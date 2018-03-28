Closed-End Funds: Is This Fund Better Than The S&P 500?

I am not entirely sure whether we have missed something major or this is a dormant volcano, yet logic clinks to the latter.

We have previously seen deviations in this fund, but they have been rather short-lived in comparison to the current situation which is, frankly, weird.

Generally closed-end funds' Discount, or in this case Premium, is a good measure of sentiment but in this particular case 'the tool' seems to be broken.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 3/26/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Introduction

One of the golden rules of trading is to pick a group of products, find a system that works in them and then utilize it for as long as you can. While we should never let our ego go wild and think that we know more than the market, there are certain cases where numbers do not lie and we prefer to trust them until results suggest that something has gone wrong.

The Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE: SPXX) is in essence the same product as our other favorite - QQQX, a CEF which tracks QQQ respectively. And right there we have seen that in times of extreme panic 'sentiment' can undergo major shifts in a matter of minutes, after our fellow market participants have been asleep or enchanted by some sort of black magic over the last week when it comes to the closed-end fund discussed in this article.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) is not in a beautiful place these days and we are inclined to believe that SPXX is not the superior product, or at least not one which deserves a 10% Premium.

Fund Overview

The Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is supposed to replicate the S&P 500's performance while utilizing Options in order to reduce volatility and potentially achieve better returns, or as Nuveen have put it:

Source: Fund sponsor's website - Overview

While all of this sounds great, we are not convinced just yet, therefore the SPDR S&P 500 ETF will be used as a means of comparison in our search for answers.

A look at SPXX's portfolio characteristics reveals the following:

Source: Fund sponsor's website - Characteristics

Those interested in a more detailed examination of all 214 holdings can find an Excel file kindly provided by Nuveen on the same page - 'View All Holdings.'

As per the portfolio, there is some information regarding the Options, which are traded in case anyone more educated on the manner can find any clues:

Source: Fund sponsor's website - Characteristics

Here is a snapshot of the expenses SPXX incurs:

Source: Fund sponsor's website - Pricing

As you have already noticed, no Leverage is put to use in this one. And to wrap up, we will mention as of 3/23/2018 there were 16,152,579 common shares outstanding, with Total Net Assets standing at $251.173M.

Like the majority of closed-end funds, SPXX pays out regular distributions to shareholders:

Source: CEFConnect.com - SPXX



The chart above shows the level of dividends paid out since the fund's inception in 11/23/2005.

Let us see how all of the above translate in terms of market price performance, adding a 200-day simple moving average for reference later on:



Source: Barchart.com - SPXX Daily Chart (1 year)

Clearly, even remote connection to the SPY should keep this friend of our away from the all-time highs, yet since it is a closed-end fund - market price does not reveal the whole story.



So let us illustrate the weird pricing of the fund with the following picture:

Source: Author's software

For those unfamiliar, this histogram shows the different Premium/Discount ranges in which SPXX has traded over the last 200 days. It is extremely peculiar to many active participants, how exactly this product is trading at all-time highs in terms of Premium, while the SPY - which it is supposedly tracking, by the way - is flirting with its 200-day Simple Moving Average?



I am not a big technical analyst, nor do I find myself employing this approach often, but something seems off.

To give you a better idea, here are the numbers as per CEFConnect:

Source: CEFConnect.com - SPXX

According to the 'sentiment' observed here, I should probably be liquidating all of my assets and buying the SPY.



SPXX Vs. SPY

Does this little closed-end fund manage to beat its benchmark? Could this be the reason behind the massive Premium? Is everything awesome?



Before we compare the returns on both funds, it would be wise to clarify that SPDR S&P 500 ETF has a total of 506 holdings in comparison to the 214 of SPXX. Here are SPY's Top 15 respectively:

Source: ETFdb.com - SPY

To be fair, there is no actual need to dig any deeper and we can simply compare the returns of these two products. It is interesting whether the less diversified portfolio of SPXX is managing to beat that of SPY.

