Golub Capital BDC: This 7.1%-Yielding BDC Is A Buy

The company's NAV per share has grown in the last five quarters.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is a promising, widely undercovered business development company with an attractive, covered dividend and potential for capital appreciation. Golub Capital BDC has produced stable net investment income in the last five quarters and has been growing its net asset value. The business development company occasionally pays special dividends, and shares are sensibly valued. An investment in Golub Capital BDC yields 7.1 percent.

Golub Capital BDC is a smaller business development company in the BDC sector with an equity value of only $1.1 billion. Though most income investors are familiar with larger BDCs such as Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) and Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), undercovered Golub Capital BDC makes an attractive investment proposition, and is a promising play on sustainable, high dividend income.

Golub Capital BDC - Portfolio Overview

At the end of the December quarter, Golub Capital BDC's portfolio consisted of 190 investments worth $1.63 billion. Including a $91.6 million investment in a Senior Loan Fund LLC (“SLF”) gives a total investment value of $1.72 billion.

Here's a breakdown of Golub Capital BDC's portfolio composition.

Source: Golub Capital BDC Investor Presentation

Golub Capital BDC is highly diversified in terms of investment size and industry. The company's top ten investments account for less than a fifth of Golub Capital BDC's portfolio value.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC has a major focus on healthcare, education, and diversified/conglomerate services, which together account for ~39 percent of the BDC's investments. That being said, the company also has significant investments in other industries.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC's (investment) income yields have remained stable, or even slightly increased in the last five quarters.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Stable Dividend + Potential For Special Dividends

Golub Capital BDC pays shareholders a $0.32/share quarterly cash dividend, which has been about covered with net investment income.

Golub Capital BDC also occasionally paid shareholders a special dividend in case taxable income exceeded distributions. Golub Capital BDC paid shareholders another $0.08/share special dividend, which came in addition to the regular cash dividend of $0.32/share.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC's net investment income has proven to be extremely stable over the last five quarters, leading to a high degree of NII visibility going forward. In each of the last five quarters, Golub Capital BDC produced net realized/unrealized gains from its investments.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Growing Net Asset Value

Golub Capital BDC's net asset value has grown over the last year, which can't be said for a lot of other business development companies. A growing NAV is a sign of a stable business with good underwriting practices, and something BDC investors should look for when screening and evaluating BDC investments.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Golub Capital BDC's shares change hands for ~14.5x Q1-2018 net investment income or ~1.12x net asset value.

Your Takeaway

Golub Capital BDC is an interesting, yet undercovered BDC income play with very stable net investment income and a growing net asset value - two features income investors seeking high, recurring dividend income should look for in a BDC investment. Golub Capital BDC does not only pay a base quarterly cash dividend which is about covered with NII, but also occasionally distributes cash as special dividends to shareholders. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.