Weekly Review: High Yield CEFs

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 3/26/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark



Source: Barchart, Iboxx $ High Yield Corp Bond Ishares (NYSEARCA: HYG)

The main index for high yield closed-end funds is Iboxx $ High Yield Corp Bond Ishares (NYSEARCA: HYG). The past week can be remembered with the sharp drop during the last two days. The Federal Reserve increased the levels of the interest rates and the impact can be seen on the chart above. Another argument might be the panic which was almost all over the market.

In my summary, I am just going to briefly visit several advantages of high yield bonds and respectively closed-end funds, which invest in this kind of assets. Because the high yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets, but with lower volatility.

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

This what can be found around the news is that Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE: HIX) reported its financial position.

Additionally, First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE: FSD) and First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (NYSE: FHY) have declared their regularly scheduled monthly common share distributions respectively in the amounts of $0.105 per share and $0.08 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

All of the funds from the sample above are with Z-score less than -2 and this is something that was unusual several weeks ago. These ten close-end funds are statistically undervalued and I could say that the expansion just highlights the current market situation.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE: FSD) got my attention with its Z-score of -3.5 and a discount of 13.16%.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Z-score is an appropriate indicator to highlight the funds which are statistically overpriced from the data that we have above. It is difficult to say that we have exciting 'Sell' candidates based on this criteria. During the last two weeks MFS Intermediate High Income (NYSE: CIF) was a potential short, but even this fund has lost its statistical edge.

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The prices are going down and most of the funds can be bought at a significant discount. When we consider that all of them are statistically undervalued I believe it is worth it to spend time and to find potential 'Buys' among these funds. Prudential Global Short Dur Hi (NYSE: GHY) has even crossed the border of 14% discount.

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Week after week, the premiums on the market of high yield closed-end funds are becoming narrower. The participants are the same, but they have just changed their positions. MFS Intermediate High Income (NYSE: CIF) is shrinking its premium and Barings Participation Invs' (NYSE: MPV) spread between price and net asset value is getting wider.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The raw data above is showing the high yield closed-end funds with the best returns on net asset value for the past five years. We might find reasonable buy candidates among them. If you combine the return, discount and statistical edge as 'Buy' signals, these funds may catch your eye: EAD, HYB, HYT, AIF, BGH, DHF.

Do not be so tempted by MCI and MPV. My suggestion is to be careful with their low average daily volume even if the offered returns are above the average.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison & Potential Pair Trades

This week it is a challenge for me to find a reasonable 'Sell' candidate among the CEFs. MFS Intermediate High Income (NYSE: CIF) is the only one which has the characteristics:

Source: CEFConnect.com, MFS Intermediate High Income: (CIF)

The sell-off during the closing days of the week has affected this fund as well. Compared to last week, it has lost almost 3% of its premium and its Z-score has shrunk to 1.20.

Source: CEFConnect.com, MFS Intermediate High Income: (CIF)

Most of the time during the last 5 years the fund was traded below its net asset value. On the chart above you can see the shift from discount to premium.

Of course, before closing out a long position, or establishing a short, you should consider the credit quality of the assets and the recent decrease in distribution rates.

Source: CEFConnect.com, MFS Intermediate High Income: (CIF)

Source: CEFConnect.com, MFS Intermediate High Income: (CIF)

To find potential buy candidates, I usually take into consideration some combination of good return during the last 5 years and statistical, or fundamental, reason to buy the fund now. However, a deeper look is always better.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Corp High Yield: (HYT)

This CEF has the characteristics that I am usually looking for. Statistically undervalued, traded at a discount and it offers one of the best returns on NAV among the high yield closed-end funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Corp High Yield: (HYT)

Compared to the sector, HYT can impress us with its average daily volume of 385,000 shares.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Corp High Yield: (HYT)

Another buy candidate is AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc. (NYSE: AWF).

This fund has a 5.50% return on NAV and trades at 12.24% discount. Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "BB" and something that got my attention are these assets labeled as "AAA" quality.

Source: CEFConnect.com, AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc:(AWF)

The last suggestion that will come from my side for this week is the leader by Z-score that we saw above in the sample: First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt: (NYSE: FSD)

Source: CEFConnect.com, First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt: (FSD)

Source: CEFConnect.com, First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt: (FSD)

Z-score is a measure of how many standard deviations below or above the population mean a raw score is. In our case we have -3.5 which is giving us a good statistical edge if we want to include this CEF in our portfolio.

Source: CEFConnect.com, First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt: (FSD)

Compared to the sector the credit quality should not bother us. More than 50% of the assets have "BB" credit rating. The portfolio is a little bit diversified with 17% of global assets.

Source: CEFConnect.com, First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt: (FSD)

Conclusion

The high yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and is difficult to find reasonable short candidates. The recent sell-off in the market has played its role by pushing the sector further down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HYT, AWF, FSD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.