Hawaiian Electric: A Very Solid Utility

The company has increased its margins over the past five years.

While the stock is currently expensive, its 3.67% yield is one of the highest among electric utilities.

I'm in the final stages of working with the Seeking Alpha team on bringing my newsletter to market. Called "Turning Points," it combines economic, technical and fundamental analysis to provide investors with actionable information. Stay tuned for more details!

On page 44 of Hawaiian Electric Industries's (NYSE:HE) latest 10-K, the company provides an overall analysis of the Hawaiian economy. This is given because growth in the underlying economy implies growth in electric demand. After all, if more businesses are incorporated and ongoing businesses order books are growing, they will need additional power.

I will provide additional third-party information to confirm Hawaiian Electric management's positive assessment of the state's economy.

All economists recognize that Gross Domestic Product is one of the broadest real-time economic indicators. It provides a very broad snapshot of the then-current condition of the economy analyzed. The BEA only has annual state-level chained data going back to 2016.

Hawaii saw modest growth between 2011 and 2014. But 2015 and 2016 saw an improvement, with the Y/Y growth rate over 2% in each year.

The above chart is only for a single quarter of data - the difference between the second and third quarter of 2017. This is the most recent quarter for which the Bureau of Economic analysis has data at the state level. Hawaii's annual growth rate slowed in 3Q17 to a 1.3% annual rate.

Let's look at the labor market next.

Continuing unemployment claims has consistently been identified as a leading economic indicator. Its inclusion in the Conference Board's Leading Indicators is a testament to this fact. I am including it because a sharp increase would indicate that the Hawaiian economy would potentially be headed toward a recession. However, the low level of this indicator means the possibility of a recession is low.

The unemployment rate is actually a lagging indicator; it turns after the economy in question hits a bottom. The fact that the Hawaiian unemployment rate continues to move lower provides further evidence that the Hawaiian economy is far from a recession.

While growth slowed in the 3Q, the labor market indicators point to an economy in very good shape.

Now that we have confirmed that the Hawaiian economy is growing, let's turn our attention to Hawaiian Electric's position relative to the other electric companies. This is referred to as sector analysis, and it allows us to determine Hawaiian Electric's position relative to other electric companies.

Out of 47 publicly traded electric utilities, HE is:

The 31st largest, with a market capitalization of $3.67 billion The 10th most expensive on a current basis (P/E of 20.30) The 17th most expensive on a forward P/E basis (FP/E of 16.62) The 19th most generous dividend (current yield 3.72%)

While HE is expensive, it also offers a higher yield than the other electric companies. This would explain why investors have bid up the stock price. This is especially so in a low interest rate investing environment.

The Public Utilities Commission has granted the company a non-exclusive right to provide power to all the main islands, comprising approximately 95% of Hawaii's population. The following table from its latest 10-K provides the revenue breakdown of the company's subsidiaries:

It has a fairly unique set of power generation facilities:

HE has a large number of "conventional oil-fired steam units," which is atypical.

I will provide two sets of analysis of the company's financial statements. As regular readers know, I assume that most utility investors are interested in dividends. Therefore, they are also investors who are more risk-averse and want to make sure that companies they invest in are conservatively operated. The following table will provide the relevant data for investors who want a quick analysis of HE:

Like a number of utilities, He has struggled with its gross revenue over the past few years. Notice, however, that the company has increased its gross, operating and net margins over the past five years. It has ample interest and dividend coverage.

What follows is a more in-depth analysis, for readers who are interested in this type of data.

Utilities' financial statements typically fall into the following pattern:

Balance Sheet

A balance sheet that is heavily skewed towards long-term assets. This is due to utilities being a very capital-intensive industry.

A balance sheet that has low liquidity ratios. Utilities either factor their A/R to fund short-term cash flow needs or quickly convert incoming cash to outgoing cash. Therefore, A/R relative to assets is low.

Cash Flow

All cash flow statements are broken down into three types of flows -

Cash from operations, which not only includes actual cash but changes in working capital

Cash expended from investments: these are outgoing cash flows used to purchase machinery.

Utilities are almost always cash flow-negative after paying for investments, which is due to these companies being very dependent on long-term assets to generate revenue. Therefore, their cash flow from financing (the third source of cash) usually has an annual positive debt issuance.

Income Statement

(All the data is from Morningstar.com. I have performed the calculations myself.)

Perhaps more than any other business, utilities are EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)-dependent. They need their cash flow from operations to fund interest and dividend payments.

I will begin HE's balance sheet data.

The current ratio - which measures the company's ability to fund short-term liabilities - is below 1. While this would be concerning with another company, it is typical of utilities. In addition, as I noted above, most of HE's assets are long term. Again, this is to be expected of a utility, which is heavily dependent on its physical plant for income.

So far, Hawaiian Electric is a typical utility: its current ratio is below 1, and its asset base is heavily skewed towards long-term assets.

Next is the information from the company's cash flow statement.

I have provided a summation of each of the three categories. As I mentioned above, it is standard for utilities to spend more on investments than they make in cash flow. This is due to these companies being heavily dependent on long-term assets. HE is a standard utility in this regard: its annual capital expenditures exceeds its cash flow. Therefore, the company issues debt - as shown in the last row of the table above - to fund its cash needs.

Again, HE is a typical utility.

For an analysis of its income statement, please see the shortened explanation of the company's "dividend-relevant" information above.

Hawaiian Electric is a solid and well-run utility. Its only drawback is its limited market. But for dividend investors, this is a stock that should be on their watch list.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.