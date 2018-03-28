Why Wouldn't Microsoft Buy Dropbox?

Dropbox would probably get Microsoft closer to being the all-in professional and enterprise solution provider that it aspires to be.

I started looking into Dropbox (DBX) shortly before the company's successful IPO, last week. The main question in my mind was whether buying shares of this cloud service company would make sense at the initial offering price of $21/share - see my first article here.

But one particular aspect of my initial research caught my attention. It seems to me like Dropbox's cloud storage and document management services would be a perfect fit for Microsoft's (MSFT) product portfolio. In fact, if I had woken up today after a long 10-year nap, I would have thought that Dropbox had been created by or would be a division of the Redmond-based tech giant.

Why buy it?

Dropbox's storage services are designed to work with third-party vendor products. Although I am not aware of the exact proportion having ever been publicly disclosed, I believe Microsoft Office files probably represent the vast majority of the 400 billion documents currently uploaded into Dropbox's servers. It makes sense to me, therefore, that the company's Office 365 business, for example, would likely lend itself best for integration with a file sharing and content management platform like that offered by Dropbox.

From a strategic perspective, owning a brand new cloud-based platform seems aligned with Microsoft's overall move toward scalable, subscription-based business. There could even be cross-sell opportunities between Dropbox's offerings and Microsoft's existing products, including Office 365. Ultimately, a combination of content creation (Office) coupled with storage services (Dropbox) along with workflow management (LinkedIn, Dynamics) would probably get Microsoft closer to being the all-in professional and enterprise solution provider that I believe it aspires to be.

On the financial side, I believe Microsoft's current cloud infrastructure could potentially be a source of synergy and cost savings. Granted, Dropbox's cost of sales have dropped each year since 2015 at least and, in the last quarter, represented only 30% of the company's growing revenue base (see graph below, and notice that cost of sales is expressed as negative numbers in this case). But under Microsoft's management, it is possible that margins would expand at an even faster pace and to higher levels, accelerating the process of turning Dropbox into a profitable business.

It is worth noting that large acquisitions are not a foreign concept for Microsoft. As recently as 2016, the company paid a hefty 650x forward GAAP earnings multiple for online professional network platform LinkedIn in a deal priced at $26.2 billion. Dropbox is now valued at a rich $13 billion, suggesting that an acquisition today would likely not cost a potential bidder any less than $16 billion. Yet, if the purchase of LinkedIn made sense to Satya Nadella and his team as a way for Microsoft to "reinvent productivity and business processes," it seems to me like Dropbox would naturally be the next acquisition target in line.

Why not buy it? Parting thoughts

With the above being said, I admit that now might not be the perfect timing for the acquisition. DBX has just gone public, and the market value of the company's equity rose by more than 40% in a matter of a handful of days. There is momentum behind the stock, and current shareholders might be reluctant to approve a deal priced at less than, say, $20 billion when the opportunities could be currently valued at a much higher number. I wonder if a deal had been discussed behind closed doors in the past, when a transaction would have been better received by both sides, but never came to fruition.

Still, I would not be surprised to see Microsoft make a move in the future. If I were a MSFT shareholder and the bidding price did not exceed DPX's market price by an exorbitant amount, I would likely be welcoming the deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.