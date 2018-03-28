Sonic Corp's (SONC) CEO Clifford Hudson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sonic Corp (NASDAQ:SONC) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Clifford Hudson

Thank you and thank all of you for joining us. We appreciate your participation. For the quarter, we reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.17 a share and this is on a 2.9% decline in same-store sales. We did receive benefit of $0.04 a share in the quarter from a lower tax rate driven by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. And excluding the impact is lower tax rate EPS would have been would have declined 13% in the quarter to $0.13 a share.

The same-store sales consisted of positive check of almost 3% and that was offset more than offset by negative traffic in the quarter, we estimate that the weather negatively impacted same store sales, system wide same-store sales in the quarter by about 300 basis points, we'll talk more about that later.

Margins at company owned drive-ins improved by 40 basis points to 11.4% and that is with the benefit of the last years refranchising efforts that more than offset the deleveraging on negative same-store sales and inflationary food and labor costs. In the quarter, we opened eight new drive-ins and our current area development agreement pipeline has with all in total about 500 new units, 500 new stores. And then finally, we returned to shareholders, we continue to do so through stock repurchases $31 million in stock repurchases on the quarter right for about 1.2 million shares.

Now, I want to talk for a minute about the quarter in the sales performance before in a few minutes turn it over to Claudia San Pedro and she is going to give you an update on several initiatives we have underway. Our same-store sales declined 2.9% was below what we budgeted. And given some extreme weather felt in the eastern half of the country, I'm sure many of you felt it first hand. Excluding the weather impact, same-store sales would have been flat and this is consistent with the kind of weather neutral trends we saw in the first fiscal quarter.

As a reminder, and I know many of you know this well. Our second quarter often exhibits quite a bit of volatility that is not reflective necessarily of our underlying business trends. Our business is more seasonal than many of our competitors with this second fiscal quarter or winter quarter typically representing only 18% of our system sales for the year. In addition to that as you know our product mix which in the last 20 years had a heavy reliance on ice cream and beverages. Its more sensitive to snow, ice and cold temperatures and particularly the type that we experienced this winter and particularly in January and February.

Our more geographically concentrated footprint also had an influence on the results in this recent quarter. You can see the impact of weather on the same-store sales by region across the country here calculated by Planalytics, who we have used for years and continue to do so when we share this type of data with you.

Now, an important consideration when you look at the result is that 87% of our system sales are in the central and eastern time zones which in the case of this winter exposes to really the worst of the weather that has been experienced this year and little to no offset on the West Coast where the weather was more favorable but makes up a much smaller portion of our system.

Now, the reason for sharing this from my standpoint, the point is not to explain away our second quarter performance. The purpose of it is to show why with negative same-store sales that we experienced in the winter it's not shaken our conviction on our ongoing efforts to improve traffic and improve sales and profitability for our average store. In fact, excluding weather and the impact of whether in the month of March we are operating in the 0% to 2% range that we've given you for the remainder guidance, giving you for the remainder of the fiscal year.

So, with that, we continue to forecast positive consonant in the second half of our fiscal year and that's when of course our operators recognize over and only a significant majority of their sales with 70% of their profits for the year. So, with that I'm going to turn it over to Claudia San Pedro the President of our company and I'll come back with some other observations in a moment. Claudia?

Claudia San Pedro

Thank you, Cliff. I'm going to take the next several minutes to update you on the initiatives we outlined in the past couple of conference calls focused on refreshing our key strategic pillars in light of today's heightened competitive environment and changing consumer needs. Our ongoing third quarter is a particularly exciting one for us as many elements of our strategically fresh are now in the marketplace.

First, starting with value which we know is top of mind for many consumers and for you. We continue to streamline our approach. We are re-energizing our proprietary day part offering including Sonic Summer Nights which features half price shakes after eight and we're going to be showcasing real ice cream floats as our promotion for the first time. And we continue to make sure we have every day value on the menu in addition to offering our targeted day part value offering like half price shakes after eight.

So as an example, from an everyday value perspective, easy to communicate, something that we've been doing over the past couple of quarters is offering two-piece burger bundles at either $2.99 or $3.99 price point and these do an effective job of generating traffic and most recently in the second quarter did a nice job of supporting some profit for our franchisees in light of adverse weather conditions. On an ongoing basis, we'll continue to pull these levers as we believe necessary and in context of whatever the environment need from a consumer perspective.

As we look at our initiative from an advertising perspective, at the next slide what you'll see is we launched our new advertising creative on cable TV featuring both the two guys as well as two personalities new to the Sonic brands Jane Krakowski and Ellie Kemper. We're excited to have them represent our brands. They're expanding our spokespeople and refreshing our creativity multiple strategic objectives. First, it complements our existing highly successful campaign with new faces and a reference humor to broaden brand awareness. Second it broadens consumer appeal for key demographic for us as you know we over index with women. And third it allows us to emphasize different aspects of our product news and innovation whether it is quality better for you or fresh ingredients.

As an example, the current campaign around our signature Slinger invites guests to enjoy a great tasting burger with none of the guilt. The story that not only means we can emphasize quality the better for you item and that may not have resonated as well with the two guys.

