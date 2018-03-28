PM Perspectives: Options Favor U.S. Large-Cap Above All Other Equity Classes

Dr. Ashwin Alankar discusses the reasons - including fiscal stimulus and dollar weakness - why option market signals are showing a distinct preference for U.S. large-cap equities over stocks from Europe, Asia or emerging markets.

Transcript

One thing which is innovative or unique about how we go about assessing the attractiveness of different asset classes going forward is we use market prices themselves to give us insight into whether or not a certain asset class is less attractive, more attractive or of equal attractiveness to other asset classes. Why market prices? Well, market prices for two important reasons. One, market prices are forward-looking. They embody forward-looking information about future risks. And two, we know the market is smart. We know the market is intelligent. We know the market is very hard to beat. So why not use the information that an intelligent system is telling us, and the market prices that we focus on are option prices. Option prices or option contracts are insurance contracts. They represent an insurance premium. And what we know is if the price of insurance to protect against losses increases, that immediately is telling you the risk to the downside has increased. If the price to participate in the upside has increased, that directly and immediately tells you the probability of an asset enjoying a run-up has increased.

Very rarely does the option market indicate only one equity region is looking attractive or only one equity region is looking unattractive. Today, what we find is the only one equity region which is looking attractive is U.S. large-cap equities. When it comes to European equities, when it comes to Asian equities, when it comes to emerging market equities, the option market is painting a very bleak picture. So the question is why? Why is that the case? We believe it has to do with two potential fundamental reasons. The first is only in the U.S. are we talking about fiscal stimulus, whether that's fiscal stimulus coming in the form of repatriation, whether that's fiscal stimulus coming in the form of tax reform, which has already happened, or whether that's fiscal stimulus coming in the form of actual spending by Treasury. Fiscal stimulus should help offset the withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

The second fundamental reason we believe the option market is pointing to unattractiveness in equity regions outside of the U.S. has to do with the U.S. dollar weakness. A weaker U.S. dollar, a stronger euro, is going to impose a strong headwind on countries such as Germany, countries such as France, countries such as Italy, as those economies rely on exports. Same thing, a stronger yen will hinder economic growth in Japan. Japan, just like Germany, is a country or is an economy that relies on exports. It's a country which has a current account surplus. It's a country which saves. A stronger yen hurts their ability to export, hurts their ability to save.

On the trade side, one of the biggest risks a lot of people are worried about and concerned about today is government policy coming in, government regulation coming in, which is going to impair open and free trade, whether it's through tariffs, whether it's through embargos, etc., etc. The option market, on the other hand, doesn't really buy that argument. One specific reason and one specific piece of evidence here is Canada and Mexico. The option market, in fact, is both seeing attractive gains to be earned relative to potential losses by allocating to Canadian equities, and by allocating to Mexican equities, thereby reflective of likely a policy when it comes to NAFTA that is going to be fair versus punitive toward Canada and Mexico. So our option-based signals are telling us the risk that people or the concerns that people are placing on trade, on tariffs, on trade environment going forward, which isn't going to be open, is a bit overblown.

