GE: The Time To Buy Is Now

The Bottom line is that there is enormous value and significant profit potential in GE. Warren Buffet appears to realize this, and so do I.

With so much negativity, it's no wonder the stock has been on a perpetual path lower. But all things must come to an end.

Nevertheless, here we are, and many people are now calling for single digits, great recession lows, and some are even starting to use the "B" word.

If you asked market participants early last year where they see GE 1 year from now I bet almost no-one would have said $13.

Be Greedy when Others are Fearful

The crash of General Electric (GE), the industrial giant, and American icon, has been both epic and surreal at the same time. The sheer magnitude of the company’s decline is astonishing. GE’s enterprise value has cratered from well over $400 billion in early 2016 to just about $185 billion. Moreover, the company’s stock is down by a staggering 58% since early 2017. Correction, it’s not simply down, the stock keeps cascading lower, then lower, and then even lower after that.

This perpetual decline explains why there has been no shortage of people trying to call a bottom in the stock. First it was $24, then $21, then $19, $17, $15, etc. Analysts, professional, and armature investors alike have been wrong on GE so far. Just when you think the stock has found a bottom and it can’t go any lower, another down leg materializes. Well, all things come to an end eventually, and the relentless selling in GE is no exception.

Now you have people calling for single digits, some are calling for GE to hit the lows reached during the great recession. Others are saying they will get in when Warren Buffet decides to buy. It appears that GE just may be the most hated company in America right now. But when is enough selling enough? When dose GE begin to represent real value going forward? When is it a “good time to buy”? I think that time is right now, please allow me to explain why.

Why Does GE Continue to Cascade Lower?

The short sellers are not bringing down GE. Despite the relentless selling total short interest in GE remains under 2%. Therefore, the overwhelming amount of selling is coming from people simply not wanting to be in the stock. Why do people not want to be GE? There are various reasons.

Certain institutional holders sold because the dividend became too small. In fact, many retail investors probably sold because the dividend got cut. Some people are fed up with management. Others, just don’t see the point in owning GE, and would rather own something else, and so on. There are a million reasons why people chose to sell their GE shares. It seems like no one wants to own the stock, and this is where the cascading effect comes from. But as every value investor knows, you want to buying when everyone is selling. Be greedy when others are fearful. Buy when there’s blood in the streets. I think Warren Buffet may have used some of these lines himself a time or two.

So, what are People Saying about GE?

People are saying some noteworthy things about GE. While the lowest price target on the street remains JPMorgan’s $11, retail investors are beginning to say some telling things. You don’t have to go any further than my latest GE article’s comment board to read some very interesting and telling statements. The comments are so overwhelmingly bearish that I must seriously consider them as a significant counter indicator.

Some people are calling for single digits, some are saying the price is going to great recession lows, others are saying they will only consider buying when Warren Buffet buys, some are starting to use the “B” word, etc. Naturally, such commentary arouses a certain degree of curiosity.

First, why single digits? GE’s market cap is already smaller than 3M’s (MMM), and other much smaller competitors. But in the single digits it would be less than $100 billion, about $85 billion as soon as $10 gets breached. This would make GE about 40% smaller than Netflix (NFLX), a company with about $10 billion in sales and fewer than 5,000 full time employees. By the way even at these prices GE’s market cap is about $20 billion below NFLX’s, but in the single digits it would be approaching just half. I am not saying Netflix is not a great company, I own its shares, but does anyone else see a major disconnect here? Considering all elements one seems to be richly valued, and the other seems to be significantly undervalued right now.

Next, why great recession lows? In 2009 GE cut its dividend completely and the company’s capital segment had a huge book filled with mortgage backed securities. Remember those? Yes, those pesky MBSs that caused companies to go bankrupt. Do people recall that GE got the second biggest bailout out of any company, second only to American International Group (AIG). A staggering $139 billion was injected into an insolvent GE to keep the company from going bankrupt. Is GE in anywhere near the dire financial shape it was in then? Of course not. Nevertheless, as of Monday the stock was trading at levels not seen since mid-2009. Is there a conceivable justification for GE to retest the lows of the great recession? I see none, yet people are talking about it. This is another indicator of the overly negative tone plaguing the company, which is contributing to perpetual selling in its stock.