Slide 10 shows data from a third party measuring our Sonic Summer Nights Spot that feature Kate and Ellen and the two guys against an average of our other recent spots. The zero line on the vertical axis represents parity with other recent ads, as you can see this ad scored higher across all demographics with particularly strong results among younger consumers and female areas of increased emphasis for our brand. Our new advertising creative also [ph] tales with new product innovation and news.

As mentioned previously, March saw the launch of our Signature Slinger a cheeseburger featuring a patty with 100% beef blended with mushrooms on a brioche bun at 350 calories. Not only does this product give our guests permission to indulge in a great product, it's $2 price point communicates an everyday value message that it's easy for our customers to access. We have also had great reception to our Pretzel Twist which at $1.99 also presents our guests with an accessible price point. Pretzel sales have been largely incremental plain to Sonic strength and snacking and alternative day part.

Though no longer a national media we continue to promote Pretzel Twists in our pop screens at the drive in. Operational complexities and other critical strategic initiative that we're employing and we're using it as the filters we access potential product innovation. Note that neither of these products require significant incremental sku and they're both relatively easy to execute in the drive-in. When we think about menu simplification and operational simplicity this will be an ongoing effort as we look to execute on the promotional strategy of fewer, bigger, better and improving the overall guest experience.

We will follow-up our spring menu reductions with another round in the fall focusing on lower velocity items that have a tendency to create bottlenecks in the restaurant or have results at an inconsistent execution. We are getting even more aggressive in simplifying our drive-through menu and choosing the drive-through versus our drive-in stalls guests have already prioritized speed in their customer experience. By reducing menu items, we can reduce time spent navigating the menu and push them towards core items that can be prepared efficiently in the kitchen. Of course, items from our full menu will still be available as an option to drive-through consumers.

With that, I'll turn it back to Cliff to discuss ICE and our mobile order ahead initiative.

Clifford Hudson

Thank you, Claudia. The initiatives that Claudia has outlined are critical to helping us grow traffic and improve sales in the short term and we have confidence that we're heading in the right direction. In the longer term, we will continue to focus on how we integrate technology into our guest experience and work to make the experience our customer has the most personalized most customized in the QSR business.

So, in some ways as we look at our brand the path we're pursuing here we thought about how you design a restaurant, if you wanted to optimize your business for seamless digital engagement with consumers and maximize convenience for them. So, from our viewpoint if you're going to do this you'd look at something like the following. First, you'd want to make sure that you're able to take and fill orders in a non-linear fashion so as to accommodate multiple simultaneous orders placed either on premises or off premises and do this without stressing your kitchen.

Secondly, you'd want customers to have a choice in how they interact with your kitchen in your restaurant. Particularly in the ordering phase where they do that on the digital device they carry with them or digital touchpoint on premises or just through talking to human being. And it will be important to have all of those channels integrated on site.

Third, you'd want to have a labor model that set up to take food to customers and or delivered to the driver's curbside. To maximize the convenience allow them to avoid drive-through lines and the drive through lines of course needing necessarily to handle things in a sequential manner. Operationally, you'd also want these on premises or the mobile order ahead or the delivery orders to be handed away that you avoid complexity inside the restaurant meaning to the operator and then finally. You'd want for the brands sake to be able to capture the data further personalize the experience that customer is having next time they come online.

So, from our viewpoint in other words what you would design is something that looks like this. So, a Sonic drive in with the objective of course of the customer being able to be first in line every time. Our hope is as we move further into this ICE initiative that you would agree that this our differentiated format is really optimally suited for mobile order ahead because it allows our customers, our guests to select the level of their digital engagement without us having to change our operational model at all.

So, orders that are placed via the customers mobile device off premises show up on the kitchen displayed. At that time that the customer has selected and then of course delivered by us to the guests when they check in at the stall. This requires no change in process for the operator, no additional labor and no line for the customer so long as they do utilize the stall which our app instructs them to do.

Now, we have launched our first full market test when we talked to you in the past about this we talk about how this would work could work. We talked about the work on our app, but at this point in the month of March we have launched our full, first full market test with the objective of testing the scalability of the technology because we've done it nicely in stores to-date. And also, though to make sure that we're delivering on the customer experience when they utilize the technology and at the same time be able to assess strategies are utilizing to drive customer awareness of this and customer adoption of the tool.

And so far, it's only been three weeks but from an operational standpoint and the scalability issue we couldn't believe be more pleased with it. The technology is working as expected. Customer complaints have been minimal. The service time to customers are averaging just less than two minutes, from the guests' arrival at the restaurant till they receive their food and more often than not we can actually deliver to customers in less than 90 seconds. The speed that from our standpoint is going to redefine convenience for our guest and put us in consideration for a completely different occasion with consumers.

And in fact, our franchisees, that is running the test it's market, he's been in our system for decades and several of us that this is the market to see the operations within and visit with him, his supervisors, his store level managers and his feedback to us is not only about how smoothly it's gone. But he's very interested in rolling this into his other markets as soon as we're ready to do that. So that's a logical topic of course and we will continue rolling additional markets and rolling it into additional markets in April and plan our national launch later this year.

I'm now going to turn it back over to Claudia to talk about some new store development.

