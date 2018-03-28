3 Pictures Say Sirius XM Is A Buy - After A Pullback

If Sirius XM was going to be upended by competitors, it would have happened by now.

By almost all accounts it should be fighting a losing battle. Simpler alternatives are available online, and with the advent of the internet-connected car allowing drivers to plug into whichever choice of music or talk they want, there is no moat left to help the company defend its turf.

Yet, there it is. Sirius XM (SIRI) is not only surviving, it’s thriving. Last quarter’s revenue was up nearly 8%. EBITDA was up 14%. The satellite radio service added 569,000 self-pay subscribers during Q4, pushing the tally up 32.7 million members. In a world where Pandora (NYSE:P), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Spotify and others are further fragmenting the frequently-unprofitable industry, Sirius XM is a strange and unlikely beacon of hope.

Now get out. Though the stock’s been red hot over the course of the past several months, it’s reached a valuation that should make it tough to take on more gains. Once the bullishness starts to buckle, the recent gains could unravel in a hurry.

Just Some Strategic Profit-Taking

Don’t read too much into the warning. It’s only a short-term affair. Of the 22% gain SIRI shares have mustered over the past twelve months, more than half of it has taken shape just since the end of last year. That Q1 gain of nearly 18% has left it vulnerable to would-be profit-takers that are already getting a little uncomfortable.

Its valuation (to the extent it matters anyway, which isn’t much) isn’t exactly helping either. The trailing P/E of 34.9 and the projected 2018 P/E of 26.6 aren’t exactly sky-high, but they are unusually high for SIRI shares have seen higher, but in a “normal environment” they’ve only seen a higher valuation en route to less-frothy pricing.

As for a pullback target, there’s a long-term support line currently at $4.39 plotted in blue on the chart below. It’s rising at a decent clip though, so adjust accordingly if you’re in agreement with the thesis.

Source: TradeNavigator

That downside target isn’t etched in stone, but the weekly chart of Sirius XM stock above does make the point that not only has the scope of the gain since early 2017 been uncharacteristic of this stocks, it’s arguably been unsustainable.

That being said, the more important message is this: Any decent-sized pullback that unfurls from here is a buying opportunity that should be acted upon. Sirius XM has been and continues to be not only the dominant (though only, really) name in satellite radio, it’s been the only reliable name in non-airwave radio.

Three charts tell the tale, making the bullish case.

Subscriber Growth

One of the chief criticisms, flimsy as it may be, of Sirius XM is that its subscriber growth rate has been slowing down. In a comparative, year-over-year sense, it’s true. That’s been more a function of mathematics though, meaning the bigger its user base gets, the less significant the same number of additions is going forward. On an absolute basis though, while 2014 and 2015 were banner years, the pace of subscriber pickups hasn’t exactly hit a wall.

Source: Statista

Free Cash Flow

Unlike too many of its peers including Spotify and Pandora, Sirius XM is cash flow positive, and consistently produces positive free cash flow. Any cash it burns on a net basis stems mostly from its stock buybacks… repurchase programs that are growing in scope, in step with profitability. Early this year it expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $2 billion, or roughly the amount of shares it bought over the course of the past couple of years.

Source: Thomson Reuters, Image Made by Author

Revenue, EBITDA and Net Income Outlook

Perhaps most important, analysts expect more of the same slow and steady growth going forward. They’ve been right more than not for the better part of the past few years, correctly predicting that Sirius XM would figure out a way of remaining the centerpiece of the car for most drivers even as more and more dashboards came equipped to handle other options.

Source: Thomson Reuters, Image Made by Author

How?

It’s impressive, all things considered. Sirius XM was conceived at a time when internet-capable cars weren’t on the radar, but the company has held its ground in that all-important market, even if its foray into the online, in-home market hasn’t been earth-shattering. How has this happened, and can it last?

As for the “how?” we’re spending as much time in our vehicles as we ever have. A Triple-A study concluded in 2016 that Americans spend 17,600 minutes in a car every year… enough to drive about 10,600 miles, on average. That’s the equivalent to about 290 hours on the road – often long, boring hours. Terrestrial radio just doesn’t cut it after a while.

And it’s getting worse. Traffic congestion is leading to more and more delays, which means drivers are stuck behind the wheel as the nation’s capacity to handle traffic pales in comparison to the sheer number of vehicles that have made their way onto the country’s roads.

That’s only half the equation though.

As much as Pandora and Spotify and a handful of others don’t want to admit it, Sirius has the programming that keeps listeners engaged far beyond what music can. Talk radio, with high-profile hosts like Howard Stern and news programs ranging from conservative stations like Fox News to liberal programming like its “Progress” channel simply scratch the itch that tunes can’t.

As to the “can it last?” question, yes, it can, as long as Sirius continues to think and act proactively.

One of these initiatives is partnerships. Case in point: Earlier this month, Lynard Skynard performed a concert in Atlanta that was carried exclusively by Sirius XM. The broadcaster also offered audio coverage of all the March Madness basketball games. It’s inked exclusive deals with talk show hosts too, recently unveiling Michelle Collins’ exclusive morning show.

Other audio venues have mimicked such ideas, but none have matched reach that Sirius XM has in connecting listeners with high-profile names people want to hear.

That said, it would be wrong to not acknowledge that being the first to the market outside of traditional radio is a huge key to this company’s ongoing success. Consumers are relatively resistant to change, and once a subscriber becomes familiar with Sirius (and has the necessary equipment to make satellite radio work), they tend to stick with it.

Bottom Line

In short, Sirius XM has persistently managed to do the unlikely, remaining relevant in a market environment that favors internet-delivered audio programming. And, it’s likely to continue succeeding… for all of the reasons above, and another more nebulous one as well. That is, we’re becoming subscription-minded consumers.

When satellite radio was new a couple of decades ago, naysayers doubted enough people would pay a monthly fee for a service that was otherwise free, or when they were piping in alternative entertainment via television, or eventually, the iPod.

That’s changed. Now software is rented for a monthly fee. Netflix (NFLX) is paid for one month at a time. Pandora and Prime from Amazon.com (AMZN) have also proven that, as a business model, consumers don’t mind shelling out a few bucks every month in perpetuity for something they really, really like. Sirius XM has built a very well-liked platform.

None of these things will stave off a pullback from the stock, mind you. And, if SIRI shares fall all the way back to the previously-mentioned support line, it could be nearly a 30% haircut. Regardless of how much it peels back, however, the underlying fundamental story should bring the tumble to a close and rekindle the bigger-picture uptrend. And if the often-rumored Pandora acquisition ever takes shape, that will be the brand Sirius need to let it win the online-radio battle. With two distinct but related platforms to co-market to consumers as well as advertisers, there would be little to stand in its way… not that there’s a lot right now.

