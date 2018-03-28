3 Things In Biotech, March 27: Roche Rips, Loxo Rolls, Astellas Rams

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Roche continues its lung cancer tear

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)(OTCQX:RHHBY)

Therapy: Atezolizumab

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer

News: RHHBF provided an update to the overall survival data from the IMpower150 study, which is assessing the addition of their PD-L1 antibody atezolizumab to the combination of Avastin, platinum, and paclitaxel for advanced, nonsquamous NSCLC. According to the findings, the quadruple combination improved overall survival compared with the standard triplet. In another interim analysis, substituting atezolizumab for bevacizumab did not yield a significant improvement, at least not as of yet.

Looking forward: At this point, you can all but count on atezolizumab becoming the second checkpoint inhibitor to be approved as part of first-line therapy for NSCLC, and I will be incredibly surprised if it does not. While there are some concerns about the chemotherapy backbone used in this study (for patients with nonsquamous disease, pemetrexed [Alimta] is more common), it is clear that this quadruple combo belongs in the list of treatment options.

This is the beginning of news that should pay significant dividends for RHHBF.

Loxo finishes rolling across any tumor type

Company: Loxo Oncology (LOXO)

Therapy: Larotrectinib

Disease: Trk-positive solid tumors

News: LOXO announced that they have completed the rolling NDA submission to the FDA for the treatment of solid tumors harboring a fusion in the NTRK gene. This submission is intended for treatment in children and adults. LOXO and their partner Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) also guided that they would be submitting an application for approval in Europe later this year.

Looking forward: This continues the very early, momentous momentum started by the first tissue-agnostic approval for pembrolizumab last year. Larotrectinib now stands poised to be the second-ever approval that does not care about tumor type in history. Rather, patients can be selected by their tumors' molecular features, for truly personalized treatment. I have little doubt that this application will be successful, although LOXO did sell off much of the rights for larotrectinib to BAYRY last year. Still, it signals big things ahead for targeted therapy.

Excellent news for LOXO and BAYRY, and I think this is the kind of event that can make a huge impact for both companies.

Astellas and Seattle Genetics score a new breakthrough in bladder cancer

Company: Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Therapy: Enfortumab vedotin

Disease: Advanced urothelial carcinoma

News: ALPMY and SGEN announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to their new antibody-drug conjugate enfortumab vedotin, which targets Nectin-4, which is often expressed strongly in bladder cancer. This designation was granted based on the findings from a phase 1 study indicating favorable safety and encouraging efficacy in metastatic bladder cancer, with a 405 response rate and a median duration of response of 18 weeks.

Looking forward: This is interesting for both companies, but to me it's especially interesting given the challenges SGEN has had with extending its various antibody-drug conjugates in development. A breakthrough therapy designation places an early stamp by the FDA on the drug, getting it more attention. More importantly, it also facilitates potential acceleration of the regulatory pathway.

Great news for SGEN, although I don't think it's an obvious buy at this time, as it's still going to take more time to get approval.