Claudia San Pedro

Thank you, Cliff. We're lowering our expectations for new unit openings this year from 70 to 80 to 55 to 65. Development got off to a solid start this year and given the pressure on sales over the past 18 months combined with adverse weather conditions, we do not anticipate being able to accelerate development in the back half to make up the difference. Relocation and rebuild activity continues and we anticipate 35 to 45 relocations and rebuilds for the fiscal year.

From fiscal year 13 through fiscal year 17, our franchisees have invested more than $900 million in new units, technology, point of sale, relocations and rebuild demonstrating their commitment and confidence in the brand. We are projecting they will invest more than $200 million in fiscal year 18. We believe our unit growth projections decline is temporary and reflects a challenging sales environment and as sales regain momentum, we expect our development pipeline to accelerate.

Net of closures we anticipate 25 to 35 new units for the year or approximately 1% similar to the prior two fiscal years. Closures are likely to be elevated this year as we bring the POP POS installation initiative to a close and some franchisees elect to close moderately cash flow and drive-ins rather than make the investment in POP. These are typically low volume drive-ins that have minimal impact on our financial performance.

Going forward, we expect to remain at near a 1% net growth rate as we focus on maximizing our own four walls return. I'll now turn the call over to Corey Horsch our CFO to discuss our financial results and guidance in more detail.

Corey Horsch

Thanks Claudia. For the quarter, adjusted earnings per share improved 13% to $0.17 including a $0.04 benefit from the federal tax bill. Our adjusted tax rate for the quarter was 11.9%. System wide same-store sales declined 2.9% during the quarter, [indiscernible] improved almost 3% more than offset by traffic declines given unfavorable weather and the continuation of intense competitive pressure. Franchise revenues decreased by almost $900,000 or 2.4% driven primarily by lower same-store sales and lower lease revenue.

Total company adjusted operating margin improved 140 basis points to 17.2% in the quarter driven primarily by higher mix of franchise stores as well effective expense management. Company driving margins improved 40 basis points in the quarter with the positive impact of our refranchising efforts offsetting the deleverage of negative same-store sales commodity cost inflation of approximately 2.2% and hourly labor inflation of 2.6% excluding Colorado minimum wage.

Company labor investment initiatives grew same store hourly wages by another 250 basis points mostly related to higher system manager pay. These wage investments are funded in part by more efficient labor deployment. We have locked in most of our commodity costs to the end of the fiscal year and anticipate our commodity basket to be up approximately 2% in fiscal 18. With the rate of inflation decreasing gradually in the second half of the fiscal year. For the quarter, we ran approximately 1% pricing a company with franchise drive-ins. We expect pricing to be between 1% and 2% when we introduce spring menus later this year.

Returning cash to shareholders remains the key priority, we're targeting a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5 to 4.5 times and expect to finish the year at the high end of the range. To that end in February we issued $170 million in fixed rate senior secured notes in a private securitization transaction. These notes have an expected life of seven years and will bear interest at 4.03%. The proceeds were used to repay the full amount drawn on the 2016 variable notes with the excessive use for investment needs for the business or to return cash to shareholders.

We've retained $100 million in undrawn capacity on our variable funding notes. The fixed rate issuance achieved our objectives of locking in favorable interest rates, staggering our debt maturities and ensuring that we can comfortably meet our operating capital return priorities over the medium and long term.

During the second quarter, we repurchased 1.2 million shares for $31 million as part of our $160 million share repurchase program. We're expecting to return an additional $24 million to shareholders via dividend in fiscal 18. We ended the quarter with $64.2 million in unrestricted cash. We anticipate CapEx of approximately $40 million. There are couple of moving parts within this forecast that you should be aware of. The $40 million includes $7 million to $8 million in the purchase of real estate assets from a franchisee and no build-to-suit activity for the fiscal year.

The real estate acquisition came about as a result of a franchisee looking to free up capital for growth in other markets purchasing the real estate allowed us to reinvest cash from recent refranchising related activity and avoid potentially having to prepay a portion of our fixed rate debt as per the terms of our securitization. On an underlying basis, that puts our CapEx below $35 million for the year consistent with our go forward expectations. We anticipate free cash flow of approximately $60 million to $63 million in 2018 or close to $70 million excluding cash used for the real estate acquisition.

Moving on to our fiscal 2018 outlook. We expected some same store sales to be flat to up 2% in the back half of the year equating the full year same store sales of down 1% to up 1%. As Cliff mentioned first half performance like the expectations with a significant headwind from whether. Our second half guidance however is relatively unchanged versus expectations we had set at the beginning of the year.

For comparison purposes, if we exclude the impact of the federal tax reform, we now expect adjusted EPS to be up 2% to 7% versus prior expectations of 5% to 10% reflecting the first half shortfall including the impact of the tax bill which we expect will take our fiscal 2018 tax rate to 25% to 26% we expect fiscal 2018 earnings in the range of $1.43 to $1.50 per share. For the year, margins at company-owned drive-ins are expected to range from 15% to 15.5% depending on same-store sales performance slightly below prior expectation owing to lower first half comp performance.

We continue to expect upward pressure on labor costs in 18 driven by minimum wage increases, continued investment in driving management wages and overall tightness in the labor market. We anticipate labor to increase by 50 to 100 basis points as a percent of sales in the second half of the fiscal year. We anticipate our lease revenue to be approximately flat versus prior year. Our projected SG&A expense for 18 remained at $76 million to $78 million.

