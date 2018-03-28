Special Guest: Amanda Steinberg, Founder Of DailyWorth

We are very excited to introduce Amanda Steinberg, the founder of DailyWorth to the podcast this week, as we discuss current money management acquisitions and cutting-edge investing practices. Don't miss Amanda share her best advice when it comes to starting your investment journey and harnessing your personal capital.

In Episode 151 You'll Learn:

Who is Amanda Steinberg?

Amanda is a financial expert, author, entrepreneur, and computer programmer.

Her website, DailyWorth, is oriented towards women in business and their relationship with money.

In 2015, Forbes named her one of the 21 new American Money Masters and the New York Times covered her for her digital investing service, Worth FM.

In 2016, Oprah Winfrey selected her for the Inaugural SuperSoul 100 and Fast Company named her one of the most creative people in business.

Gender Roles in Money Management

Gender roles separate who thinks about money and who doesn't, getting women to think about money goes against the traditional social grain.

Nature vs. Nurture in leadership positions: When women have the same education as men, they also demonstrate similar levels of risk in terms of investing.

Why risk is sometimes seen as only a downside, not a long-term benefit.

Optimizing Your Investments

Investing is the willingness to be narrow in approach so your aptitude is direct, aimed and measurable.

Supporting companies that you are proud to stand behind and finding mission.

Make a moral judgment with your capital, "Put your money where your mouth is."

There is a growing stealth interest in communal returns as well as personal. Returns because there is more of a marketplace for everyone to thrive in.

Redefine your idea of retirement and remove the stigma of being fearful of sufficient retirement funds.

Robo-Advisors

Similar to going to a financial advisor but far less expensive and done in automated fashion.

They assign broad-based diversified funds that are relative to market fluctuation.

Robo Advisors are cheaper to get started than hiring a financial advisor.

If you cannot access a professional advisor, these companies will help you start your investing journey:

For beginning automated investing: Acorns or Stash For social screening: Aspiration or Swell Women Oriented investing: Ellevest

Original Post