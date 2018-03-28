5 Dividend Stocks, Buy Big Tobacco And Buy Apartments

CMO-E is one of the best preferred shares in the mortgage REIT sector.

What do apartment REITs and tobacco companies have in common?

Apartment REITs and Big Tobacco both have companies trading at attractive valuations. Let’s take a look at a couple along with some other strong dividend investments.

AvalonBay

The apartment REITs are on an exceptional sale. The increase in yields since the beginning of the year led to a dramatic decline in REIT share prices. Currently, the concern over tariffs is putting pressure on the broader stock market. Since apartment REITs come under pressure during recessions, they exhibit some correlation to the broader market. The potential trade war on the horizon appears set to impact corporate earnings more than employee wages. Since the apartment REITs make money off renting apartments to employees, their correlation with the market should be based on employment rates and wage growth. Those factors are usually poor during a recession.

The current selloff seems completely overdone.

AvalonBay (AVB) is an excellent apartment REIT. AVB is one of the largest in their sector with exceptional operations. AVB stands out from the rest with their expertise in developing new properties.

Developing new apartments

AVB’s new developments are expected to be down in 2018, but up again in 2019.

Source: AVB investor presentation

In 2019, the new developments should accelerate back to the levels we saw in 2017.

Source: AVB investor presentation

AVB often has a significant amount of new development underway. Over the last few years, it has often been around $3 billion in new development underway at any point. This is a significant chunk of AVB’s value and it is easy for investors to miss it.

I put together a full report on Avalon Bay. (Subscription to The REIT Forum required)

Equity Residential (EQR) and Essex Property Trust (ESS) are both great apartments REITs as well.

Philip Morris

Philip Morris (PM) is trading at a great valuations as well. When shares spiked well passed $110 and even passed $120, I recommended investors wait for a better entry point.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Since then, the excitement over their IQOS technology has died down. Altria Group (MO) is currently working on getting approval to market the technology domestically.

IQOS has been growing rapidly since PM took the new technology to market.

Source: PM investor presentation

While their revenues were looking good internationally, currency exchange was a major headwind for the company. However, currency aside, the IQOS product has shown significant growth and conversion rates.

CMO

Capstead Mortgage Trust (CMO) has one of the better preferred shares in the sector: CMO-E.

The company is more transparent than many other mortgage REITs and has been straight forward about the tightening of the yield curve dragging profits lower. Capstead Mortgage Trust has a portfolio of ARMs which have very little credit risk. CMO also has a short-duration strategy which helps them recover faster than peers during rising interest rates. CMO trades at a material discount to book value, but I still prefer their preferred series over the common stock.

CMO-E has been a very appealing preferred share going into the ex-dividend date (3/28/2018). It trades just slightly about $25 despite having the full dividend accrued.

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

CMO-E pays a quarterly dividend of $0.47. As you can tell, there’s already $0.46 of dividend accrual. Investors looking to purchase shares of CMO-E should see shares at a stripped price of $24.69 until they go ex-dividend.

Thoughts on CMO-E

While CMO-E is quite attractive, the common stock could struggle if the yield curve flattens further. Most of the residential mortgage REIT common shares are quite pricey. For instance (ARR) is still very significantly overpriced.

Target

Target (TGT) is in the hold range.

Target has had a bumpy couple of years. During summer of 2016, I was a huge fan of the stock. Clearly, I was much more bullish on it than the CEO. Each time Brian Cornell gets in front of a microphone, he sends the price down by at least a few bucks. The current valuation appears quite reasonable. It reflects Target’s stable business without being overly optimistic about the forward growth rates.

The narrative that surrounds Target is bad sales and revenue growth. Brian Cornell never misses a chance to give poor guidance. However, Target has routinely beat analyst forecasts. Target’s online sales growth and moderate physical store sales growth has continued to challenge the narrative that customers aren’t shopping at TGT.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) is a buy.

GPMT benefits from each increase in the Fed Funds Rate. The recent increases should have a very favorable impact on their yield on assets. Currently, the REIT is still building their loan portfolio. As they reach optimal leverage, investors should expect to see further gains to net interest income and core EPS.

Two of GPMT’s peers are Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI). Both trade at much higher price to book ratios. It is reasonable to consider BXMT the best of the bunch, but their price already reflects it. ARI is not as impressive as BXMT, but their share price represents a similar premium. In this case, I think ARI is overvalued.

Final thoughts

AVB is a buy.

PM is a buy.

CMO-E is flirting with a buy.

Target is a hold.

GPMT is a buy.

ARI is a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, EQR, GPMT, MO, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy AVB, PM, GPMT. Hold TGT. Sell ARI.