as hard as predicting the future of technological innovation and adoption most certainly is, predicting the future of the regulatory environment is harder still because it's influenced by politics. Well between the privacy issues swirling around the social media companies and the safety issues swirling around things like driverless cars (that's what caused Nvidia to sell off on Tuesday), it is entirely possible that the outlook for some of these tech heavyweights could change materially in the months ahead.

You should also be aware that in BofAML's latest global fund manager survey, "long FAANG + BAT" was deemed the "most crowded trade" for the second month in a row; and with much more conviction than in February:

(BofAML)

Before you go saying that has no predictive value, recall that the survey is conducted by the bank's Michael Hartnett. That would be the same Michael Hartnett who told you to sell on January 26 and who said the following in early January when the very same global fund manager survey cited above flagged "short volatility" as the most crowded trade:

Vol spike imminent.

Three weeks after he said that the VIX posted its largest one-day spike in history. So while I wouldn't go so far as to say these surveys have "predictive" value (because I'm always extremely skeptical about using the term "predictive"), I would say that they are something to consider. And Exhibit 5 shown above is the latest version.

Ultimately, what I think is perhaps the most important takeaway from Tuesday is that the tech selloff is playing out alongside the trade war story and against the still fraught political backdrop. That political backdrop isn't entirely separate from the regulatory nightmare Facebook has found itself wrapped up in. All of this together is a bit disconcerting and should, at the very least, be a yellow light for anyone who is inclined to keep speeding here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.