Japanese Stocks: More Favorable Fundamentals

By Yunyoung Lee

In this article, Portfolio Manager Yunyoung Lee discusses the reasons optimistic around Japanese small-company equities. This includes more positive fundamentals, still attractive valuations despite strong market performance and the potential for stronger earnings growth.

The fundamentals of Japanese companies have seen significant improvements over recent years. Unlike the period from 2012 to 2015, when corporate earnings were mainly driven by the weakening yen, Japan's current phase of earnings growth is being driven largely by internal factors, such as growing private capital expenditure and domestic consumption. As a result, market sentiment toward Japanese equities has been more positive and, despite the fact that the market has soared to a 30- year high and its value has more than doubled over the last five years, the current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15x is reasonably attractive, particularly on a longer-term historical view (Exhibit 1).

Exhibit 1: Japanese Stocks still Attractively Valued despite Strong Appreciation

Source: Bloomberg, Janus Henderson Investors. Nikkei 225 Index monthly data from December 31, 1980, to February 28, 2018. Yields may vary and are not guaranteed, past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Monetary Policy still Providing a Boost

Supportive to our generally bullish view of the Japanese stock market this year is our expectation that the Bank of Japan is unlikely to follow in the footsteps of the U.S. and Europe and begin winding down quantitative easing anytime soon. Instead, we think that any central bank policy change may only happen after 2018 because current core consumer inflation at 1.4% year-on-year is still below the central bank's target of 2%.

Progressive and Progressing Corporate Culture

We continue to see a significant positive shift in corporate culture since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's introduction of the corporate governance code in 2015. Abe's solid victory in the October 2017 snap election looks set to ensure this becomes a continuing trend. Meanwhile, corporate reform is being boosted by the increasingly large cash piles of Japanese companies (see Exhibit 2); indeed this is providing ample opportunities for shareholders to benefit from rising dividend payments and share buybacks.

Japanese companies hold more cash than the global peers

Cash usage not keeping pace with growing cash balances

Exhibit 2: Plenty of Scope to Increase Shareholder Returns

Left chart source: Bloomberg, Janus Henderson Investors. Market cap and cash balances as of December 31, 2017.Right chart source: Company Data, Goldman Sachs Global ECS Research, as of August 29, 2016. Note: Based on 1,787 Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st section (TSE1) companies, excluding consolidated subsidiaries, for which consolidated financial data are consistently available from financial year 2010.

The Investment Case for Japanese Smaller Companies

The reasons for investing in Japanese smaller companies remain compelling, in our view. These companies tend to be more domestically focused and, in that respect, are generally less susceptible to external macroeconomic ripples compared to their larger, more globally exposed counterparts.

Smaller companies may also stand to gain more from a domestic recovery in corporate capital expenditure and domestic consumption than larger companies.

Smaller firms by nature continue to be under-researched by investment analysts, making the potential to uncover undiscovered "gems" strong and potentially more rewarding.

According to Nomura research, operating profits of smaller companies rose by 4.0% year-on-year in the 2016 financial year, and this is expected to rise to 8.0% in 2017 and 10.2% in 20181. In tandem, earnings growth for these companies is also expected to accelerate.

Risks on our Radar

A caveat to our view on smaller companies is that if the yen were to weaken, this could lead to the outperformance of more globally exposed larger companies at the expense of largely domestic-focused small caps. Another risk to be mindful of is that while Japan's consumer price index has remained positive for more than a year now, the pace of economic recovery is moderate and there is always a risk of a return to deflation, which would impact the stock market.

Upbeat Outlook

Overall, we think Japanese equities could deliver strong corporate earnings growth this year. More promisingly for smaller companies, double-digit profit growth is anticipated for small caps in financial years 2017 and 20182. Of course, there are risks to be mindful of, some which are noted above, but the supportive trend of improving fundamentals of Japanese companies provide, in our view, strong reasons to be positive.

1Source: Nomura, earnings estimates by Nomura are supplemented by Toyo Keizai, as of January 24, 2018. Estimates may vary and are not guaranteed.

2Source: Nomura, estimates based on company data for 121 companies with market cap of $200 billion or less at end January 2018. Estimates may vary and are not guaranteed.

Foreign securities are subject to currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility and lower liquidity, all of which are magnified in emerging markets. Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate, inflation, credit and default risk. As interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa.

Smaller capitalization securities may be less stable and more susceptible to adverse developments, and may be more volatile and less liquid than larger capitalization securities.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio measures share price compared to earnings per share for a stock or stocks in a portfolio.

Dividend Yield is the weighted average dividend yield of the securities in the portfolio (including cash). The number is not intended to demonstrate income earned or distributions made by the portfolio.

Quantitative Easing (QE) is a government monetary policy occasionally used to increase the money supply by buying government securities or other securities from the market.

The Tokyo Price Index (MUTF:TOPIX) is a metric for stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (NYSE:TSE). TOPIX Small: Outside the component stocks in the TOPIX 500 and non-eligible1 stocks in the TOPIX.

S&P 500® Index reflects U.S. large-cap equity performance and represents broad U.S. equity market performance.

National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation System (NASDAQ) is a nationwide computerized quotation system for over 5,500 over-the-counter stocks. The index is compiled of more than 4,800 stocks that are traded via this system.

FTSE 100 Index is an index of the 100 largest companies (by market capitalization) in the United Kingdom.

C-0318-15885

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The opinions and views expressed are as of the date published and are subject to change without notice. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. Opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes and are not an indication of trading intent. It is not intended to indicate or imply that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any portfolio. Janus Henderson Group plc through its subsidiaries may manage investment products with a financial interest in securities mentioned herein and any comments should not be construed as a reflection on the past or future profitability. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.

Terms of Use

Janus Henderson Investors © 2001-2018. All rights reserved.