Regarding Warren Buffet, yes, the Oracle of Omaha did say he would look at GE at the “right price”. Ironically, as I'm writing this section news is hitting the wire that Warren Buffet may be looking to build a position in GE, and the stock is moving higher on the news. Therefore, those looking to invest alongside Warren Buffet may have a reason to buy some GE shares now. Also, it is possible Warren was already buying Monday or Tuesday, when the stock was below $13. That's speculation on my part, but regardless, it appears that Warren recognizes that there is value in GE, and so do I.

GE: The Value is There

The bottom line is that there is significant value and enormous profit potential in GE. The current enterprise value of GE is only about $185 billion. Arguably, the aviation and the healthcare divisions alone are worth more than that. Let’s look at GE’s 2017 earnings, to see what the earnings potential of GE’s businesses is.

Aviation Profit: $6.64 billion

Healthcare Profit: $3.45 billion

Power Profit: $2.78 billion

Renewable Energy Profit: $0.73 billion

Oil and Gas Profit: $0.9 billion

Lighting Profit: $0.1 billion

Transportation Profit: $0.82 billion

Total GE profit: $15.42 billion

21% tax rate: $3.24 billion

GE approximate income from businesses (excluding GE Capital): $12.18 billion

We can see from the numbers GE’s businesses have very strong earning potential. We know that the capital unit is deeply troubled, but all the skeletons should be out of the closet by now. Also, GE can probably spin off the capital segment going forward to focus more of its attention on its core businesses. If we divide the $12.18 billion income by the 8.38 billion shares outstanding, we arrive at an EPS of $1.40. Then, if we apply a current industry standard P/E of 17.7 on EPS of $1.40 we arrive at a stock price of about $25.

(Model does not factor in debt servicing payments. Including current debt servicing the share price would drop to roughly $18.)

Another element to consider is that GE is in distress now and it’s not firing on all cylinders, not even close. When it does begin to perform better in the future, naturally the underlying earnings will go up substantially.

Price Action

We can see that GE is making a sharp rebound from extremely oversold levels. The RSI, CCI, full stochastic and other technical indicators are suggesting a change towards a more positive momentum is possible if not likely going forward. We can also see that sell volume hasn’t been that meaningful in recent sessions. The big volume washouts occurred in November and January, but the selling persisted even as volume waned. This suggests seller exhaustion may be taking place. And when there are no more or very few sellers, the buyers are likely to come in and bid the stock up noticeably.

There is an overwhelming amount of negativity surrounding the stock. Did anyone think GE would be trading at $13 when the stock was at $31 in early 2017? Not likely. It appears that the selling in GE simply began to feed on itself as the negative news flow continuously gathered steam enabling a giant snowball effect to occur, that resulted in a seemingly perpetually cascading share price. The overly negative commentary reinforces the idea that the selling is overdone. Moreover, there appears to be a great deal of value in the company that is being disregarded, overlooked, and underestimated right now. And finally, it even looks like Warren Buffet is ready to come on board, or is already in GE possibly.

I believe in GE, and while it may take some time the company should recover and become leaner, stronger, and more efficient in the process. But ultimately, the stock price is going to recover before the company does. I stated in my last GE article that the latest leg down would bring the stock to the $12.50-$13 level, and it did. I believe now could be a good time to start building a position in GE. I bought shares Tuesday morning around $13 a share, and I expect the stock will be significantly higher one year from now.

It is important to mention that for GE’s stock to recover notably the current bull market needs to continue grinding higher. When the bull market ends, GE will very likely fall with the rest of them, until then I believe GE can start to outperform going forward.

