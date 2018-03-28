REITs That Albert Einstein Would Likely Buy

The more time you give your investments, the more you can accelerate the income potential of your original investment.

For anyone who wants to build lasting wealth, understanding and harnessing the power of compound interest is vital.

Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it” - Albert Einstein

Today I spent almost an hour searching the web in hopes of determining if Einstein uttered these famous words. I found this “Fact Check” intel on a website called Snopes,

The attribution of this sentiment about compound interest to Einstein doesn’t seem to have existed during the scientist’s lifetime, first appearing in print only several decades after his death, and always repeated as something he supposedly said in some indefinite time and place. (Albert Einstein died in 1955, but the earliest mention we could find of this item was in a 1983 New York Times blurb.)”

Nonetheless, we know that Einstein was somewhat wealthy when he died, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the German-born theoretical physicist who had a net worth of $1 million when he died (~$15 million today). Regardless of whether Einstein articulated these words, the crux of his quote is immensely relevant and certainly cannot be disputed.

So, what is compound interest?

When I think about compounding power, I think about the concept of getting "interest on interest." It's that magic called compounding that creates a disciplined approach to investing in which you literally accrue income much like a free ATM machine.

That power (of compounding) is simply the process of generating earnings on an asset's reinvested earnings. Unlocking the magic requires two things: the reinvestment of dividends and time. The more time you give your investments, the more you can accelerate the income potential of your original investment.

For a more visual representation, imagine the process of building the bottom part of a snowman. It starts with a compacted snowball (or initial investment) and then you roll it around in the snow until it gets bigger (interest on the investment). It’s a slow and repetitive process, but soon the snowball becomes a massive ball of snow, but at a faster and faster rate (interest on the interest).

The snowman blueprint is the same as the investing blueprint. By utilizing compounding, your portfolio amplifies the growth of your working money and maximizes the earnings potential of your investments - but remember, because time and reinvesting make compounding work, you must keep your hands off the principal and dividends. That's called discipline.

Now you know why compounding is often referred to as the “snowball effect;” that is, if you reinvest your dividends (and compound income) you will ultimately make more money with a monthly dividend payer than an annual dividend payer.

In addition to more frequent compounding, monthly paying companies also offer less market risk. With an annual distribution, you have just one day a year to buy additional shares via a dividend reinvestment program.

That's not much time to decide if you want to sell out or oftentimes you're forced to buy more shares when the share price is high (with little margin of safety). With a monthly dividend stock, you reinvest in shares 12 times a year, spreading out the market risk of your reinvested dividends.

Also by investing in REITs that pay monthly, you're able to better match-fund your living expenses and create a more disciplined approach to saving and investing.

Many retirees (and even millennial investors) like receiving monthly rewards (in the form of dividends) as they provide flexibility of paying household bills, enjoying rounds of golf, or eating out at a favorite restaurant.

Also, it's possible that a monthly dividend payment can bridge the gap when an emergency arises (like the new heating and air that is being installed in my house as I type). If I were forced to sell out of a good stock before its payoff, it could cost me precious earnings power.

In my monthly newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor) I created a Monthly Dividend Portfolio, to help investors build a basket of monthly-paying REITs. There aren’t that many U.S. REITs that pay monthly (most all REITs in Canada pay monthly), and that means that I carefully examine each prospect so the lure of wealth doesn’t turn into Fools Gold (of course WHLR is a good example of a sucker yield that soured).

7 Lucky Charms That Pay Monthly

When it comes to collecting monthly dividends, I am less concerned with price volatility and more inclined to focus on dividend safety. In other words, I am taking advantage of the year-to-date REIT sell-off to accumulate more shares in high-quality monthly dividend paying stocks.

Remember that the key requirement for generating compound interest is time – the longer you leave your money to grow, the more pronounced and positive the outcome. Modern times have encouraged us to expect immediate rewards and for many, being told that it will take a few years to see significant returns on their investments can be demotivating.

