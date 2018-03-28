Special Guest: Amanda Steinberg, Founder Of DailyWorth

by: Phil Town

We are very excited to introduce Amanda Steinberg, the founder of DailyWorth to the podcast this week, as we discuss current money management acquisitions and cutting-edge investing practices. Don't miss Amanda share her best advice when it comes to starting your investment journey and harnessing your personal capital.

In Episode 151 You'll Learn:

Who is Amanda Steinberg?

  • Amanda is a financial expert, author, entrepreneur, and computer programmer.
  • Her website, DailyWorth, is oriented towards women in business and their relationship with money.
  • In 2015, Forbes named her one of the 21 new American Money Masters and the New York Times covered her for her digital investing service, Worth FM.
  • In 2016, Oprah Winfrey selected her for the Inaugural SuperSoul 100 and Fast Company named her one of the most creative people in business.

Gender Roles in Money Management

  • Gender roles separate who thinks about money and who doesn't, getting women to think about money goes against the traditional social grain.
  • Nature vs. Nurture in leadership positions: When women have the same education as men, they also demonstrate similar levels of risk in terms of investing.
  • Why risk is sometimes seen as only a downside, not a long-term benefit.

Optimizing Your Investments

  • Investing is the willingness to be narrow in approach so your aptitude is direct, aimed and measurable.
  • Supporting companies that you are proud to stand behind and finding mission.
  • Make a moral judgment with your capital, "Put your money where your mouth is."
  • There is a growing stealth interest in communal returns as well as personal. Returns because there is more of a marketplace for everyone to thrive in.
  • Redefine your idea of retirement and remove the stigma of being fearful of sufficient retirement funds.

Robo-Advisors

  • Similar to going to a financial advisor but far less expensive and done in automated fashion.
  • They assign broad-based diversified funds that are relative to market fluctuation.
  • Robo Advisors are cheaper to get started than hiring a financial advisor.
  • If you cannot access a professional advisor, these companies will help you start your investing journey:
  1. For beginning automated investing: Acorns or Stash
  2. For social screening: Aspiration or Swell
  3. Women Oriented investing: Ellevest

