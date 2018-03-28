PowerShares Preferred Portfolio ETF: A Preferred Option For Income Seeking Investors

Financial preferred shares have a natural hedge against their interest rate sensitivity that makes them less vulnerable to rising rates.

Preferred shares

Preferred shares are hybrid securities with both equity and fixed income characteristics. Similar to an equity security, a preferred share represents an ownership interest, generally does not have a maturity date and is recognized on the equity side of a company’s balance sheet. Like a bond, however, a preferred share generally carries no voting rights, has a par value, and tends to pay a fixed distribution rate that is determined at issuance.

In the hierarchy of the issuing company’s capital structure, preferred shares are senior to common stock but rank behind debt in a claim for distributions and the right to liquidation proceeds in the event of a bankruptcy of the company. For that reason, preferred shares have less rights than the bonds of a company but carry additional rights above those granted to common equity holders.

Exhibit 1: Capital structure hierarchy

The dividend payment associated with preferred shares is not guaranteed, but the preferred stockholder must be paid before the common stockholder can receive any dividends. Suspending payments on preferred stock is not considered a default like suspending payment to bondholders.

Diversification

Preferred shares historically have had a low correlation to both equities and bonds.

Exhibit 2: Correlation matrix

Fixed-rate preferreds have historically outperformed other bond-like asset classes during periods when US equities declined by more than 7%.

Exhibit 3: Diversification benefits

Natural hedge

The fixed income characteristics of preferreds make them interest rate sensitive. Rising rates have a negative impact on preferred shares.

But the majority of the preferreds in the PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (PGX) are Financials. And higher interest rates increase the banks’ profitability. This higher profitability makes the preferred dividend payments more secure. U.S. bank balance sheets are much stronger and better capitalized now than they have been for years.

Exhibit 4: PowerShares Preferred Portfolio sector allocation

The high portion of financial preferreds acts as a natural hedge against rising rates. The hedge works the other way around when interest rates fall.

Interest rate risk

Even though there is this natural hedge, interest rate fluctuations are still an important risk factor when investing in preferred shares.

So, what are the expectations for interest rates? For short-term interest rates we can be… short. We can expect a gradual increase in line with the Fed projection of three rate rises this year.

What will happen to long term rates? Normally, long rates rise when the Fed starts raising short term rates. This pattern was evident in the monetary tightening cycles that occurred in the early and late 1990s. This familiar pattern seemed to break down, however, during the tightening cycle that occurred in the mid-2000s. In that episode, short-term rates continued to rise along with the Fed’s policy rate, but longer-term rates hardly moved at all. The episode is commonly referred to as the "Greenspan conundrum," since then-Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan openly mused about the puzzling behavior exhibited by short- and long-term interest rates at the time. Also in the current tightening cycle, long rates didn’t follow suit. Today the 30 year treasury yield is still at the same level it was when the FED started raising interest rates.

Exhibit 5: Treasury yield curve

What will happen next? Will long term rates keep climbing higher, or will they go back down again?

Let’s divide the question into three parts: real rates, inflation expectations and the term premium.

First, real rates. The expectations of future short-term real interest rates are a fundamental determinant of long-term yields. Long-run expectations are determined and anchored by the equilibrium real interest rate, or r-star. This is the inflation-adjusted, short-term interest rate that is consistent with the full use of economic resources and steady inflation near the central bank’s target level. Standard economic models imply that r-star is linked to households’ degree of patience, which influences their willingness to save, and to the expected growth rate of potential GDP, which influences the rate of return from saving. Current r-star-estimates hover around 0%.

Exhibit 6: Real interest rates and economic growth

The historical statistical relationship between potential GDP growth and r-star can be used to construct a 10-year projection for the natural rate of interest. The CBO’s projection of a gradual rise in potential growth over the next 10 years implies a gradual rise in r-star to a value around 1%.

Exhibit 7: Natural rate of interest

So, we can expect real rates to climb slowly to 1%.

As an aside, for more details about the link between CAPE and r-star, look here.

Second, we look at long-term inflation expectations. What matters are expectations over the entire 10 years, hence understanding the role of this expectations component requires a long-run perspective. Interestingly, long-term inflation expectations in surveys have not budged over the course of 2017 and remain firmly anchored at the Fed’s long-run inflation target of 2%, as noted in, for e.g., the Survey of Professional Forecasters. Overall, there is no survey evidence that suggests any meaningful downward shift in the inflation expectations underlying long-term yields.

Exhibit 8: Survey of Professional Forecasters Inflation Expectations

Our final building block is the term premium, which captures all factors other than expectations of future inflation and real short-term rates. It includes the inflation risk premium as well as any effects of changes in supply and demand that are unrelated to expectations, such as safe-haven demand for Treasuries. New York Fed economists Tobias Adrian, Richard Crump, and Emanuel Moench (or "ACM") present Treasury term premium estimates from 1961 to the present.

Exhibit 9: ACM term premium

Currently the term premium is slightly negative. One reason for this low term premium is the Fed’s large holdings of Treasuries and MBS. By buying over $4 trillion worth of bonds, the Fed reduced the available supply of bonds, pushing prices up and yields down. Estimates suggest that the term premium is currently about 0.9% lower than it would be without the Fed’s large securities holdings, and that this term premium effect will gradually diminish with the reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet.

