Denbury Resources: Buy The Reversal

Denbury Resources (DNR) is breaking out higher on a strengthening fundamental environment. The decline in oil prices brought the stock significantly lower in recent years, but with more stable energy prices currently, the company's fundamentals are improving. DNR looks to be forming a double bottom reversal pattern as management improves operational efficiency and boosts balance sheet strength. I am buying stock in the name with a tight stop-loss due to the volatile nature of commodity-linked stocks.

Price Action

DNR's share price fell significantly in recent years, but looks to be forming a reversal pattern as its fundamentals improve. The drastic decline of oil prices led DNR's share price significantly lower from 2014-2016. And although its share price has not yet put together a strong trend higher, it does look to be forming a reversal formation.

The $1 level has acted as strong support over the last few years, holding up in both early 2016 and late 2017. The potential double-bottom formation is being held in check by a $5 resistance level. Should the stock break higher above $5, it will signal a potential new uptrend. I was a buyer of the stock at $2.75, with a stop-loss point at $2.5 should the price reverse lower. While the thesis looks attractive, energy prices are volatile, and I have no shame exiting my position should the thesis be proven incorrect.

Fundamental Narrative

DNR is experiencing a more optimistic operating outlook as it explores new opportunities, improves its balance sheet, while also efficiently hedging oil price volatility.

The company is exploring a number of interesting opportunities at current time. For example, its Mission Canyon development is seeing success with its first exploitation well there. It was well executed, maintained in a tight horizontal target window, and the production results were strong with an initial 30-day average rate of 1,050 barrels of oil per day, according to management. It was also completed open-hole with no stimulation for a total drill and complete cost of $3.6 million.

Additionally, as the price of oil remains at elevated levels, DNR believes they have around 24 additional locations. The company has a rig drilling the first well on a two-well pad and have a total of six Mission Canyon wells planned for 2018.

On the Gulf Coast at Tinsley, DNR plans to drill a well in the Perry Sand starting around the end of the first quarter. This well targets an unswept, lower perm area of Tinsley with individual well costs between $3 million and $4 million and good running room for additional development, according to management.

Lastly, in the Powder River Basin, an unconventional development of the Turner, Parkman, Niobrara and Mowry has steadily moved closer to its Hartzog Draw Unit, where DNR holds deep rights to around 13,000 net acres. The company is planning to drill a well there in the second half of the year to test the prospectivity on its acreage, which is held by Hartzog Draw Unit production and has significant existing infrastructure.

Collectively, rising oil prices are spurring activity for the company as it becomes more profitable in the current environment.

Rising oil prices are also leading DNR to explore asset sales as a way of boosting the health of its balance sheet. The company is taking a deep look at how each of its assets fit in the portfolio, according to management. Last year, DNR disclosed its intent to sell some of its Houston area acreage, with the process progressing well.

Separately, the company has also taken a hard look at its asset base and a potential for portfolio management opportunities in 2018. Management believes it is important to continually evaluate its assets along their lifecycles to determine where best to deploy capital and when to divest certain assets to upgrade the asset base, according to the most recent earnings call. DNR has identified several of its mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast region that they plan to market for sale in the near future.

Lastly, its fourth quarter average realized oil price before hedges was $57 per barrel, a 20% increase from its realized price in the prior quarter, according to management. The company's old price differential improved by over $2 per barrel from last quarter, which on its own equates to an $11 million uplift in revenues. Its overall differential of $1.70 above NYMEX prices is the best differential realized for the company since the second quarter of 2013.

This improvement was generally related to an expanding premium for Light Louisiana Sweet oil, which averaged over $5 per barrel above NYMEX prices in Q4, tracking similarly to the increase in Brent prices. Approximately two-thirds of its production has an LLS index component included in its price formula.

DNR has previously taken advantage of the price opportunities to lock in LLS to WTI basis swaps at an average premium above $4 per barrel to the first half of 2018 to capture a portion of this strong premium.

The company added 2018 hedges covering 10,000 barrels per day of NYMEX and LLS fixed price swaps. Its hedges now represent approximately 65% to 70% of its anticipated 2018 production levels. For 2019, the company has begun to layer in a combination of fixed price swaps and three-way collars. Its initial hedging objectives for 2019 will protect $55 and provide upside exposure to the mid-60s with collars, and protect close to $60 with swaps.

An improving energy market, strategic asset sales and appropriate hedging have all benefited DNR's top and bottom line in recent quarters. Below is a chart of DNR's price, revenue, and earnings per share. Over the last few years, both fundamentals and the price of the company have bottomed together. Rising energy prices and more efficient operations led to a strong move higher into the positive for the company's EPS, while its revenue ticked up a bit. Although its share price has been slower to begin a new trend higher, it looks to be forming a double bottom pattern. Investor sentiment should further improve as the company's fundamentals strengthen.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.