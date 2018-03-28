Valuing Skechers In A Moderate Growth Scenario Shows The Stock Is Still A Bargain

Skechers (SKX) has posted a nice rally in the past few quarters and is up roughly 50% since I picked it as a high-conviction long for Consumer Alpha subscribers. In this article, I am going to show you that SKX is still an attractive long and that SKX's valuation is still attractive using both a relative valuation approach and an intrinsic valuation approach.

Context and Valuation Gap

In a recent article, I shared some thoughts on Skechers and its attractiveness for equity investors, mainly focusing on the strong performance of the last few years, the improvements in the business’ fundamentals in terms of stability, and the stock’s valuation compared with peers, which still indicates a significant valuation gap despite Skechers’ outperformance on many fronts.

In this article, I want to give a deeper look into Skechers’ current valuation and try to understand how much an investor can expect in terms of stock price gains based on an objective valuation. Before doing that, there are some important things that should be mentioned regarding Skechers’ business.

The first factor that needs some attention is the improvement that Skechers’ business has shown in the past few years, as a larger scale and a more diversified product portfolio helped improve the stability of the business compared to the past.

If we look at the key factors that drove the historical volatility in Skechers’ revenue and margins, we can see that those drivers have significantly changed over time. As I explained in my previous article, the price contraction we have seen between 2015 and 2016 is partly explained by the market’s skepticism about Skechers’ long-term growth story and the concerns that a 2011-like volatility may affect results again. I think the market was wrong and, so far, I have been proven right. The reason is that the market failed to understand that, before 2011, Skechers enjoyed three years of fast growth driven by the popularity of a particular product - the shape-ups shoes - a category of sneaker that promised to help wearers slim down and strengthen their gluteus. Sales of this category of sneakers skyrocketed, growing more than twentyfold in only three years and drove Skechers’ overall growth as roughly one-third of its sales was generated in this area. Since then, Skechers has increased its diversification in terms of products (but also geographies) and increased its size significantly. With a much more mature brand and a diversified assortment, it doesn’t make sense to consider Skechers' business as risky as it was before.

This raises some doubts about whether the market is appropriately pricing SKX, since it’s trading at or near the lowest multiples in the peers’ group when it reports the highest growth rates. I have shown how Skechers’ valuation compares to peers in my previous article, but I think it’s necessary to give a quick look at it again. First, let’s have a look at how SKX’s EV/EBITDA multiple compares to peers in the sportswear/athletic footwear industry. In the chart below, we can see that SKX’s EV/EBITDA multiple is the lowest in the peers’ group even though it reports the highest revenue growth.

The situation doesn’t change much if we run a comparison between SKX and other similarly sized companies in the footwear industry, as SKX still shows one of the lowest EV/EBITDA multiples and the highest revenue growth rate in the group.

While relative valuation includes many assumptions about risk, growth and efficiency, we can often find reasons to justify a certain valuation gap between any two stocks. While Skechers’ recent top-line trends and improved fundamentals should be clear, many investors could still find reasons to justify a valuation gap compared with peers, for example because they claim that the excessive reliance on the joint-venture model is inherently riskier, or because they still consider the business less stable despite the evident improvements in product assortment and brand maturity. Therefore, I tried to look at Skechers’ valuation from a different perspective, using intrinsic valuation to determine a fair value for SKX that depends on Skechers’ cash flows and not on a comparison with peers.

Intrinsic Valuation

The first thing we need to do is to estimate Skechers’ revenue growth. My estimates for revenue and margins will be reasonable but conservative if compared to the management's expectations. We will see that the market is not particularly excited about Skechers’ growth prospects despite many years of solid growth and several quarters of significant revenue beats.

I decided to assume a significant deceleration in the revenue growth rate even though there are several signs of improvement in the retail industry and in the macroeconomic environment in general. For example:

The retail industry in North America is showing strong signs of rebound after two difficult years, with many retailers reporting record sales during the last holiday season and foot traffic improving basically everywhere. Almost half of Skechers’ sales are still generated in the United States, and sales growth in the region will surely benefit from a further improvement in the consumer spending environment.

Macroeconomic estimates globally point to an even better environment in the next years, with global GDP growth expected to accelerate according to several sources.

According to my conservative estimates, Skechers’ revenue CAGR in the next four years should be at least around 9.74%, which is less than half the growth rate in the past four years and not far from analysts’ estimates, although sell-side analysts have repeatedly underestimated Skechers’ growth prospects for a while. It is particularly difficult to estimate revenue growth beyond the next four years, but it wouldn’t make sense to assume a drop to the terminal growth rate already in 2021. I am going to assume a constant decline in the growth rate until 2027, a year that is far enough to assume Skechers’ growth will decline to the terminal growth rate, which I estimate to be 3.6% based on long-term GDP growth estimates of 1.6% and a 2% inflation per year.

Regarding operating margins, I am going to assume the company will be able to deliver an operating margin expansion in line with the low end of the management’s guidance, which currently indicates a 12%-13% expected for the next two years, with a further expansion in 2020 and the expectations that such level of profitability will be maintained in the future. I want to assume the company will be able to reach a 12% operating margin considering the outsized investments of the recent years and the margin compression that resulted, but I am not going to model a further margin expansion in the future. Actually, I assume operating margin will revert to the 5-year mean of 10.65%. Based on these assumptions, this is what we can expect from Skechers’ revenue and operating profit:



Based on these assumptions, we can build a DCF model to estimate a reasonable Fair Value for SKX. The model in the table below clearly shows that the stock may be significantly undervalued if the company continued to maintain a healthy top-line growth and managed to report a moderate margin expansion.

Some clarifications:

The cost of equity was calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model, with the 10-year treasury bond’s yield of 2.8% as a risk-free rate and the historical return of the S&P 500 as the required return from the stock market.

The cost of debt was calculated dividing net interest expenses by the total financial debt, and that rate was used to calculate the present value of lease payments.

The Terminal Value is calculated assuming a 3.6% perpetuity growth, which is the sum of real GDP estimates of 1.6% and a 2% rate for inflation.

My model estimates roughly a 6.5% CAGR for operating income and a 4% CAGR for adjusted NOPAT between 2018 and 2027. To understand whether this is reasonable, we can look at the current ROIC and check if those growth rates make sense based on the company’s economics. With $351 million of NOPAT in 2017, shareholder’s equity of $1,948 million and debt and lease obligations of $1,330 million, Skechers’ ROIC is roughly 10.7% even with the abnormally high tax rate of 38.8%. Considering a 100% reinvestment rate, Skechers’ ROIC would indicate the potential to grow at a 10.7% yearly rate, which is significantly higher than the CAGR in our model.

Conclusion

I wanted to offer a different perspective on Skechers’ attractiveness based on the intrinsic valuation of the business that relies on the present value of its future cash flows. While relative valuation showed that the stock is probably undervalued based on how the market uses to price the company’s peers, a DCF model based on reasonable assumptions (but conservative if compared to guidance and recent trends) confirms the stock may be a bargain at the current prices if the company managed to continue to report a decent top-line growth and a moderate margin expansion.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.