The timing of an investment is far less important than the time that is allowed for it to deliver, so having a long-term investment strategy – allowing growth to be achieved over time – provides the best possible opportunity to achieve financial security or what I commonly refer to as “sleeping well at night.”

Year-to-date, the 7 REITs in the Monthly Dividend Portfolio have returned -12.4%, and that has of course created a wider margin of safety. Let’s take a look at these 7 REITs that Pay Monthly:

LTC Properties (LTC) is a healthcare REIT that primarily focuses on senior housing and long-term healthcare property types, including skilled nursing properties (50.8%), assisted living properties (46.9%), independent living properties and combinations thereof. The company owns a portfolio of 201 properties, 3 development projects and 4 land parcels (in 29 states) and is based in Westlake Village, California.

The vast majority of LTC's portfolio (94%) is tied together in various master leases, such that an operator can't cherry-pick the properties it chooses to keep without the risk of losing all of the assets embedded in the lease structure. Most of the leases provide for a fixed minimum base rent, annual rent increases and renewal options. There is just one lease maturity in 2017 (GAAP rent of $.4 million), and ALL leases are TRIPLE NET.

LTC has well-laddered long-term debt maturities that are matched to projected free cash flow, there are no amounts currently outstanding under the line of credit, and the company doesn’t have any significant debt maturities over the next five years.

I have a Strong Buy rating on LTC, and shares today are trading at attractive levels. The closing price was $36.72 with a P/FFO multiple of 17.2x. The dividend yield is 6.2% paid monthly.

Realty Income (O) is one of my favorite REITs and I am taking advantage of the latest sell-off to accumulate more shares. When it comes to the power of compounding, O is a textbook example in which the power of dividend prevails. The company has paid 572 consecutive dividends since its founding in 1969, of which 96 have been increases to the dividend (compounded average dividend growth of 4.7% per year).

There are potential benefits to investing long-term in a company that regularly increases its dividend. The longer you hold your shares, the higher the yield you will receive on your original investment, assuming dividends increase over time. Additionally, the compounding of reinvested dividends could generate increased investment returns over time. As an example: Investors who purchased Realty Income shares on 12/31/2007 and collect their dividends have received (as of 12/31/2017):

9.4% yield on cost (vs. an original yield of 6.1%) | 55% increase in the amount of dividend income

yield on cost (vs. an original yield of 6.1%) | increase in the amount of dividend income 111% increase in the value of shares | 74% of the original investment paid back as dividend income

Realty Income now trades at attractive levels, as evidenced by the snapshot below. Shares now trade at $49.95 with a P/FFO multiple of 17.2x. The dividend yield is 5.3% paid monthly.

Apple Hospitality (APLE) is a Lodging REIT that began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in May 2015 (previously structured as a non-traded REIT) and in September 2016 completed its roughly $1.26 billion merger with Apple REIT Ten, Inc.

With more than 28,000 select service and extended stay hotel rooms, APLE is one of the largest owners of select service and extended stay hotel rooms in the industry. The company has highly concentrated brand ownership: Hilton (NYSE:HLT) (50%) and Marriott (NYSE:MAR) (50%) are the only brands where APLE flies its banners. APLE is ranked among the top five largest owners for both Hilton and Marriott.

APLE has yet to increase its dividend since listing shares in May 2015 (I like dividend growth and I prefer to own companies that have a history of dividend growth); however, I am maintaining a Buy based on the generous yield and attractive valuation.

APLE shares trade at $17.09 with a P/FFO multiple of 9.8x. The dividend yield is an attractive 7.0% paid monthly.

EPR Properties (EPR) is a specialty Net Lease REIT that focuses primarily on entertainment, education and recreation properties. The geographic diversification makes the portfolio less susceptible to weather changes in any one region or changes in education policy in any one area, helping to create a consistency of earnings from their various business lines.

In addition to their well-diversified geographic exposure, EPR is in the process of further diversifying their sector exposure. As the REIT has moved away from the focus on entertainment (theater) assets, their tenant profile/diversification has improved as well.

