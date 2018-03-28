Obsidian Energy: A Conservative Approach To 2018

Shareholders probably would prefer an increased focus on growth while taking some more risks though.

It is also forecasting roughly flat production growth throughout the year, and should have enough positive cash flow to cover its 2018 debt maturities.

It has locked in a large amount of hedges for 2018 (currently with significantly negative value).

Obsidian Energy (OBE) has taken a fairly conservative approach to 2018, with a large amount of hedges in place and aiming for roughly flat production throughout the year. At current strip prices, Obsidian should end up with approximately $27 million USD in positive cash flow during 2018, which will cover its 2018 debt maturities.

This article uses US dollars unless otherwise stated. The exchange rate used is $1.285 CAD to $1.00 USD.

Obsidian's Hedges

Obsidian's hedges have been a bit of a contentious item, with FrontFour Capital mentioning the hedging strategy as an area of concern in their letters. It is true that Obsidian's hedges are likely to produce significantly negative value during 2018.

Obsidian has hedges for 12,000 barrels of oil production per day at approximately $52.07 USD per barrel. With current 2018 WTI oil strip prices averaging near $63.50 USD, Obsidian's 2018 oil hedges have around $50 million USD in negative value.

On the other hand, Obsidian's natural gas hedges have around $9 million USD in positive value right now, largely due to 2018 AECO strip prices averaging around $1.50 CAD per Mcf. Obsidian has hedged around 20,800 Mcf per day at AECO prices averaging $2.74 CAD per Mcf in 2018, and also has additional Ventura natural gas hedges that add a bit of positive value.

Obsidian's foreign currency swaps have around $10 million USD in negative value, mainly due to some CAD/GBP swaps that are lingering around from its GBP denominated debt that it previously paid off.

That results in around $51 million USD in combined negative value for Obsidian's 2018 commodity hedges and currency swaps.

2018 Outlook

Obsidian expects around 29,500 BOEPD in production at guidance midpoint. With the sale of some of its legacy assets, its liquids percentage is increasing to 65%.

Obsidian has agreements to sell around 15 MMcf per day to the Ventura market, close to 25% of its natural gas production. The remainder is affected by AECO prices, which have been quite weak for a while.

At current strip prices, Obsidian may end up with approximately $374 million USD in revenue during 2018.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Light Oil And NGLs (Bbls) 5,179,168 $55.65 $288 Heavy Oil (Bbls) 1,819,708 $30.00 $55 Natural Gas (Mcf) 22,611,750 $1.40 $32 Total Revenue $374

After subtracting various expenses, Obsidian is expected to end up with approximately $198 million USD in EBITDA, excluding the effect of hedges.

$ Million Unhedged Revenue $374 Less: Operating Expense $111 Less: Transportation $20 Less: Royalties $26 Less: Cash G&A $19 Unhedged EBITDA $198

Obsidian has approximately $15 million in cash interest expenses, along with a $105 million capital expenditure budget during 2018. After factoring in Obsidian's negative $51 million in 2018 hedge value, I'd estimate that Obsidian should end up with around $27 million USD in positive cash flow during the year.

Obsidian also has around $24 million USD in 2018 debt maturities, so that debt repayment would appear to be covered by its cash flow.

Breakeven Point

Obsidian's $105 million USD capital expenditure budget roughly keeps production flat during 2018. As shown by the graph below, Obsidian's Q4 2018 production is expected to be within a couple percent of Q1 2018 production. As well, this is approximately the same production level as Q4 2017 once the legacy asset sale volumes are excluded.

Source: Obsidian Energy - March 2018 Corporate Presentation

I estimate that Obsidian would be able to generate roughly $20 million USD in positive cash flow at $50 WTI oil and $2.50 CAD AECO natural gas. AECO natural gas is likely to rebound at least somewhat over time since current prices are quite low.

With Obsidian being able to add production for around $15,000 CAD per flowing barrel, this means that it could probably grow production around 6% with $50 WTI oil and $2.50 CAD AECO natural gas. Obsidian's current breakeven point (neutral cash flow while maintaining flat production) is estimated at $46 WTI oil and $2.50 CAD AECO natural gas.

Source: Obsidian Energy - March 2018 Corporate Presentation

Conclusion

Obsidian Energy's unhedged breakeven point looks okay at the moment at around $46 WTI oil and $2.50 CAD AECO natural gas. Thus it may be able to grow production modestly if oil prices fall back to around $50, while AECO natural gas prices recover somewhat.

One challenge for Obsidian is to figure out how conservative it should be with hedges and its growth strategy. At the moment it appears to be fairly conservative, locking in a large amount of swaps and likely paying off its 2018 debt maturities via cash flow. Obsidian's conservative strategy isn't surprising given its challenging debt situation in the past. However, shareholders probably would prefer that Obsidian take some risks to achieve production growth that could result in share price appreciation.

Locking in further hedges in the high $50s would appear reasonable given Obsidian's breakeven point, as that would allow for decent growth. However, Obsidian could probably do okay with some costless collars as well, protecting it against oil falling below its breakeven point while allowing for some upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.