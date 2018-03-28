Market Volatility Bulletin: Tech Gets Its FANGS Into The Broader Averages

Single-asset risk leading markets lower demonstrates an increase in vulnerability. historical look-backs should not be relied upon too much, but are not exactly promising.

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) did not fare for the better on Tuesday. Most of the action was in the FANG stocks and Tech (XLK), but the action bled through most of the market except for the interest-rate sensitive sectors (XLRE, XLU).

Treasuries (IEF, TLT, AGG) have taken note of the back and forth, and a flight to quality is underway, as nauseous investors move toward an asset space that actually led the broader markets lower in late January/early February.

The Treasury VIX is very much in the middle of its one-year range. Should this metric kick higher once more, it would very likely be unsettling for global shares (ACWI).

Thoughts on Volatility

The FANG stocks had several setbacks even in 2017, though that may be easy to forget given the overall performance and tone of the market.

The Cambridge debacle came at a bad time not just for Facebook (FB), but for the markets as a whole. One gets the impression that lately that stocks are just looking for a reason to puke up the heady gains from last year.

Market Chamelion: Facebook

It is worthwhile to bear in mind that the vol that we’re seeing at the level of the broader market is currently emanating from large individual stocks such as FB. We witnessed this last February on the poor Wal-Mart quarterly earnings.

The take-away is that whereas not even nuclear warhead tests could make markets flinch last year, in the here and now an ill-timed poor earnings report or unfavorable news release on a single company can send the broader indices into fits.

And the worst is not necessarily behind us. I do not like to infer too much from past price action, but the above price history from Mr. Bergstrom does not offer reason for confidence. Of course, the NQs trade near all-time highs, which were newly minted within the last couple weeks! So the greater story has been one of long-term resilience. But the short-term is looking less sanguine for the indices as traders and investors slug it out.

On the macro front, the data seem to have become somewhat less positive, especially for Europe (strong Euro?). This may paradoxically allow risk assets to live in a Goldilocks sweet spot of lower rates and anticipation of more accommodative central bank policy.

Term Structure

The term structure over the last four weekly readings is antsy. The back-end now “rests” about on par with the long-run spot VIX average. Backwardation is far from severe, but given that spot currently resides above the term structure, the threat of more two-way breakouts should be more concerning for vol shorts (SVXY).

This represents a change even from yesterday, where the risks felt more one-sided. I believe the back end trading above spot’s long-term average signals a willingness to test out higher vols should it come to that. Even in early February the back end seemed hesitant to test out such a hypothesis.

F4-F7 just barely has some contango on it, while M1-M2 pushes deeper into backwardation. We can see that from an area standpoint, the blue and black “integrals” as it were, would generate a much lower positive rolling figure (or a negative figure depending on specifications).

This structure makes analysis that relates to trading strategies or ETPs (UVXY, VXX) more vulnerable to surprises. The data sample from which many of these tactics come are far different from today’s environment.

Buy the UVXY dip… who knew? This makes assessing rebalance techniques that much more important.

Conclusion

