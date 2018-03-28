Who's Betting Against Pfizer?

To form a conclusion, I don't believe any long term factors have changed but rather an insider or an analyst who speculated or had data on upcoming company events hedged.

As some major dealings were set to be announced during or after the reported period, I dive into those and analyze whether they had meaning and what price action resulted.

The last time I focused on short interest was a few days before the rapid correction in the market, where I found that short interest in major stock ETFs like SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and SPDR Financials ETF (XLF), which are notably ways for retail investors to participate in the markets and for institutions to hedge their positions via options, fell off a cliff in a short period of time. A few days later, unrelated to the article itself, the market corrected at a fast pace, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) shedding several thousand points in the matter of a week, similar to what happened in August of 2015. I believe that a major factor in the rapid decline was because of the low short interest and lack of cushioning in the overall market. Short interest is used to hedge positions and make fresh bets against companies with upcoming events or news releases. Pfizer (PFE) has recently come to my attention.

Short Interest Update

On February 28th Pfizer's short interest stood at 61.8M shares, or 1.04% of the company's 5.95B outstanding shares. In the market's recent report on March 15th, the company's short interest increased by 82M shares to settle at 142.9M shares held short, or 2.4% of the company's outstanding shares.

With average daily volume of around 22M shares, this isn't an insignificant amount of shares to be shorted in the span of 14 days. It totals nearly $3 billion in value and represents almost 1.5% of the company's total market capitalization.

Price Action

Accompanying the market-wide rally since November of 2016, Pfizer shares have appreciated from around $30.00 per share to a peak of $39.00 per share and settled at current prices around $35.50 per share. During the reported short interest period, the company saw a peak at $37.00 per share, which drew down to current prices of around $35.00 per share, which may have been caused in part by the heavy short selling.

There has been no unusual activity or high selling volume over the same period of time with average volume trailing the overall market, surging around the tariff news but unchanged following announcements by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and FDA news, which I describe next.

Meaning: Speculation

There were several 'major' developments in Pfizer over the course of those 14 days. The first is the Chinese tariffs announced by the Trump Administration. At first glance this seems to be an insignificant position since Pfizer only recently announced healthcare relationship boosts with China, even as it has 22% of its revenues coming from emerging markets with China at its center. The move does, however, present an under-covered target from a general tariff-related trade war which nearly all economists conclude is bad for US exporters.

A minor factor that followed, by chronological order, was the cease of the company's research into Alzheimer's and Parkinson's treatments, which in modern medicine investment terms can be a gold mine as breakthroughs occur on a yearly basis and a cure for the diseases are sought and funded by both public and private institutions.

Some days later, the FDA approved the company's Xeljanz drug for advisory committee meeting for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. After the March 15th period, the FDA granted the company's Prostate Cancer Drug for priority review, set to be released in the coming months.

A major event, which is still unfolding, is the company's sales of its Consumer Health business. Reportedly, Reckitt (OTCPK:RBGLY) dropping out of the race allowed GlaxoSmithKline to jump in and be gifted the company's business, which it reportedly was willing to pay around $20 billion for, which includes familiar brands like Advil and others. However, in a recent development, GlaxoSmithKline dropped out of the bidding war and Pfizer is now at a lack of buyers large enough to integrate the massive business into their own. I believe this had something to do with price negotiations as GlaxoSmithKline had the leverage of being one of the only ones interested in the business, which backfired and concluded in inaction. GlaxoSmithKline announced today that it would acquire Novartis's Consumer Health Care JV for $13 billion, a worthy rival of Pfizer's own business.

A more recent development was the company's failed trial of Chantix, a smoking cessation drug. This market was expected to be a large one, dominated by companies like GlaxoSmithKline, and a loss in it cost the company a spot in the 12.3% CAGR $9 billion market.

Price Targets

As average analyst estimates call for a $41.00 per share price target, representing 15.56% upside from current prices, alongside recent price target hikes and "BUY" rating confirmations, I don't believe any of these factors have a material effect on the company's long term view. Even with the continued expenses and broad-based focus with the retention of their consumer health business, the company doesn't seem to have any clear catalysts for such a large short increase, especially given the amount of shares held short which is fairly illiquid in the case of a temporary reactionary price movement.

Conclusion

Although I don't think there are any long term catalysts to conclude that someone knows something that can hurt them in the long term, I do believe that short term headwinds may present themselves, including repercussions from their terminated deal with GlaxoSmithKline and failed Chantix trial.

I'll wait to see what type of change the next short interest report brings to determine if a further deep dive into the company's short or medium term prospects is warranted, but I believe that based on previous short-interest related trends that caution is advised through the FDA reporting season.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.