And with that, operator we'd like to open the call to questions please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Nicole Miller with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Nicole Miller

Thank you. Good afternoon, it's all one question but it's long. Same-store sales. Lot of your peers have an 18-month convention, I think you're 15 dropping in at the sixteenth month. If you change that, just curious would that smoothen things out there?

And then it's helpful to get the Summer Nights update. Can you kind of give just a slightly more comprehensive understanding of the second half marketing? So what programs are similar are they running in the same amount of weak year-over-year how do things align? Thank you.

Clifford Hudson

So, one idea with the marketing piece and you talk about the smoothing out piece. As it relates to marketing in the latter half of the year to perhaps expand just a little bit. What Claudia has touched on, I think from most any angle that you look at the last six months or year we can see what gives us the optimism about the guy growing traffic and in fact we are saying coming out of the winner into March. Better traffic better sales.

So, what is that. Well first, it is the media and that the shift in the nature of the media and frankly heavy reliance on 15 second commercials, but it's not yet the 15 second piece. Much of our industry partners or peers have already done this, may have done it a couple years ago and more but it's not just shifting to 15 second because we were doing more of that last year. It's the 15 second and the creative that is designed for a 15 second commercial.

So, the commercials have been doing in the last let's just say 90 days in terms -- not running but in terms of the creative that's prepared for it. We are showing higher ace scores some of this Claudia shared in her presentation as to just the specific commercial. But in the recent past with 15 second commercials and 15 second creative designed for that 15 second spot and that. Look at more intensive focus on making that work harder for us. We are seeing much better scores from an ICE metric standpoint, then we would have had historically.

So better media buying, stronger creative and in the more recent past here with a product that we believe can have particular appeal to a female consumer, all consumers generally it's a 350-calorie hamburger but particularly a female consumer, a creative strategy that has greater appeal there with the two women that were pictured in the slide earlier that Claudia shared this has been running in the month of March so we got better media better creative there is more focus. You've got. Channels that were purchasing in national cable that are more strategically focused particularly as we're running a promotion intended to appeal to women. Buying channels or brands and national cable that also skew, somewhat more towards women.

So, media creative the nature, the efficiency in the 15 second commercial, 10 percent increase in gross rating points at this time versus a year ago. And then the product piece that Claudia went through as we move into the spring and summer there is will on a continuous basis be product news, new product news that cuts across a variety of day part and kicks off with this spring as we've already stated, with the blended beef and mushroom burger and attractiveness for a variety of reasons not least of which is lower calories but it's also delicious burger.

So, this is the theme that you'll see ongoing through the remainder of the year the improved media shifting in creative targeted creative and products. And it is translating in the month of March to stronger traffic and sales. Once we get beyond this kind of sloppy weather and late winter stuff that parts of the country experiencing. Our view is that the fundamentals we're experiencing are more positive than they were six and 12 months ago and thus back to this point about that 0% to 2% positive. We feel more positive about that.

Corey Horsch

Nicole, I can take your question on comps. Given that our gross unit openings have been between 1% and 2% for the last couple years the impact of going from a 15-month convention to an 18-month convention on comps ruling in would be pretty minimal. On top of that the honeymoon period is typically winding down by the 15 months outside of maybe a couple of new outside of new markets which are not the full 1% or 2% of gross unit opening.

So that wouldn't really, that would be pretty diminish as far as moving out the volatility. The volatility really just comes from our product portfolio being a little bit more weather sensitive than others and our geographic concentration not allowing the weather affects to be smoothed out as easily as it can be for some of our peers.

Nicole Miller

That's helpful. Thank you.

Corey Horsch

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. We'll now take our next question from William Slabaugh with Stephens Inc. Please go ahead.

William Slabaugh

Yes. Thanks guys. Want to first ask about just the sort of landscape out there from a value perspective. I know we've seen a lot of your competitors get more aggressive on value and I know you talked about some of the things that the Slinger is at an aggressive price point and then also Pretzel Twist that you guys have been pushing?

How are you thinking about value on your menu and is there may be a more permanent peace to the menu as you think about revamps that value may belong versus where it is today?

Clifford Hudson

Well, we do Will have everyday low-price portion of the menu with a hand full of items on it. It's not something that we promote heavily, but it is something available on a daily basis to consumers. So, while we have work to do and this is I'm sure not missed on you as we tried to include the value message in our promotions on an ongoing basis. But in the last, in the recent past versus let's just say a year ago, we've worked to have new product news that has differentiating element about it and we have broader appeal to consumers but with some price sensitivity.

So, you have that slinger you have this new burger at a $1.99 and then enhanced a little bit at $2.49. So, this is our strategy and we have not been anticipating, no pun intended beefing up the menu with however you described a more concentrated discounting element.

William Slabaugh

Got it. That's helpful. If I can follow-up with one other. Just kind of curious given lots of weather and which has led to volatility in the comp that you mentioned. So curious kind of how the conversation with franchisees have gone recently. How you would characterize those obviously that's probably going to be a little bit tough on profitability. Well, for those guys that you mention that's impacting your growth a little bit.

