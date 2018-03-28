There Is No Compelling Reason To Own Halliburton

Source: Getty Images

I have been a Halliburton (HAL) bear for over two years now. After oil prices began to crack from their peak in the second half of 2014 I followed company closely as management headcount and reduced capex to protect margins. While 2014 may have been the peak for oil prices, today's environment could represent a peak for the stock.

Q4 Earnings Were Solid

Halliburton reported solid earnings for Q4 2017. Total revenue was up 9% sequentially. North America represents the company's largest segment at over 55% of revenue. Revenue from the region was up 7%, and this followed a 14% rise in Q3.

For the week ended January 12, 2018, the U.S. rig count was up by over 30% during the quarter. Experts had originally assumed it had plateaued. Of note is that Latin America revenue was up 16%. Halliburton has hundreds of millions of credit risk to Venezuela's state-owned oil company (PDVSA). The company is expected to tamp down its exposure to Venezuela, which could cut growth in Latin America next quarter.

The question remains, "How long can North America hold up?" In Q2 2017 Halliburton's management team intimated shale oil producers could tap the brakes on additional E&P:

Today, rig count growth is showing signs of plateauing and customers are tapping the brakes. This demonstrates that individual companies are making rational decision in the best interest of their shareholders. This tapping of the brakes is happening all over the place in North America. I can tell you the market will respond, it will rebalance and these companies will stay alive, survive and thrive because that's what they do.

The rise in the rig count since Q2 2017 likely surprised even management. However, I believe management. At some point soon the rig count could plateau and drilling activity in the oil patch could slow. That could put a lid on Halliburton's largest operating segment.

There I No Compelling Reason To Own HAL

Halliburton's failed acquisition of Baker Hughes (BHI) triggered a $3.5 payment to BHI, which punished the company's liquidity. In Q1 2017 Halliburton's debt/run-rate EBITDA approached 6x, and the company was at risk of a Moody's downgrade. The company since cut operating costs and reduced capex. The rise in drilling activity has also increased revenue and improved margins. The company's Q4 2017 EBITDA more than doubled Y/Y and now its debt/EBITDA is a little over 3x. The risk of a downgrade to junk status has now been removed.

That said, I see no compelling reason to own HAL at this time. The stock is down about 4% Y/Y. Rate hikes from the Fed could create more headwinds for stocks. If the rig count plateaus in North America or if OPEC pulls back on its supply cuts it could be very bad for HAL. The dividend yield of 1.6% is not very compelling, and I see more downside risk than upside.

Conclusion

I see more downside risk than upside for Halliburton. HAL is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.