Why Value Now

Within value, small- and mid-cap companies might be particularly well-positioned to benefit from today’s economic tailwinds, such as U.S. tax reform and deregulation.

In recent years, growth stocks have outperformed value equities. But the relationship may reverse with interest rates rising, an environment that historically favors value.

By Justin Tugman, CFA

Although the equity market appears resilient and may continue to power higher with positive data, at Perkins, we believe it makes sense - now more than ever - to consider value strategies.

Rising Rates Have Favored Value

Since the market bottom in 2009, in a period marked by extremely low interest rates and sub-par economic growth, growth has outperformed value. However, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has steadily begun the process of normalizing monetary policy and is raising interest rates, with as many as three hikes (possibly four) likely in 2018.

Value has historically performed well during rising rate environments. Indeed, the Russell 2000 Value Index, a measure of U.S. small-cap value equities, outperformed the broader equity market as represented by the S&P 500 Index over a variety of time periods after the Fed hiked interest rates.

Exhibit 1: Average Index Returns after Fed Rate Hikes

Source: Morningstar. Data as of 03/22/18.

Notes: The average returns are for the noted time periods after rate hikes on the following dates: 8/7/80, 2/1/83, 10/1/86, 2/4/94, 6/30/99 and 6/30/04. The 3-, 6- and 12-month average returns are cumulative, and the 18-month average returns are annualized.

Growth Cycle is Long in the Tooth

The current growth cycle has lasted far longer than is typical. When examining market trends from 1987 through 2016, the average growth cycle lasted six quarters, with the longest cycle lasting 12 quarters (1988-1991). Conversely, the longest value cycle lasted 15 quarters in 2002-2006 (another period with rising rates).

As shown in the graph below, it is normal for the market to shift between cycles in which either value or growth are outperforming. Given how long the current growth-driven market has lasted, and given volatility's recent return to more normal levels, we believe that we may soon return to an environment in which value outperforms growth.

Exhibit 2: Growth vs. Value

Source: The Leuthold Group. Data as of February 28, 2018.

Notes: The data is drawn from Leuthold's Royal Blue universe, which includes the 99 largest institutional equity holdings as determined by Leuthold research. The 33 highest price-to-earnings ratio (P/Es) companies are categorized as Growth and the 33 lowest P/Es are categorized as Value. The relative strength ratio measures the cumulative monthly performance of the Growth vs. Value baskets (total return including dividends, equally weighted). The ratio is set to 100 at inception (12/74).

Moreover, the same economic factors that have boosted growth stocks may soon favor value. Inflation, which has remained stubbornly low despite economic growth, finally seems to be manifesting, as shown by strengthening wage growth and manufacturing data. Its emergence has the potential to diminish the present value of future earnings of growth stocks and weigh on these companies' multiples.

Capitalizing on Economic Tailwinds

Investors should hone their focus on the market segments that stand to see greater benefits from our current environment of rising rates and strengthening economic growth, along with tax reform and fiscal stimulus. In our view, companies in the small- to mid-size capitalization range of the value segment appear particularly well-positioned to benefit from a number of these trends. For example:

These companies will likely benefit more from tax reform, as they typically have an outsized proportion of revenues coming from the U.S. and pay a higher tax rate than large caps. Continued regulatory relief should ease pressure for many industries, particularly banks. Domestic GDP improvement should find its way into increased earnings estimates, and will disproportionately benefit domestically oriented companies.

Look Beyond the Headlines

Despite the 10% correction in the S&P 500 at the beginning of February 2018, the equity market has quickly retraced most of its losses. Even with the correction, as of February 28, 2018, the index is up 55% including dividends since the low in February 2016. Moreover, valuations have remained elevated, with the Shiller P/E ratio at 32x at the end of February - well beyond its long-term average.

Given this bullishness, while we believe it makes sense to have general exposure to the equity market, we also caution investors to remain mindful of downside risk and, therefore, consider securities that are "off the beaten path." We believe that these less-mainstream holdings may be less exposed to a reversal in the level of bullishness. It's also important to maintain an eclectic mix of holdings. We believe a healthy mix of different drivers of alpha may help to strengthen a portfolio's ability to withstand a variety of news headlines and potential economic outcomes.

Alpha compares risk-adjusted performance relative to an index. Positive alpha means outperformance on a risk-adjusted basis.