But in general, how you'd characterize those conversations and how we should think about their outlook on the business in the future as we stand today.

Claudia San Pedro

So, Will, this is Claudia. I'll answer that question. I think that we've been very pleased with the constructive discussions we've had with our franchisees and I'll tell you a couple of things. What we heard from them over a year ago with respect to our business was look you've done a great job of driving same store sales and profits over the past few years but recently a combination of the promotional activity, the competitive environment in our menu gotten to be to the point it's getting to be more and more difficult to execute on a good customer service experience from an operational perspective.

So, as you look at that, and as we look to address each of those things a couple of points; one, I think getting great feedback from our franchisees on our efforts to simplify the menu and simplify operations and that also includes simplifying promotional activity. So, one of the ways that we've done that as an example is over the past, if you look at the second fiscal quarter and the third fiscal quarter we have very intentionally streamlined our promotional activity to reduce the number of national media messages to keep them and again it's under that umbrella a few were bigger better.

So, streamlining that thinking that we can still continue to get good traction from a traffic perspective. So, we received good feedback from that and we think from a consumer standpoint seeing good feedback from that perspective as well. From the value perspective, obviously, that's a little bit more challenging for us it's a constant balance of from an ideal perspective our franchisees we wouldn't like to discount anything. At the same time, we recognize the need to be able to reverse negative traffic trend and to drive sales to our drive-ins which in turn will drive profit.

So, those are ongoing discussions with our franchisees and I think the framework we've been looking at it is recognizing that we needed a better everyday value message hence the $2.99 and $3.99 price points on burger bundle will continue to assess whether or not we need that if the consumer environment evolved and we can introduce more premium products certainly, we will do that.

We think what's nice is that with new premium product innovations like the Pretzel Twists and the Slinger we're able to have a little bit more flexibility. So, we're addressing that piece. So, all in all as we think about where our franchisees are from a profitability standpoint. Would we like to see better sales, yes. Would we like to be in an environment where we don't discount everything, yes but they also recognize that we need to have a good balance of that. We've implemented strategies to address that.

I think they are pleased with the initiatives we have in place to simplify the menu and operations which over the next few months we think will not only improve sales and profits in the near term but over the long term as well.

William Slabaugh

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We'll now take our next question from Matthew Christian with Guggenheim Securities.

Matthew Christian

Hi this is Matt Christian on for Matt. Thanks for the question. Given the second half zero to 2% same store sales outlook and 1% pricing with the moderating cogs inflation. Why do you imply decline to the second half restaurant margin?

Clifford Hudson

Second half restaurant margins are under pressure because predominantly we have commodity costs of about 2% and we have labor wage inflation of between 2% and 3% excluding the impact of Colorado minimum wage which would add another point to point a half to that number. So, with those, it depends at the higher end of the comp range margins would fare better obviously at the lower, they'd see more pressure. The difference between the second half and the first half is that we don't have, we've locked the benefits of the refranchising efforts that we completed last year.

Matthew Christian

Okay. Are any other new initiatives a little more labor intensive or anything like that or just mostly just wage inflation?

Clifford Hudson

It's predominantly wage inflation, we've made a couple -- we continue to make some investments at the manager and assistant manager level, at the crew to improve customer service I make sure we have can provide the best customer service experience we can through all five of our day parts. We have some other initiatives underway to help fund and offset some of those cost pressures including the roll out of a new labor scheduling tool that's ongoing throughout the system and will be in effect for a significant percentage of our restaurants as we enter the critical summer selling season. So, we'll have an update on progress there.

And a lot of our franchisees continued to implement the inventory management tool that we put in place in company drive-ins a year ago which yielded some them favorable savings on the food and paper line.

Matthew Christian

Got it. And just one last question the 0%, 2% is that implying an improvement or do you think that's where the kind of second half since where sales trends are operating now?

Corey Horsch

As Cliff mentioned, excluding kind of some other noise from really March we'll end the 0% to 2% range month today that we're expecting for the second fiscal.

Matthew Christian

Thanks very much.

Operator

We'll now take our next question from Andrew Charles with Cowen & Company.

Andrew Charles

Thanks. Claudia, just revisiting answer you had earlier. The conversation of franchisees has there been discussion around the new prototype perhaps low investment costs and allow the brand access perhaps smaller footprints?

Claudia San Pedro

That's a great question. We are actually looking at, constantly looking at ways to improve return on investment. So one of the initiatives that we're looking at is what are strategic ways that we can continue to lower the cost of investment and ensure that we can continue to convey what our brand is about but in perhaps different format. So, we are experimenting with that, and that's just a part of the ongoing development process that's out there.

Andrew Charles

Okay. And then my other question was just the guidance for the back half of the year for flat up to comps the simple arithmetic is kind of in the flat to 4% range just given your base points range for the year. So, can you kind of just bridge the gap between that how you're thinking about the back half?

Clifford Hudson

I'm not sure I fully understand your question. So, if we did flat comps in the second half of the year that would imply about negative one for the year, if we did 2% that would imply somewhere between half a point and a point positive comps for the year. So, that's how the math works. Does that answer your question?

Andrew Charles

Yes, we'll talk about it offline. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We'll now take our next question from Brian Bittner with Oppenheimer.