If you recall, in QQQX vs. QQQ it was the opposite - 'the replica' had more holdings than the benchmark it is supposed to mimic.

- Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is the star of the article, therefore we will start with it:

Source: MorningStar.com - SPXX - Performance

The Option-based returns are definitely there and not something we can neglect in the long term, but this is a good moment to ask whether they can actually cause huge fluctuations in the fund's NAV?

Let us proceed in an orderly manner by taking a look at SPY's performance.

- SPDR S&P 500 ETF:

Source: MorningStar.com - SPY - Performance

Long term it is rather clear that SPXX does not outperform its benchmark in a appropriate manner. And the returns on market price it seems to show are something we would prefer to neglect as they are not supported by Net Asset Value performance at all.

Or, in other words, SPXX does not beat the SPY in any way. But for some unknown reason - now you should recall where the CEF was relative to its 200 SMA - it is doing so much better lately:



Source: Barchart.com - SPY Daily Chart (1 year)

According to a brief look at both charts, SPXX should be so much better, yet Returns would disagree.

In our QQQX article, we had some hypothetical scenarios in mind, which could be utilized while trying to figure out what the driver behind this Premium in SPXX might be. However, there is no point in trying to guess and theorycraft. Instead we will stick with simple statistics, put our money where our mouth is and see if we are proven wrong.

Simple Statistics

First and foremost, let us elaborate on why the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) is our benchmark of choice:

- 500-day: XSSPX (SPXX's NAV) vs. SPY:

Source: Author's software

What we are after here is a strong correlation between the two in order to assure ourselves that SPY can be utilized as a replica of SPXX's portfolio in a potential pair trade.

And since it seems solid - as it should be - we can proceed.

- 200-day: SPXX vs. SPY:

Source: Author's software

The correlation is solid even over the shorter time frames, as shown in the screenshot above. On the other hand, the Regression model is not so pretty in its own right, but it is acceptable.

As you can see, the equivalent of 100 shares Short in SPXX would be 7 shares of SPY Long. And we will clarify this once more when the examination of the pair is concluded.

Now let us take a closer look at the recent deviations:



Source: Author's software

In a comparison with the SPY itself, SPXX is about 2.5 Standard Deviations from the mean.



A few months back, Premium above 10% in this closed-end fund would have probably pushed it 4 Standard Deviations from 'normality,' but the aforementioned measure of sentiment - as some like to think of it - has been persistent.

Having seen the abrupt fashion in which QQQX puked during the February panic, it is our job to remind you that a similar scenario is not impossible here as well.

The Trade

Volatility arrived and so far it seems like it is enjoying its stay in the markets, therefore one has to be cautious on all fronts - directional bets, pair trades, etc. Especially the latter, since in times of extreme panic an arbitrage can most definitely outlast your bankroll if risk management has turned into a forgotten practice over the last few years.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which is used as a benchmark, and is a good indicator of our Closed-End Fund's (NYSE:SPXX) performance, got crushed last week and we have absolutely no idea what the future holds, although we wish we did. That being said, we advise you to take the more conservative and smarter approach and engage in a pair trade with the following ratios in terms of position sizing:

Short : 100 SPXX

: 100 SPXX Long: 7 SPY

For every 100 shares Short in SPXX, we are buying 7 shares of SPY.

And for every active market participant out there who has the CEF in his portfolio this should be considered as a rare opportunity to cash in the Premium from SPXX and switch to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY), should the animal spirit inside of you suggest so.

Finally, one must carefully review the technical side of a trade like this - Borrow fees, Locate availability and so on before going Short.



Conclusion

Closed-end funds' Premium/Discount can be a good measure of sentiment towards a certain sector, fund manager and - more naturally - portfolio composition, yet the reason behind SPXX's persistence in this regard remains obscured to us.

We have no doubt that the guys who manage the vehicle are doing their job well but the numbers seen throughout this article make us wonder whether they have enchanted the rest of the market or we are still missing something major.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to Closed-end Funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kind of trades, therefore you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Short SPXX.