Exhibit 10: Term premium effect

The biggest factor pushing down the term premium seems to be the inflation premium. An explanation that reconciles the stable survey inflation expectations with the decline in nominal yields is that the inflation risk premium has fallen. This premium compensates investors for the uncertainty about future bond returns due to changes in inflation. When investors become increasingly worried about low inflation, this pushes the inflation risk premium into negative territory. Investors are paying a higher price for nominal bonds because they value them as a hedge against low inflation. Recently, investors have become more worried about rising inflation, pushing up the inflation risk premium and hence nominal interest rates.

To summarize, we expect real rates to increases very slowly the coming years, the build down of the Fed balance sheet to have a similar slow increase of nominal rates as a consequence, and inflation expectations to remain anchored around current levels. The biggest swing factor will be the inflation risk premium. All-in-all, we don’t expect a sharp increase in long term interest rates in the near future. This implies that the current benign climate for preferred shares can continue.

We wouldn’t even be surprised if rates would drop a bit in the coming weeks, given the fact that many fund managers are heavily underweight bonds (based on the Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of global fund managers).

Exhibit 11: Bond allocations

In January 2018, allocations to bonds dropped to -67% underweight (-1.2 standard deviations below its long term mean), a 4 year low. This was a capitulation low, and since then, US 10 year treasuries have outperformed US equities by nearly 400bp. In March, allocations rose slightly to -64% underweight (-1.1 standard deviations below its long term mean). From a purely contrarian basis, bonds should continue to outperform.

The speculative futures positioning gives the same picture: we have record shorts in both 5 and 10-year futures. The previous time this happened was after the election of (reflationary) Donald Trump. In the six months before we reached the record short position in bond-futures (at the end of 2016), rates had risen from 1.4% to 2.6%. 9 months later interest rates dropped to 2% (and there was a record long position in bond futures)….

Exhibit 12: Speculative bond-futures positioning

Call risk

Some preferred shares in the PowerShares Preferred Portfolio are trading above par and with a negative yield to call.

Calls are most likely when falling interest rates give issuers a chance to retire older issues by selling new ones with lower yields, much as a homeowner would refinance a mortgage. So an investor whose preferred shares are called is likely to find lower yields available when reinvesting that money.

Calls are less likely when rates are rising, as they are now. But the call feature can still have an impact on investors: It generally means that gains in a company’s preferred shares won’t match those of its common shares in a bull market.

40% of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio constituents has a first call date less than one year from now. More than 80% of those are trading above par. If we suppose that all of them would be called today, then this would have a negative impact of 1.68% on the NAV of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio… And we repeat: calls are less likely when rates are rising, as they are now.

Valuation

PowerShares Preferred Portfolio is currently yielding 5.72%. This is only 65 basis points below high yield bonds. However, if we look back historically, going all the way back to 1997, which is as far back as the data will allow, over that period, high yield has historically averaged a spread of 200 basis points over preferreds. So, it makes sense for income seeking investors to rotate partially out of high yield bonds to preferred shares. Compared to US Treasuries and corporate bonds, the current spread is more or less in line with the historical average.

A sometimes overlooked advantage of preferreds is that their dividends are often taxed more favorably than bond coupons. Bond coupons are taxed as regular interest income, which can be as high as 43.4% for investors in the highest tax bracket. Dividends paid by preferred stocks are often eligible to be classified as qualified dividends (QDI), which are taxed at long term capital gains rates, which top out at 23.8%. Therefore, when comparing the yields of bonds and preferreds, we believe they should be analyzed on a post-tax basis for investors holding these instruments in taxable accounts. All else being equal, the after tax-income of a bond paying a 5% coupon is approximately 2.8%, while a preferred paying a 5% dividend yield treated as QDI is approximately 3.8%. More than 60% of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio’s holdings offer qualified dividend income (QDI).

Exhibit 13: Yield advantage

ETF composition

Not all preferred portfolios are created equal. Some lose more in price than they pay in dividends. Others deliver steady total returns. The difference? Better management, and better preferred stock picking. If the holdings are of extremely high credit quality, this can work against a portfolio, as its yield sits below many of its close competitors, hampering performance. Of course, it is possible to stretch too far for yield. So, it’s important to strike a balance. PowerShares Preferred Portfolio succeeds in this. 67% of the portfolio has a BBB-rating.

Exhibit 14: PowerShares Preferred Portfolio quality allocation

Price momentum

On the graph of the PowerShares Preferred Portfolio we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Exhibit 15: PowerShares Preferred Portfolio price chart

Conclusion

The combination of:

A nice dividend yield,

the diversification potential,

a natural hedge against interest rate sensitivity,

positive price momentum and

a reasonable valuation

should reward investors: BUY PowerShares Preferred Portfolio ETF!

Please click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article, if you like my articles. If you would like to receive real-time alerts on future articles and updates, make sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box (below the "Follow" tab) remains checked.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.