Mike Thanos

Great. Thanks. This is Mike Thanos on for Brian. Just curious if you'd be willing to share the weather impact in March. It was pretty big in the last quarter. Just curious if you could tell us what that would be currently?

Corey Horsch

I'm sure you've seen from weather in your [indiscernible] it's negative. It continues to be a drag. We're not even through the month yet, so we don't necessarily have a real-time estimate. But yes, it continues to be a drag as it was in January and February.

Mike Thanos

Alright. And you talked about kind of improving trends. Is that something that you think the industry is seeing as well or do you actually think that your kind of like now taking some share and you're seeing better acceleration and maybe like that the peer set as a whole.

Clifford Hudson

Well, I think some of the things that we're doing. We like to think are having positive impact. So, in terms of us versus the competition one of the things mentioned earlier, our media strategy that we've evolved that really looking at a lot of our industry peers they did this a year and two years ago.

So, they have a reliance on 13 second commercials in media buying getting the GRP increase based on that. Not new to us this industry. So, some of these things we're doing, other already gained those efficiencies. But the promotional activity, I mean everybody's got their news of one sort out there. Most of our competition, bigger competition in particular has focused very heavily on deal as you know, so the approach that we're taking I don't -- the media, the creative, the products, the promotion has to have some positive impact.

But whether it's on par with others business in particular lile 30-60 days I don't know.

Mike Thanos

Alright. Thanks. And just one quick clarification for you. 25%, 26% tax rate the right way to think about go forward in the 19 and beyond?

Corey Horsch

It will likely be at the low end of that range of slightly below. We don't get a full 12 months. This year given our fiscal years, but there is also kind of some moving parts that we haven't fully assessed and there's likely to be changes between now and when we're ready to go in fiscal 19. But if you use kind of a 24% to 25% rate you'd probably be pretty close to where we'll end up for next year.

Mike Thanos

Perfect. Thanks so much.

Corey Horsch

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. We'll now take our next question from Brett Levy. Please go ahead.

Brett Levy

Thank you, good afternoon. If you could do me a favor and share a little bit more on what you're seeing on the menu simplification. Whether it's how much of it is core items, sandwiches, beverage and that. Just a clarification did you say that there's going to be after the spring roll out there's going to be another purging in the fall?

And then just with respect to the rollout of your market rollout of order right now. What do you really need to see specifically to accelerate beyond the April roll out to the national and is that a fiscal completion or calendar completion that you expect to have it nationally? Thank you.

Claudia San Pedro

I'm happy to address the menu simplification questions Brett and then Cliff can you address the order ahead system implementation.

With respect to menu simplification, we really looked at it through two lenses; one from a consumer lens so how they approach the menu and how they navigate the menu and from that perspective our objectives were as follows it was really looking at it from as you look at what our brand is known for and what we can deliver on its personalization and the right amount of variety that enables and facilitates personalization.

So, to that end, what had happened over the past few years if we had added and I'll give the example because most of the initial simplification has really occurred in our ice cream section of the menu. What we have done is added different tiers of items, shakes, master shakes, glass, which are candy ad in ice cream products and master blast for more premium product promotions. What we were seeing from a consumer standpoint is they really want the option to know that they can personalize it and they need to know what their options are we don't have to curate that for them in such an intentional way to the point where we may have 16 different flavors for those two categories.

Instead what we can do is offer a base of six different flavors but have a series of add-ons where they can then personalize it and come up with their own combination of items. So, to that end, the menu simplification was geared from a consumer standpoint and simplifying it from that perspective, so we have and what you'll see with this latest round of menu change in the spring is eliminating some of those categories like master blast but still retaining some of those candy add-ons.

So with with an eye from a consumer standpoint of doing that, so when you look at the menu it's about 20 percent reduction in actual menu items it's a cleaner look particularly again from an ice cream and [indiscernible] perspective what you'll see in the spring and then from the other objective that we were looking to achieve from a strategic perspective it was really about operational simplification though not only if we can achieve what we need to from a consumer perspective but then how can we make sure that we set up our operators so they're in a position where they can execute on a more consistent basis a superior customer service experience.

So, we looked at it from that perspective as well and we looked at eliminating where there are skews that we had on the menu that weren't selling as much. And again, that goes back to our master blast. Now I'll just give a simple example it for us. 8 a master blast of a chocolate waffle buried brownie blast.

Now I'll just give a simple example. For us to a master blast of a chocolate waffle berry, brownie blast sundae was a very I don't have a specific recipe very complicated to execute from an operator perspective. For us to offer a base and for the consumer to be able to add enough flavor they wanted is a much easier proposition to execute from an operational perspective. So, we looked at it from that perspective. Going forward we're looking at again just experimenting and testing both from a consumer and operator perspective both moderate and aggressive menu reductions and see what those yield over the next four to six months.

Clifford Hudson

Now, the second part of that question about the ICE the app rollout. But the app is already out there. It's the integration of the -- in the market at the store level. And the order had piece. So, we had that in several isolated stores now primarily Oklahoma City. We have also rolled it out to a single market about 27 stores in that market.

