Growth At GameStop Falters

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Benjamin Fund as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Free cash flow at GameStop (NYSE:GME) has declined from approx $400M a year ago to $265M for the past 12 months, and is likely to continue declining into next fiscal year. With Q4 earnings due out Wednesday after the market closes, it’s time to review the pillars of GME’s diversification and growth plan to determine whether the stock is an attractive investment at current price.

The pillars of GameStop’s diversification effort are:

Increasing sales of Collectables in traditional GameStop stores and in new, stand-alone stores. Capturing as much market share as possible in the growing segment of digital game downloads, whether that takes the form of full game downloads or in-game content. The Tech Brands segment consisting of franchised prepaid and post-paid AT&T stores as well as a small number of franchised Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stores named Simply Mac.

GME free cash flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Collectables Sales

First the good news: Collectables has indeed been growing and likely has a long runway for continued growth and success, provided that traffic at GameStop stores doesn’t fall off a cliff in the near future. Management has set a target of $1B of annual sales for this product segment, and while it is unlikely to hit that target anytime in the foreseeable future, double-digit percentage growth should be attainable for any relevant forecast period. The only worrying sign in this segment is that the growth rate appears to be decelerating. With the liquidation of most or all of Toys-R-Us stores, the deceleration of Collectables at GameStop may reverse and begin accelerating again in the coming year or two as teenagers and parents seek out new outlets to buy their toys and ‘loot.’

Source: Company Filings

Digital Sales and Gross Profits

Second, considering all the fanfare GameStop makes about their success in digital games - frequently citing growth in non-GAAP digital receipts, or the price paid by the customer as opposed to the amount recognized as sales revenue by GameStop - one would think this part of the strategy is performing quite well. But when one examines the actual numbers, the results indicate digital sales are not providing any material growth for the company. Sales revenue on a trailing-12-month basis is very small and arguably rounding error compared to other segments. Moreover, one needs to focus on gross profit since a considerable amount of digital sales are done on a commission basis, and on that score the Digital product segment has been flatlining for many years. It simply hasn’t been part of the solution thus far, and with the overwhelming majority of full game downloads purchased directly through Sony's (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) consoles, it is unlikely GameStop will ever see material profit growth from this segment without a significant change in strategy.

Source: Company Filings

Tech Brands

Third, the Tech Brands segment has seen the most growth over the past few years, going from essentially nothing to a 1,500+ store chain through $750M of acquisitions and additional organic growth. Management has previously indicated a long-term target for this segment of producing $200M of operating profit by Fiscal 2019, but that seems unlikely to occur for a few reasons.

1 2 Click to enlarge Notes:

Source: Company Q2 Earnings Presentation

First, GameStop has an exclusive relationship with AT&T (NYSE:T), and AT&T is seeing their market share slowly erode with customer defections to T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). Secondly, as has been discussed on multiple earnings conference calls with GME management, AT&T changed their compensation model to pay franchised dealers like GameStop less for phone sales and significantly more for DirecTV and other services. The natural response of dealers has been to push DirecTV service, but that’s a tough sell to customers coming into the stores looking for the latest Apple iPhone or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) phone, and the net result has been a net reduction in commissions paid to all AT&T franchise dealers. Because of both of those factors, management revised their full-year operating profit guidance for the segment when they announced holiday sales results in January from $120M+ to $75-90M. While that’s hardly the end of the world, it represents a significant setback, and profitability over a rolling-12-month period is actually starting to decline, directionally consistent with same-store traffic (-9% in the slide above) and same-store gross profit declines (-13% in the slide above) that have been consistently in negative territory since management began disclosing those metrics.

Source: Company filings, press releases, and author's calculations; Sales and base operating profit from SEC filings; Adjustments include segment level impairment charges, store closure expenses, and acquisition/divestiture expenses as disclosed in earnings press releases and SEC filings.

Moreover, the overall economic landscape for franchised mobile phone stores has significantly deteriorated. Between a saturated market, a lengthening mobile phone upgrade cycle industry wide, and the change in compensation model, the attractiveness of the business is severely impaired relative to what it was just a few years ago. Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) recently announced plans to completely exit the business and close all 250 remaining Best Buy Mobile stores in the coming months, and anecdotally I have also observed several other dealers in my neighborhood close in the past year. And while bulls of GME stock will suggest that Best Buy’s exit from the business will be a boon to GameStop’s stores, it is in my opinion unlikely to change the dynamics of lower traffic and lower profitability for GameStop. For one thing, Best Buy only had a fraction of the stores that GameStop did, 250 for Best Buy compared to 1,500+ for GameStop. Also, keep in mind that Best Buy sells all major prepaid and post-paid carriers, and AT&T is just a fraction of their overall customer base. Lastly, Best Buy is likely to retain a material portion of their mobile phone customers and simply shift the traffic to their big box stores. After accounting for all of those factors, it is unlikely that the increase in traffic and sales to GameStop from the closure of Best Buy stores will be enough to offset the organic declines in traffic and sales that GameStop has been experiencing since they got into the business.

Lastly, and most worryingly, GameStop announced that they will take an impairment charge in Q4 related ‘primarily’ to their Tech Brands segment amounting to $350-400M. Note that according to last year’s 10K, GameStop has $352M of goodwill and $409.3M of non-amortizing intangible assets consisting of AT&T dealer agreements on the balance sheet for this segment. So at a minimum, all the remaining goodwill from their $750M acquisition spree will be written off, and possibly a significant portion of the intangible asset as well. In addition, the press release noted that this impairment charge would not include any potential one-time charges associated with physical asset impairments, severance, and store lease termination expenses that would be incurred with store closures should any be announced. Given that these ‘one-time’ charges for restructuring, impairments, and store closures occur every year ($28.7M in 2014, $3.1M in 2015, $6.6M in 2016, and $60.6M in 2017), and with the underlying weakness across the business generally and this segment in particular, it is almost certain that GameStop will record additional charges on Wednesday to close a significant number of stores.

Even assuming the operating profit of $75-90M for Tech Brands as a decent baseline as we head into the new fiscal year, the segment remains at significant risk of disappearing entirely. I don’t mean to make light of $75-90M of segment earnings for a company that guided $320-350M of consolidated net income for the current year, as it now represents a significant portion of overall company profitability and cash flow. However, that level of earnings represents only approximately $1,000-1,200 of operating profit per store per week, and there’s a significant number of stores well below the average and likely many below zero (hence the $350-400M write-down). Any further decline in sales and profitability in the segment will see a significant number of additional store closures beyond what may be announced on Wednesday, and the absolute level of profitability per store is alarmingly low. It is not challenging to imagine a scenario where the segment loses enough sales so that the entire segment turns upside down and is unprofitable in a few years.

Conclusion

GME data by YCharts

With a trailing P/E of 4, and an EV/EBITDA value of 2.5, along with cash on the balance sheet of $454M - before holiday results which will certainly drive that figure higher absent any major stock buyback activity during the quarter - the stock is already dirt cheap. The bad news appears to have been absorbed into the price as the stock has fallen from around $20 three months ago to around $14 heading into Q4 earnings. Moreover, there remains a not insignificant likelihood that management will use some of that cash on the balance sheet to do a major buyback, perhaps on an accelerated basis, and retire a significant percentage of the shares outstanding. For all of these reasons, and despite the unattractiveness of the underlying business, shorting the stock remains a high-risk endeavor in the short term. However, longer term gains in the stock will prove to be elusive unless GameStop can maintain growth in Collectables and reboot their other growth initiatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.