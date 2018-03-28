Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/26/18: ODT, SLB, LJPC, LGCY, IFF, EYM, DDR

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/26/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will wane into mid April, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades will then increase from mid-April into May, and will stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Schlumberger Limited Nv (NYSE:SLB);
  • Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT);
  • La Jolla Pharm (NASDAQ:LJPC);
  • Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY);
  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF);
  • Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM), and;
  • DDR (NYSE:DDR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Suncoke Energy (NYSE:SXCP);
  • Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC);
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD);
  • Skechers Usa (NYSE:SKX);
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST);
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX);
  • Dxp Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE), and;
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Envestnet (NYSE:ENV);
  • Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM), and;
  • Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Perceptive Adv

BO

La Jolla Pharm

LJPC

JB*

$20,650,000

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$10,723,256

3

Otto Alexander

DIR,BO

DDR

DDR

B

$6,891,940

4

Field Joseph M

CB,DIR

Entercom Communications

ETM

B

$6,140,410

5

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Apollo Global

APO

B

$3,033,800

6

Baines Creek Capital

BO

Legacy Reserves

LGCY

B

$2,380,492

7

Boxer Capital

DIR,BO

Odonate Therapeutics

ODT

B

$2,273,153

8

Moore Meridee

DIR

Blackrock Capital Investment

BKCC

B

$747,559

9

Kibsgaard Paal

CEO,DIR

Schlumberger Limited Nv

SLB

B

$646,800

10

Sun Coal & Coke

BO

Suncoke Energy

SXCP

AB

$617,088

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Simpson Sharon H

BO

Simpson Manufacturing Co

SSD

S

$4,035,250

2

Scarborough Dean

DIR

Avery Dennison

AVY

AS

$3,173,500

3

Fassio James S

PR

Ross Stores

ROST

AS

$3,093,768

4

Grinis Scott D

CTO

Envestnet

ENV

S

$2,390,000

5

Little David R

CB,CEO,BO

Dxp Enterprises

DXPE

AS

$2,010,088

6

Greenberg Robert

CEO,DIR,BO

Skechers Usa

SKX

S

$1,525,345

7

Brautigan Bernard G

PR

Ross Stores

ROST

S

$1,375,727

8

Canaan X

BO

Protagonist Therapeutics

PTGX

S

$1,241,325

9

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce Com

CRM

AS

$1,167,810

10

Weinberg David

COO,DIR

Skechers Usa

SKX

S

$935,158

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LJPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.