And we anticipate the month of April, we'll roll it out to a minimum of two or three more markets and so we'll get again since the scale but also more diverse marketing base, customer base I should say for marketing purposes. It is our intention and we believe we have the capacity to roll it out. Well, more broadly meaning system wide by fiscal year that is Brett our objective.

Brett Levy

And if I could sneak one more question in. I believe you said the pipeline is now about 500 units strong. Can you remind us where that was six and 12 months ago? Thank you.

Claudia San Pedro

So, about six months ago I can tell you was probably between 415 and 475 and probably a year ago, probably sitting at about 400, 350 to 400.

Clifford Hudson

While we're waiting on next question, I'm going to jump back to the question asked earlier and the point that popped back in my head after answering the question. We have seen CREST data recently which shows in terms of trending it shows us, so the question was is everybody just doing better and we're doing better with them or is there something contra trend with our activity?

The rate at which we're improving versus our peers in the industry, we were moving at a better trajectory than our peers in the industry were moving. And in the that's really only a 30-day sort of measure I think. But it's also only been 30, 60-day since we've done the media creative product promotion element.

So, I thought I'd go back and give color on that question.

Operator

Thank you. Now we'll take our next question from Dennis Geiger with UBS.

Dennis Geiger

Great thanks. Why don't you ask about that gap and if Cliff what you just mentioned if that's March or if that was the fiscal second quarter. And if you have that same gap data for the second quarter that you could provide if it wasn't that data. And then just building on that anything that you can kind of call out from a competitive standpoint worth noting in the quarter maybe where if competition with a bigger drag or less of a drag and it's been in previous quarters and a high level there were any particular challenges day part category.

I know you don't want to get into too much detail there, but anything high level you could share from a competitive standpoint relative to previous quarters?

Corey Horsch

Yes. The data that cliff was sharing was predominately March and reason that's relevant as you pointed out was because that's when we initiated a lot of these new elements to our marketing strategy and it pertains to second quarter. I don't think we'd want to front run any of our competitors from an out their results for that period of time. So, we won't really comment on that.

What was the final part of your question?

Dennis Geiger

Yes, just on competition.

Corey Horsch

Yes. As far as competitive activity goes it remains intense. It's hard to say that it was incrementally better or worse for this most recent fiscal period. I think kind of the choppiness of the weather trends in our core market would have made that to be more difficult then otherwise would have been.

But I know that some of our larger competitors started new initiatives as at the beginning of the calendar year and I don't think we can say that it had a disproportionate change in our trend one way or the other.

Dennis Geiger

Great. Thank Corey. And then just one more if I could. Cliff and Claudia, you get some good detail on the upcoming sales drivers but is there anything you could say as it relates to those drivers and same store sales accelerating framing whether its menu innovation on the more premium side whether it's value, whether it's digital ramping kind of what has you most excited. I'm sure it's a combination of things, but if there's something you could kind of tease out there that you're most excited about as we look two and three quarters ahead. Thanks.

Clifford Hudson

In the immediate future, I have to say it is more traditional and conventional marketing activity. So, I've already kind of lined out in details bit media, creative, product, promotion. But we feel better about the pipeline in all aspects from that standpoint. So, looking into this fiscal year that's a greater, the greater impact from that than the will from the digital rollout. And the reason I say that is because the digital roll-out is progressive. I mean we have in less than one percent of the system right now. And they'll be progressively till we get the end of the summer months and it will likely almost certainly not have a full quarter engagement in the fourth quarter, so it will be sometime in the quarter that rollout occurs.

And the thing I need to say about this is, it is a technology or digital infrastructure that is of significant value and one which because the customer in our case can pull into a stall be identified by putting the number from the stall onto their app and then get that quick service which was described. I had my own personal experience with that both in Oklahoma City and in the individual market we've rolled out that this is a key differentiator but it's not a month's promotion.

In other words, we're not only going to get near term benefit from it, but it will be moderated at the outset and build over time particularly as we build our own databases to these customers are and how to market to them and get critical mass over time. So, the digital piece is not like a fourth quarter pop that but what do we do with it next year. There will be a fourth quarter benefit that should be years contributing to the growth in traffic to our stores and therefore sales and profitability of our operators.

Dennis Geiger

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. We'll now take our next question from Gregory Francfort with Bank of America.

Gregory Francfort

Hi, I just had two questions. One is on breakfast, we've kind of heard from some competitors about that day part being weak and I'm curious if you've seen that as well and maybe what you attribute to?

And then my other question is for Claudia. I think you talked about an acceleration in unit growth sort as you move past on what's been a little bit of a choppier this year. But I think you also made a comment that the sort of medium term run rate would be 1%, which is I think where you are running. I guess is there going to be an acceleration in that sort of opening cadence or do you kind of expect to run a similar rate and how much of the 500 stores that are in the pipeline are committed to being open and maybe what is the timeline for that and so what there?

Claudia San Pedro

Okay. I might have to ask you to repeat that last part. So, the first part on the day part. Our breakfast day part hasn't performed any differently than any of our other day parts. So, we haven't seen anything noticeable there with respect to that. With respect to the pipeline, what I would tell you is in the near term about a 1% growth rate as we look at regaining sales momentum we still continue to believe that on a multi-year basis we can achieve 2% to 3% net unit growth rate.

