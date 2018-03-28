Abbott's Innovation Will Pay Handsomely Over The Long Run

Shares are no bargain, but are not grossly overvalued either. Long term investors can still make out well in the long run by paying fair value for excellent companies.

Abbott's spin off of AbbVie, and recent moves to acquire St. Jude's Medical and Alere have skewed the metrics. In reality, Abbott is very well positioned moving forward.

A quick glance at Abbott Labs would reveal a short streak of dividend raises, as well as mediocre dividend growth over the past several years. This is extremely misleading.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) currently won't show on very many dividend stock screens. Its current dividend streak is only five years, and dividend growth over the past several years has been lackluster. Don't be misled dividend growth investors. Abbott Labs is a fantastic company that has been through a lot of restructuring over the past few years. First by spinning off AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), followed by acquisitions and divestitures. The current Abbott Labs is well positioned in lucrative markets, and starting to see results. Abbott Labs has the makings of a strong investment choice for long term investors.

Weak Dividend Metrics.... On The Surface

When you take a first glance, the data doesn't jump out at you. A simple check on Abbott's dividend payments in recent years will reveal that its dividend streak is only at five years. This is dwarfed by rival peers in the healthcare industry such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). Over the past three years, the dividend has only risen from $0.96 in 2015, to $1.06 this past year.

However, there is a lot more to this story. Abbott Labs has a rich history as a healthcare company that includes 130 years of business, and a global presence that now spans more than 150 countries. Despite its current five year streak, Abbott has continuously paid a quarterly dividend for more than 90 years. The last several years at Abbott Labs has seen quite a restructuring take place. Some of the major changes include:

Spinning off its pharmaceutical business as AbbVie Inc.

Acquiring St. Jude Medical for $25B

Acquiring Alere for $5.3B

Divesting its eye care business to Johnson & Johnson for $4.33B

With so much change over the past several years, this is clearly not the Abbott Laboratories of decades past. The "new look" company is one that appears positioned in strategic markets and is poised to see growth in the coming years.

Innovation & Strong Positioning In Key Markets

The healthcare industry is poised to remain a strong growth area. Healthcare currently makes up approximately 10% of global GDP, and this figure will only rise as the global population ages in the decades to come.

source: Abbott Laboratories

One aspect of Abbott Labs that hasn't gone away, is the drive for continual innovation. Abbott Labs launched more than 20 new products this past year alone.

source: Abbott Laboratories

For example, Abbott's "Freestyle Libre" is a smart glucose monitoring system for the more than 425 million people living with diabetes. This figure is expected to rise another 48% by the year 2045 as the obesity epidemic continues to worsen. Abbott's "Confirm RX" insertable cardiac monitor is another example of bringing key medical device technology to the next generation. It is the first smartphone compatible ICM (this is a benefit of the St. Jude acquisition). This also happens to target another growth market. The heart monitoring device market is poised to grow at a steady rate near 6.6% CAGR in the coming years. These two innovative products are examples among others, of Abbott's strategy to align itself in key markets as strong competitors.

source: Abbott Laboratories

Transition For The Future Continues

As I mentioned earlier in the article, there has been a lot of change at Abbott Labs. With the acquisitions now in the rear view mirror, Abbott Labs must work to restrengthen its balance sheet (took on a lot of debt during these acquisitions). On the plus side, the acquisitions are already having a positive effect on the business, as Abbott ended the year with a very strong quarter.

After the acquisitions, Abbott Labs now carries long term debts totaling approximately $28B. The uptick from last year was primarily due to Abbott taking on St. Jude's debt as part of the acquisition.

source Abbott Laboratories

While the acquisitions have loaded Abbott Labs with more leverage than it has traditionally operated with, Abbott is situated pretty well to dig themselves out. I would expect another modest dividend raise this year (most recent raise was 5.7%), as the near term appears to be the most difficult for Abbott. Abbott stated in its earnings call that debt payments will continue throughout 2018. Abbott has little over $4B in notes due in 2019. Abbott's 2017 free cash flow of $4.4B minus dividend payments of $1.8B leave approximately $2.6B left over for debts if we assume cash flows are around the same level in 2018 (they should be higher with sales growth projected at 6%-7%). By paying towards debts this year, Abbott will be able to manage the rest of it as it comes due. After 2019, the road gets easier with remaining debts being very spread out at reasonable amounts.

Once this near term debt hurdle is cleared, I see an uptick in dividend growth coming. By then, cash flows should be materially higher considering management's organic revenue growth forecast being in the mid to high single digits. As it is, the dividend currently consumes less than half of free cash flows. Management appears pretty confident about the upcoming growth that the company is poised for. It pegged 2018 earnings guidance at between $2.80 - $2.90 per share, good for 14% year over year growth. Analysts consider this growth realistic, as average estimates have Abbott's earnings growth rate set at just under 12% per annum over the next five years.

Valuation

This leads into our final piece of the puzzle, valuation. As always, a great company can be a terrible investment if the valuation doesn't make sense. With earnings forecasted at $2.90 for this year, shares are currently trading at just under 21X earnings. With the S&P 500 trading at roughly 19X 2018 earnings, Abbott Labs is currently trading at a slight premium to the market. I am OK with this because of the high quality of Abbott's business, as well as the growth prospects we have reviewed thus far.

If we look at the yield on free cash flows, we see something interesting.

source: YCharts

Despite the P/E ratio being a touch high, we are near a three year high on free cash flow yield. Abbott has boosted its value or "bang for your buck" on a cash flow basis. I always reinforce my evaluation with cash flows because cash is truly the "blood" of a business. Strong cash flows bode well for both investor returns (dividends/buybacks), and potential investments back into the company to spur growth.

Even though this figure is the highest it has been in a while, I wouldn't say that shares are "cheap". The stock is still priced at a premium to the market, and cash flow yields need to hit the high single digits before I would consider shares to be in a heavily undervalued state. Fair value is probably the most appropriate term that comes to mind when looking at Abbott Labs stock right now.

That doesn't have to be a bad thing though. Sometimes it pays handsomely to simply buy a wonderful company at a fair price and hold onto it. If we assume that Abbott Labs succeeds in reaching earnings growth of 12% over the next five years (analyst estimation) and add on the dividend, investors could be looking at total returns averaging 13-14% per annum. Now there needs to be a margin of safety instilled, but you can certainly make money on Abbott at current levels over the long term.

Conclusion

It is important to keep an eye on the horizon when you are evaluating potential investments. You also can't judge a book by its cover (or what a stock screener tells you). This is certainly the case with Abbott Labs. When you take a deeper look into the company, you will see a restructured company that is poised to grow in the coming years.

By taking strategic positions within lucrative niches (in an always growing healthcare industry) and driving forward with innovative products, Abbott is setting itself up for success over the long term. It ended the year on a strong note, and dividend growth investors should be rewarded once it clears its 2019 debt bottleneck. This stock is one to buy, hold, and reap the rewards of patience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.