Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart, S&P National Amt-Free Muni Bd iShares (MUB)

Last week the main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the S&P National Amt-Free Muni Bond iShares (NYSEARCA: MUB) continued its trading in a range.



It is always interesting to compare S&P National Amt-Free Muni Bond iShares (NYSEARCA: MUB) to the considered as risk-free U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities greater than twenty years: 20 Year Bond iShares (NASDAQ: TLT):

Source: Barchart, 20 Year Bond Ishares (TLT)

As we can see the correlation between these two major benchmarks is fairly strong.

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News



There were no significant news regarding the sector.

Probably one worth highlighting is Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc's (NYSE: MHF) announcement of their financial position as of January 31, 2018.

Review Of Municipal Bonds CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Z-score helps us find statistically undervalued CEFs in the sector. All of the above might be included into your eventual 'Buy' list because of their statistical edge and Discount as an absolute value.



2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When the Z-score is between 0 and 1 we do not have any statistical reason to sell any of the these funds. If you remember last week, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona (NYSEARCA: MZA) and Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSEARCA: MHE) were slightly above 1.00 Z-score. As you can see above based on this indicator even they cannot be discussed as potential 'Sell' candidates.



3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The sample provides us CEFs with attractive discounts of more than 15%. Our leader again is EV NJ Municipal Income (NYSEARCA: EVJ) whose price has fallen around 0.9% below the net asset value and pushed the Z-Score lower respectively. Analyzing these municipal bond CEFs on a weekly basis is worthwhile because we should be able to notice when the time has come to include them in our portfolio. Bargain hunting is not done overnight.

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, we see that it is getting difficult to find funds traded at a Premium. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona (NYSEARCA: MZA) is keeping the position of leader and it is the only one with premium above 10%. It is not surprising to see primarily PIMCO funds. The rest of the CEFs from the sample are with relatively low average daily volume. Therefore, I am going to restrict myself from including some of them in my pair trade suggestion.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona:(MZA)

Source: CEFConnect.com, PIMCO Municipal Income II:(PML)

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Yes, the market is willing to pay more for PIMCO products, but we can see the reason for this. They are among the top managers in the sector - seven out of ten participants in the sample are ran by PIMCO.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above funds sponsored by Nuveen Fund Advisors offer the lowest returns on NAV for the past 5 years. I would not exclude them as potential 'Buys' before making a brief comparison between these Nuveen CEFs and Nuveen's top payers. The credit structure can tell us the story.

As you probably remember one of the principles of Economics says: 'high levels of risk are typically associated with high potential returns.' In our case we are talking about municipal bond CEFs but we can find a difference in their credit quality. I can conclude that it all depends on how risk averse you are.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CT Quality Muni Income: (NTC)

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp: (NMZ)

Statistical Comparison & Potential Pair Trades

EV Municipal Income (NYSE: EVN) will be my first pick for today's article. This CEF has everything that I am looking for. The best return in the sector, attractive discount and it is statistically undervalued:

Source: CEFConnect.com, EV Municipal Income:(EVN)

Source: CEFConnect.com, EV Municipal Income (EVN)



We are looking at the 5-year chart below in order to find confirmation. In this time frame the Discount has never widened so much. The shift from premium to discount might last a while, but who knows what the future has in store for us?



Source: CEFConnect.com, EV Municipal Income:(EVN)

The credit structure of the fund is well diversified with different ratings. The major part of the investments are labeled as "AA" rating and 92% of the assets are from issuers in the United States.

Source: CEFConnect.com, EV Municipal Income:(EVN)

Source: CEFConnect.com, EV Municipal Income:(EVN)

Another fund that you may consider as buy candidate is Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NYSE: NKX):

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In:(NKX)

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In:(NKX)

The credit quality of this fund sponsored by Nuveen Fund Advisors seems good enough to me and there should not be much to worry about. On top of that, the bonds in the portfolio are only from issuers located in the United States.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In:(NKX)

Conclusion

The municipal bonds sector continues to suffer at its lows. And the Discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened with no signs of recovery. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean reversion trade in these products.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, EVN and NKX can be potential additions to your portfolio.



