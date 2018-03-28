Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers have noticed from our articles. Now this group shall become part of our Weekly Reviews so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The Sector

One does not need to know much about trading to see through the story told by the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF's (NYSEARCA:AMLP) 1-year chart.

Source: Barchart.com - AMLP Daily Chart (1 year)

Even after the horrific downtrend seemed to finally be broken in the beginning of 2018 - largely thanks to the Tax Bill which was passed - it turned out the the worst is yet to come.

There surely is a cluster of factors which we are not familiar with, but most market participants are likely acquainted with the last nail in the coffin, which was nailed on the 15th of March by FERC - the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. A discussion of the aforementioned event is way beyond the scope of this article, but the chart is fully capable of showing us the market's reaction.

Now let us proceed with a brief examination of how the closed-end funds which invest in Master Limited Partnerships ended last week.

Review of Master Limited Partnership CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistically, there are no undervalued funds based on their 1-year Z-Score. Naturally, we would be looking for a value below -2.00 in order to consider the CEF as "undervalued."

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here the Z-Score shows us that we have a couple of funds that are statistically overpriced. And certainly, the Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) is the leader in the group, followed by the Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NYSEMKT:NML).

Since last week, the aforementioned metric for CEN has increased by 0.90, and this makes it "expensive" from a historical perspective. NML has seen a steady increase as well, and this somewhat indicates that market participants are not quite as willing to sell as one would expect them to be after seeing how AMLP's chart looks.

In other words, the funds are lagging behind their portfolio's on the way down for some reason. The only explanation would be sentiment, but I would not rush in joining the herd; at least not without a solid plan.

3. Highest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Closed-end funds are no stranger to leverage, and investors interested in this kind of products should be familiar where their holdings stand in this regard.

Higher leverage is great when the portfolio of a fund is blooming, yet things get gloomy once the direction changes.

4. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

The difference between the different funds' leverage is not that huge, or rather, there apparently is no MLP CEF that does not use it.

4. 5-year Return on NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

I am not entirely sure whether any sort of commentary is needed for the numbers shown in the second column above. I suppose that the First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEMKT:FEN) is an absolute champion on a relative basis.

I do not envy the guys who have invested their savings in funds like these.

5. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Almost all of the funds are trading above their Net Asset Value, as we can see above. And the one that grabbed my attention is the Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG). It does not only have the second-highest premium, but also the second-highest Z-Score. The sentiment is strong in this one ever since one of the industry's brightest recommended it.

Should market participants who own it get rid of it? Probably, but there are premiums all across the board, so if you are eager to maintain your exposure, there is no guarantee that you will be able to purchase it back at a better price.

6. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

It is worth noting that SRF is the MLP closed-end fund with the lowest utilization of leverage and the one which trades at the largest discount, even when its 1-year Z-Score is sitting at 2.10 - meaning that the discount has narrowed from the historically "normal" levels.

This definitely is not the sector where one should pick his investment based on discount as an absolute value, because there are other, more relevant metrics to look at.

Statistical Comparison and Potential Pair Trades

If there is no content, there is almost no point in having this section of the weekly review. However, we believe it is important to emphasize that pair trades can be a dangerous approach in heightened volatility, such as what we have observed lately - especially in the Master Limited Partnership segment of the market.

That being said, there are no deviations meaningful enough to justify involvement. It is crucial to avoid jumping the gun and timing our entry in a patient manner, because an arbitrage can outlast our bankroll if we happen to be the "early bird."

For those keen on getting their hands dirty, we will be providing coverage of a closed-end fund with exposure to the MLP sector in a separate article relatively soon.

Conclusion

Patience is a virtue, especially in the market, and we intend to keep on monitoring this sector in order to capture any potential pair trades and inform you about the latest developments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.