What gives me confidence in that is as I talk to our franchisees and as we look at the delays that we've seen a combination is weather related a combination of the challenging sales environment, but we have we have franchisees that are thinking that are focused on the future. So as an example, we've got franchisees who may have recently purchased property and whether it's in the near term because a little bit more of a challenging sales environment they're going to sit on it for a little bit as opposed to build immediately or they're looking at areas that are still really green so they're waiting for some of that commercial development to take place. They're still planning on building.

So, that gives me the confidence that over the long-term we're going to see that pick up but in the near term seeing that 1%, unit growth rate. And I think you had another question in there. So, if you don't mind repeating it.

Gregory Francfort

Yes, just on the 500 stores that are committed how many are committed to being open in sort of what time frame are those commitments over?

Claudia San Pedro

Those commitments or I'd say the bulk of them are over the next three to four years and probably about 20% of them are beyond that time frame.

Gregory Francfort

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And we'll now take a final question from Jon Tower with Wells Fargo.

Jon Tower

Great. Thanks for sneaking me in. Just quick ones on menu simplification, I'm following up on that. Have you contemplated any impact on same-store sales or baking in any impact from menu simplification? That's one.

Than just thinking about the order had technology I know it's early days there but anything you can share on average Jack or day part usage in the market that had it so far? And then lastly, I know it's a topic that -- I don't think we've discussed before on the calls but delivery, your competitors have talked about sales being 65% to 70% incremental and I'm curious to get your thoughts on that sales channel? Thank you.

Claudia San Pedro

Sure John, I'll answer the menu simplification question. For this first round on menu simplification, our priority was really looking at items that didn't add a lot from a sales perspective. So, we would have a neutral impact on the same store sales.

So, with the changes and the reductions that we've made both in the past fall and the spring, we don't anticipate them having any adverse same-store sales impact at all.

The next round of testing that we're currently in the midst of for both the moderate and more aggressive menu test are looking at what kind of same store sales declines we would see but the trade off with two key focus areas. One; can we direct consumers into other sandwiches or entree items or snack item. Two; is there a positive trade off with while we might see some people leave because of reduced offering because of the fact that we're offering a better customer service experience and improving day to day consistently on the execution front are we able to gain more frequency from that.

So that's what the current tests that are in place will be assessing. Those few items; can we drive consumers to other sandwiches or entree items and I use sandwiches as an example for other product category. And two, if we can't -- we able still to drive more traffic and frequency with better more consistent service execution.

Clifford Hudson

And I'll deal with the latter portion of your multipart question there. As it relates to the order ahead tests and then the progression of this. Keep in mind it's been in a market now for three weeks, three weeks ago yesterday that I think we went live with it so it would be I don't know if we'll ever get to a point we are telling about every check from different type of order process and then day part makes. But even if we get there eventually it'd be premature to do at this point with three weeks of performance.

So, do we get that data of course we get it and we do get a by day part would you get every check, we get average service time, we get complaints related to this or the rate of complaint or the nature of complaints. But if three weeks and the implementation went very well the franchise operators are very pleased with it and our challenge now is to build adoption of it and repeat usage.

As it relates to the delivery piece. We do have several franchisees in several markets that are testing various delivery app. As you know there's no single app that operates on a nationwide basis and so if we're going to do that in varying markets we had to use various apps. I will say to you that one of the things about not using an off the shelf app because the app that we have rolled out now is we own the intellectual property and we've built it in a way to have flexibility and adaptation prospectively until as we choose and this is not an immediate future but as we choose to look at delivery either by involving our app and the process directly or integrating our app with other apps the other delivery apps we have that flexibility now whereas we would not have had it with an off the shelf product, which is where we were originally from an app standpoint.

But I would say to you that our focus is on this order ahead process, the biggest part of our focus on a digital strategy is on the order ahead process and the differentiation of the Sonic experience versus our competition because it's our viewpoint that we have the opportunity to really change the definition of convenience in the industry which has historically relied almost completely on a real estate framework and the question of physical locations across the market in order to provide the most convenient access for consumers.

But from our viewpoint, the way we're changing that is the consumer will be able to decide when and where they want to order they'll be able to use the app for complete customization of the order, they'll be able to pay utilizing the app. They'll be able to select which drive-in they choose to go to in order to pick up their food and they'll be able to choose the time that is most convenient to them.

So, everything is in their hand quite literally to drive that entire process rather than having to come to a physical location and then they'll come to the location that's most convenient for them and so from my view point the convenience piece historically dominated by physical presence and efficient market penetration. Then from our viewpoint we're changing the convenience game and what we've got to do is get the customer to see that experience in the way they have it we're confident we'll get them to utilize our app and our brand more than they would have otherwise.

This is the biggest part of our focus, doesn't mean we will be focusing on delivery either by integrating with other apps or otherwise but it does mean this is key focus for us in the immediate future and we view it as a long term sustained play.

Jon Tower

Great. Thank you.

Clifford Hudson

I think that was the last question. And we appreciate your participation in the conference call today as it was mentioned by our moderator at the outset, if you have questions regarding any aspect of this please feel free to reach out to our Chief Financial Officer Corey Horsch. And beyond that we'll look forward in a few months of sharing the spring results with you and wish you the best of luck. Thanks so much.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude today's conference. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

