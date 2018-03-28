38 Basic Materials 'Safer' Dividends For March

Analyst one-year targets concluded that $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top "safer" dividend basic materials stocks were due for 36.85% LESS gain than that from $5K invested in all ten. Big dogs paced the 'safer' dividend Basic Materials March set.

Besides safety margin, 'safer' basic materials stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios, to further document their dividend backing.

38 of 77 Basic Materials top yield stocks were tagged "safer" for dividends because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields 3/23/18.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Allege Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials Stocks May Net 6.9% to 40.74% Gains By March, 2019

Four of the ten top-yield "safer" dividend basic materials dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group for March proved 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 23, 2019 were:

Mercer International (MERC) netted $407.42 based on dividends plus price estimates from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% more than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (SWM) netted $252.68 per the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Westlake Chemical (WLKP) netted $242.04 based on a target price from six analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Rio Tinto (RIO) netted $161.94 on a target price from six analysts combined with dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Israel Chemicals (ICL) netted $126.08, based on a target price from three analysts combined with projected annual dividends, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Vedanta (VEDL) netted $119.69 based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 129% more than the market as a whole.

BHP Billiton (BBL) netted $95.54 based on a target price from four analysts combined with projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Domtar (UFS) netted $90.21 based on a target price from fourteen analysts combined with dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% more than the market as a whole.

Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) netted $84.43 based on a target price from ten analysts combined with dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) netted $68.83 based only on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 16.5% on $1k invested in each of these ten 'Safer' dividend Basic Materials dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

March 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here March 26 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for thirty-eight of seventy-seven stocks in the basic materials sector revealed the actionable conclusions here discussed.

Eleven of Thirteen Industries Were Represented By The 38 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials Equities Listed

Of thirteen basic materials sector industries, eleven were represented by the set of thirty-eight firms that showed positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of March 23. The industry representation broke-out, thus: Industrial Metals & Minerals (12); Coal (1); Gold (2); Chemicals (4); Lumber & Wood Production (3); Steel (4); Building Materials (2); Agricultural Inputs (1); Specialty Chemicals (2); Paper & Paper Products (4); Aluminum (1); Copper (0); Silver (0).

Top ten "safer" basic materials showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of February 23 represented the first five industries on the list above.

Basic Materials With 'Safer' Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 top yield Basic Materials stocks culled by yield from the above list of 77. Below is the list of 38 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate cash flow, however, can always be manipulated by boards of directors who may choose to create company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio show a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Showed Less Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Basic Materials Equities

Ten "Safer" dividend basic materials firms with the biggest yields March 23 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Basic Materials Stocks (11) Delivering 5.01% Vs. (12) 7.93% Net Gains From All Ten By March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten basic materials pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 36.85% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced "safer" dividend basic materials dog, Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) showed the best net gain of 24.1% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend basic materials dogs as of March 23 were: Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF); Anglo American (OTCQX:NGLOY); South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY);PTT Global Chemical (OTCPK:PCHUY); Acadian Timber (OTCPK:ACAZF), with prices ranging from $2.25 to $15.21.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend basic materials dogs as of March 23 were: Vedanta (VEDL); Westlake Chemical (WLKP); Alliance Holdings (AHGP); Huabao International Holdings (OTCPK:HUIHY); BHP Billiton (BBL), with prices ranging from $17.05 to $38.04.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Dividend Basic Materials dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: aliexpress.com

Three or more of these 50 "safer" dividend basic material pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating. They also may be in Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM nearly every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of four or five stocks in one sector vying for a single slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM on most any trading day and watch, comment, like, and share. Of course you're welcome to review the replays, too. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, VEDL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.