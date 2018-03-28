Biohaven Seems Attractive, But A Closer Look Puts It On The Back Burner

Another phase 3 study is being tested for rimegepant as an oral drug that dissolves in the mouth, which is being tested in patients with migraine but there is no guarantee that this will produce better data.

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) on Monday reported its phase 3 data using its drug rimegepant (BHV-3000). The trial met on both co-primary endpoints of the study, but the stock dipped as low as 33% during the trading day. The good news is that it closed only slightly lower by 7.27% to $22.96 per share. I believe that while this company's prospects look attractive, it should be avoided. Not because the data wasn't good, but the biggest issue is that it is tackling a very crowded market. The data may not have been as robust as many had hoped it would be, thus the reason why the stock closed lower for the day.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study was comparing Biohaven's oral rimegepant against placebo. The co-primary endpoints of the study were pain freedom, and freedom from most bothersome symptom 2 hours after taking the pill. The first thing that I must point out was that there were two parallel studies done at the same time with the same co-primary endpoints. In terms of pain freedom at 2 hours with rimegepant the pain free percentages were 19.2% for Study 301 and 19.6% for study 302. This compares with placebo only achieving 14.2% and 12% respectively. As you can see Biohaven's drug reported better clinical data over placebo. With respect to the other co-primary endpoint, the same positive efficacy can be observed. With respect to the other co-primary endpoint of freedom from the most bothersome symptom (MBS) it was noted that those treated with rimegepant achieved 37.6% and 36.6% in both of the studies above respectively. This compares to placebo with lower percentages of 25.2% and 27.7%.

Competition

As you can see above, the phase 3 data is phenomenal as it greatly beat out placebo. The reason why the stock tanked even with the positive data achieved is because of higher expectations. There was an expectation by investors that Biohaven would achieve better data than most competitors. However, that was not the case. Primarily rimegepant was compared with Allergan (AGN) ubrogepant. That is because both of these drugs are a class known as anti-CGRPs. Another similarity is that both of these drugs are given to patients orally. So what makes Allergan a worthy competitor? That's because Allergan's drug showed similar, if not slightly better, clinical data for its anti-CGRP trial. It was shown in the 2 hours of pain free endpoint that Allergan achieved 19.2% and 21.2%. That compared with Biohaven's 19.2% and 19.6% respectively. In addition, Allergan's ubrogepant showed a slightly small boost over rimegepant in the worst symptoms endpoint as well. For the most part they are comparable, however that didn't sit well with investors who were betting on stronger data. Think about this as well, in that there are other anti-CGRP drugs that are being produced for the prevention of migraines. That greatly differs from the anti-CGRP drugs of Biohaven and Allergan, which are being produced to treat migraines and not prevent them. Pharmaceutical companies producing anti-CGRP drugs to prevent migraines are: Novartis (NVS), Amgen (AMGN), Eli Lilly (LLY), Teva pharmaceuticals (TEVA), and Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR). The biggest issue of all in competition is in terms of the crowded migraine market. You have cheap generic alternatives on the low end of the spectrum in the migraine market. Then on the high end you have injectable biologics as noted above for those developing treatments for the prevention of migraines. The good news about the prevention of migraine injectables is that they still target the anti-CGRP protein, but they do so by bypassing the liver. That avoids all the side effects observed in oral anti-CGRP drugs.

Risks

A big risk avoiding this name is that it's possible that a dissolving version of rimegepant might produce better data. That won't be known until results are revealed from a phase 3 study. Considering that the mechanism of action still involves an anti-CGRP drug, I wouldn't pin all my hopes on the dissolving version being better than the oral version. Another risk is that there are a lot of other earlier-stage products in the pipeline that may eventually yield good data. This involves the use of the Glutamate pipeline treating such diseases as obsessive-compulsive disorder, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Rett Syndrome, and others. For now, those are in very early stages of clinical testing, so it will be years before we know if those candidates will work out.

Conclusion

A major issue with anti-CGRP oral drugs is that they tend to produce side effects due to having to reach the liver for the patient to be treated for their migraines. Another advantage for biologics are that they only require an injection once a month to once every 3 months. The oral version of anti-CGRP drugs are required to be taken daily. Having said that, the Biohaven drug rimegepant may seem attractive on the outset of positive late-stage data but it still has issues to deal with. The crowded market means that it must produce substantially better data in order to be a contender in the migraine space. There is hope with another version of Biohaven's oral drug rimegepant treating migraine where it dissolves in a patient's mouth. This is being tested in a phase 3 study, and the hope is that it will produce better results for this version compared to the oral version of the drug. I just feel that Biohaven has not produced data that is strong enough to counter its rivals. It still holds another shot on goal with the phase 3 study that is running for a dissolving version of its anti-CGRP drug. That remains to be seen if it can produce better results than the recently reported study. That's why I believe that Biohaven should be avoided for now.