One of EPR’s tenants, Children's Learning Adventures, filed bankruptcy last year but the REIT has been proactive in addressing the default by terminating the relationship and releasing the 30+ locations. The dividend is still well-covered (~80%) and it appears that EPR will continue to advance the dividend.

EPR shares now trade at $53.69 with a P/FFO multiple of 10.5x. The dividend yield is attractively priced at 8.0% and is paid monthly.

STAG Industrial (STAG) has been a gem to own and I will continue holding shares in my Durable Income Portfolio. The industrial REIT went public in 2011 (the predecessor was STAG Capital Partners that formed in 2004), and since that time, the company has grown from 105 buildings to 356 buildings in 37 states, with approximately 70.2 million rentable square feet.

As of Q4-17, its portfolio was 95.3% occupied, with average rent of $4.09 per square foot. Around 87% of STAG's buildings are warehouse or distribution properties. Its portfolio consists of 287 warehouse/distribution buildings, 52 light manufacturing buildings, and 14 flex/office buildings.

STAG expects to acquire between $500 million and $700 million in 2018, with a stabilized cap rate range of 6.75-7.25% and an expected disposition volume range between $100 million and $200 million. STAG is forecasted to grow FFO/share by ~7.7% in 2018, and the 3-year average (2016-2019) ranks it as the #6 Industrial REIT (in our Intelligent REIT Lab).

STAG shares are trading at $23.39 with a P/FFO multiple of 13.6x. The payout ratio is declining and the dividend is growing (a good sign). The dividend yield is 6.1% and paid monthly.

Gladstone Land (LAND) went public after completing a $50 million IPO on January 28, 2013. The small-cap REIT struggled during its first several days of trading, likely due to its 70% tenant concentration with Dole Food Company.

However, it now owns 73 farms with 63,074 total acres in 9 states, valued at approximately $533 million. All farms are 100% leased as the company primarily buys farmland used to grow healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables and nuts.

Since going public, LAND has demonstrated a very good track record of managing risk and boosting dividends. Since 2013, the company has paid 57 consecutive monthly distributions to shareholders, $3.25 in total distribution.

Although we have a Buy on LAND, we are not as enthusiastic as we are with the other REITs that pay monthly. Shares are trading at “sound value” and we recommend under-weighting shares due to the enhanced volatility. Shares are now trading at $12.70 with a P/AFFO multiple of 22.5x. The dividend is covered and we expect to see a dividend increase in 2018 and 2019. The dividend yield is 4.2% and paid monthly.

Chatham Lodging (CLDT) is the final REIT in on the “lucky 7” list, the company now owns 40 hotels in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

We like Chatham because the premium branded and select service hotels generate RevPAR higher than other select service brands and comparable to full-service brands. Also, Chatham has a coastal preference: 50% of the portfolio is located on the West Coast and 24% in the Northeast. It has the 2nd highest exposure to West Coast markets of all U.S. Lodging REITs.

Currently, Chatham’s payout ratio is around 71% (higher than normal) but safe. I would like to see the payout ratio return to a normalized mid-60% level. On the recent earnings call, Chatham’s CEO explained, “Chatham still generates the highest operating margins of all lodging REITs and we’re going to continue to work to maintain our position at the top.”

Chatham shares are trading at $18.88 with a P/FFO multiple of 9.0x. The dividend yield is 7.0% and is paid monthly.

Closing Thoughts

Albert Einstein once remarked, “In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.”

That’s also how I would sum up the REIT sector today. While traders have become exasperated with the volatility and moods of Mr. Market, value investors can seize the opportunity by hunkering down in stable dividend growth stocks.

I hope you enjoyed my REITs For Albert Einstein list and I encourage you to check out my REIT service (here on Seeking Alpha) or my monthly newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor). I will leave you with one of my favorite Einstein quotes,

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.”



I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.