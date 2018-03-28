U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: March 27, 2018

The broad U.S. equity indexes today again pulled back to retest Friday’s lows. One interesting observation here is that a risk-on asset like bitcoin seems to be leading the price moves in the indexes like S&P 500. Advancers: decliners= 23%: 69%.

Homology Medicines (FIXX) stock starts trading Wednesday. The company is testing a unique gene editing approach that differs from the usual approach used by nucleases like CRISPR. The technique called ‘homologous recombination’ utilizes a natural mechanism used by the cells for precise DNA repair. Compared to the non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) mechanism of DNA repair with CRISPR, homologous recombination technique may have advantages like higher selectivity for the target site and no unwanted mutations at the target site. The company has a deal with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and early investors include Deerfield management, Novartis and Arch Ventures. The lead program is targeting phenylketonuria (Orphan Drug designation) and a phase I/II trial will start in 2019. CEO Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D. was a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and served in rare genetic diseases division at Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) for 9 years. He was also the President/ Chief Scientific Officer at Ovascience.









(Homologous recombination gene editing method, source)

Another impressive data release by Esperion (ESPR) today whose oral therapy bempedoic acid lowered LDL cholesterol by additional 27% from the baseline when added to PCKS9 inhibitors in patients with hypercholesterolemia.





(Source)





While PCSK9 inhibitors have shown 50%-60% reduction in LDL-cholesterol above that shown by statins, bempedoic acid has the promise to be an additional therapy for patients whose LDL cholesterol target is not achieved even after treatment with PCSK9 inhibitors.

Interesting read here from Stanford professor John Ioannidis who suggests changing the p-value cut-off for significant results to 0.005 (from 0.05). The author suggests this cut-off to differentiate between weak clinical trial results that indicate a possible effect (like p=0.04) and those that indicate a definite benefit (like p=0.001). P value basically indicates the probability that a hypothesis is correct, so they should be interpreted on a scale, rather than just significant or non-significant.

